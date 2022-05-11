News
Putin Preparing For Long War, U.S. Warns, As Ukraine Forces Make Some Gains In East
Ukraine said its military made some progress gradually pushing Russian forces away from the city of Kharkiv as fighting in the east and south of the country continues and the United States warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for a long war.
Ukraine's natural-gas pipeline operator said that beginning May 11 it would stop Russian shipments through its key Novopskov hub in the east in an area controlled by Moscow-backed separatists.
It said the hub handles about one-third of Russian gas passing through Ukraine to Western Europe. Russia’s state-owned natural gas giant Gazprom put the figure at about one-quarter.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on May 10 that Ukrainian successes pushed Russian forces out of four villages around Kharkiv, which has been under bombardment since the war began.
"But I also want to urge all our people...not to spread excessive emotions. We should not create an atmosphere of excessive moral pressure, where victories are expected weekly and even daily," Zelenskiy said in a video address.
In the strategic southern port of Mariupol, Russian forces continued their assault on the Azovstal steel plant where the city's last defenders are holed up. An aide to the mayor said at least 100 civilians were still trapped there.
Russia is trying to reinforce exposed troops on Snake Island, which could enable it to dominate the northwestern Black Sea with strategic air-defense and coastal defense cruise missiles, the British Ministry of Defense said in a regular bulletin.
"Ukraine has successfully struck" Russian air defenses and resupply lines in the Black Sea with drones, the bulletin noted, leaving Russian resupply lines exposed after the Russian Navy retreated to Crimea following the sinking of the Moskva missile cruiser last month.
Missile strikes also hit the southern port of Odesa in an apparent effort to disrupt supply lines.
In Washington, the U.S. House of Representatives approved more than $40 billion more aid for Ukraine as Congress races to keep military aid flowing and support the government in Kyiv. The measure now goes for Senate approval before President Joe Biden can sign it into law.
The U.S. Director of National Intelligence, Avril Haines, meanwhile, told a Senate committee that the United States believes Putin is preparing for a long conflict in Ukraine.
There are indications Russia wants to extend a land bridge to Transdniester, the breakaway region in Moldova, said Haines, adding that Putin is counting on Western resolve to weaken over time.
Haines also told the committee that Putin is expected to become more unpredictable and could order martial law in Russia.
WATCH: More than 170 additional Ukrainian civilians have been evacuated from the Azovstal steelworks in the besieged city of Mariupol. Exhausted but relieved evacuees said they were searched and fingerprinted by Russian forces at so-called "filtration camps" after leaving the plant.
The United Nations said on May 10 that the number of civilian casualties in Ukraine has edged past 7,000 since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion in February.
The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a statement that as of May 9, 3,381 people, including 235 children, have been killed, with another 3,680 people injured.
But the head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine that the actual death toll is thousands higher.
"We have been working on estimates, but all I can say for now is that it is thousands higher than the numbers we have currently given to you," Matilda Bogner told a news briefing in Geneva.
On the diplomatic front, the foreign ministers of Germany and the Netherlands made a surprise visit to Ukraine, stopping in the Kyiv suburbs of Bucha and Irpin, where Russian forces are accused of committing war crimes before retreating last month.
Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock became the first German cabinet minister to visit Kyiv since Russia launched its invasion. Baerbock announced the German Embassy would reopen in Kyiv and vowed to wean Germany off Russian energy "forever."
Wopke Hoekstra, her Dutch counterpart, also made the trip, and the two met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba later in the day.
Zelenskiy said 36 foreign missions are operating in the capital, and the resumption of diplomatic work in Kyiv "confirms Europe's confidence in the future of Ukraine."
Biden's nominee to be the next ambassador to Ukraine, veteran diplomat Bridget Brink, was expected to also easily win confirmation to a crucial position that has been vacant for three years.
Brink spoke to members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on May 10 ahead of what's expected to be her easy Senate confirmation.
Brink told senators that if confirmed she would work to fully reopen the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv and take up her work in the country.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, BBC, and dpa
All Of The Latest News
Nominee To Be U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine Receives Bipartisan Support In Confirmation Hearing
President Joe Biden’s nominee to be U.S. ambassador to Ukraine said she would work to coordinate the shipment of weapons and security items to Ukraine if confirmed by the Senate.
Bridget Brink spoke to members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on May 10 ahead of what's expected to be her easy Senate confirmation.
Brink told senators that if confirmed she would work to fully reopen the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv and take up her work in the country.
Much of her duties will involve working with military leaders overseeing the billions of dollars of weapons and aid that the United States has pledged to deliver to Ukraine.
“Most people assess that these next few weeks and maybe longer are critical to the outcome of this war of choice on Russia’s part,” Brink told the committee. “What we are trying to do as an administration is move security items as fast as possible to Ukraine.”
Brink has spent the majority of her 25-year diplomatic career in former Soviet republics. She is currently the U.S. ambassador to Slovakia and previously worked in Uzbekistan and Georgia.
Committee Republicans and Democrats emphasized their desire to see Brink confirmed and in place in Kyiv as soon as possible.
“It's absolutely crucial to have an ambassador,” Senator Rob Portman (Republican-Ohio) told Brink.
Top U.S. diplomats went to Kyiv on May 8 in a step toward the resumption of a full U.S. presence in the city. They left the embassy ahead of the invasion due to security concerns.
The post of U.S. ambassador to Ukraine has been vacant since President Donald Trump recalled then-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch in May 2019.
Based on reporting by AP and Reuters
Ukraine Suspends Some Russian Gas Flow, Blaming Interference Of Occupying Forces
Ukraine says it will suspend the flow of gas through a transit point that delivers almost one-third of the fuel that Russia exports to Europe across Ukraine.
GTSOU, Ukraine’s state-owned natural gas pipeline operator, said in a statement that it could not operate at the Novopskov gas compressor station due to "the interference of the occupying forces in technical processes."
The Novopskov compressor station in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine has been occupied by Russian forces and separatist fighters since soon after the Russian invasion began.
The suspension, which affects gas flows via the Sokhranivka route, will take effect from May 11.
Yuriy Vitrenko, head of the state energy company Naftogaz, said gas flows to Europe via Ukraine could fall by one-third unless Russia switches to using a different route.
GTSOU declared "force majeure," a clause invoked when a business is hit by something beyond its control.
It said the affected flow of gas could be shifted elsewhere -- to the Sudzha interconnection point located in territory controlled by Ukraine. But Gazprom, which supplies the gas sent through the pipelines, said this would be "technologically impossible.”
It said it had seen no proof of “force majeure” or obstacles to continuing gas flow as before.
Ukraine has remained a major transit route for Russian gas to Europe even after Russia's invasion began on February 24. Europe has worried since the start of the war that Russia would turn off the gas in retaliation for sanctions, but until now the gas has continued to flow.
Given the uncertainties, European countries are searching for alternative fuel supplies. Plans for the expedited construction of liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals earned approval from the German cabinet on May 10.
The proposal is designed to make it easier to build floating and land-based LNG terminals, which would allow Germany to accept LNG deliveries by boat from non-Russian gas producers.
It allows regulators to skip processes, including those related to environmental controls, in the interest of getting the terminals constructed faster. The hope is to have the first new LNG terminal operating by year's end.
"With this LNG expedition law, we'll create the framework to make us independent of Russia quickly," said Michael Kruse, a spokesperson on energy for the Free Democrats (FDP) party, a member of the current governing coalition.
The measure must be approved in both the Bundestag, the lower house, and the Bundesrat, the upper house, to become law.
Energy was among the topics to be discussed on May 10 during a meeting between Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House. Despite Italy's dependence on Russian gas, Draghi has pledged support for any European Union sanctions on Russia's energy sector.
With reporting by AP, AFP, Reuters, and dpa
UN Approves Czech Republic To Replace Russia On Human Rights Council
The UN General Assembly has voted overwhelmingly for the Czech Republic to replace Russia on the Human Rights Council, the world organization’s leading human rights body.
The vote was 157 countries in favor and 23 abstentions.
The Czech Republic was the only candidate for the seat left vacant when the General Assembly voted to suspend Russia over "gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights" by invading Russian troops in Ukraine.
Seats on the 47-member Geneva-based council are divided among regional groups and a replacement for Russia had to come from an East European country.
Russia was suspended from the council last month by a vote in the General Assembly after which Russian Deputy Ambassador Gennady Kuzmin said Russia had withdrawn from the council before the vote.
The council is scheduled to hold a special session on May 12 at Kyiv's request to examine "the deteriorating human rights situation in Ukraine stemming from the Russian aggression."
A Russian Foreign Ministry statement on May 10 said that Russia will not participate in the special session.
"Arguments and explanations on the true objectives of this special military operation and the real situation on the ground have been completely ignored," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in the statement.
Though Moscow was suspended from the rights body, it would have been allowed to participate due to its observer status.
Countries that supported Russia’s suspension from the Human Rights Council said it should not be able to sit in judgment on other nations' human rights records.
The council voted on March 4 to trigger a commission of inquiry -- the highest-possible level of investigation -- into alleged Russian violations during Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Putin Demands Action As Devastating Wildfires In Russia Claim 16 Lives
Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on regional officials to act quickly in battling forest fires amid a series of blazes in Siberia and the Urals that have killed 16 people in recent weeks, raising fears that this season may be even worse than last year, the worst on record.
"We cannot allow a repeat of last year's situation, when forest fires were the most long-lasting and intensive of recent years," Putin said during a May 10 meeting with acting Emergencies Minister Aleksandr Chupriyan that was broadcast on state television.
Chupriyan said there had already been some 4,000 wildfires this year so far, destroying almost 1,300 buildings, including 730 residential houses, forcing the Siberian region of Kurgan on May 10 to impose a state of emergency.
In another Siberian region, Omsk, a local court on May 10 sent the mayor of the town of Nazyvayevsk to pretrial detention on a charge of abuse of power over a devastating fire that reached the town and nearby village, destroying about 100 houses, leaving some 250 people homeless.
Since last week, deadly wildfires were reported in the Siberian regions of Krasnoyarsk Krai, Zabaikalye Krai, Kemerovo, Irkutsk, Khakasia, and Yakutia.
The 2021 season was Russia's worst ever, with 18.8 million hectares of forest destroyed by fire, according to Greenpeace Russia, which says that as of late April wildfires were more widespread than at the same point last year, though they were below the average for recent years.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
Kazakh President Toqaev Arrives In Turkey For Talks With Erdogan
Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has arrived in Ankara for an official visit at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay and the governor of Ankara, Vasip Sahin, met Toqaev at the Esenboga airport in the Turkish capital on May 10, the Kazakh presidential office said.
After paying tribute to the founder of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, at the Anitkabir mausoleum, Toqaev held talks with Erdogan.
The two leaders were expected to discuss all aspects of the two nations' relations and "potential steps aimed at enhancing the bilateral and multifaceted cooperation" and "views on current regional and international matters," Turkey's presidential office said ahead of the talks.
The agenda also included the signing of various agreements, protocols, and memorandums of understanding.
It is Toqaev's first visit to Turkey since he was chosen to be president by his predecessor, Nursultan Nazarbaev, following the latter's resignation in March 2019.
With reporting by Tengrinews and KazTAG
Daughter Of Late Kazakh Dissident Poet Seeks Posthumous Exoneration
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- A daughter of the late Kazakh dissident poet Aron Atabek, who died in November weeks after his release from a lengthy prison term, has launched an online petition demanding her father's posthumous exoneration.
Alma Nutysheva's petition, which as of late afternoon on May 10 had been signed by almost 1,000 people, says Aron Atabek's case was politically motivated and that he was tortured while in custody, and questions the official autopsy report performed on the poet's body after his death on November 24, 2021.
"The official statement says my father died of lung failure. However, the autopsy says an extraneous object was found in his lower leg, which despite my official request, the police department and prosecutors of the Auezov district decided to destroy, violating my rights to conduct an independent forensic test of the extraneous object," Nutysheva's petition says.
Atabek was released in early October after serving most of an 18-year prison sentence stemming from a 2007 conviction for helping organize protests that resulted in the death of a police officer.
Atabek had maintained his innocence since his arrest in 2006.
He rejected a government pardon offer in 2012 that would have required him to admit guilt.
The 68-year-old poet's release in October last year from a prison in Kazakhstan’s northern region of Pavlodar came amid persistent concerns over his health. Relatives and friends say he suffered from heart disease, diabetes, and arthritis.
For years, Kazakh and international rights organizations asserted his innocence and demanded the government release the poet. They said Atabek was tortured in prison, with guards splashing water with high concentrations of chlorine on the floor of his cell to damage his health.
In September, a photograph taken by activists who visited him in prison appeared to show Atabek exhausted and in poor health. The photograph caused a public outcry and added pressure on officials to release him.
In December 2012, Atabek was transferred to solitary confinement after he wrote an article critical of then-President Nursultan Nazarbaev and his government was published online.
In 2014, Atabek's relatives accused prison guards of breaking his leg, a charge that authorities have denied.
Putin Prepared For Prolonged Conflict In Ukraine, U.S. Intelligence Director Says
The United States believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for a long conflict in Ukraine, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told lawmakers on May 10.
"We assess President Putin is preparing for a prolonged conflict in Ukraine during which he still intends to achieve goals beyond the Donbas," Haines told the Senate Armed Services Committee.
There are indications Russia wants to extend a land bridge to Transdniester, the breakaway region in Moldova, she said in her testimony before the committee.
She added that Putin is counting on Western resolve to weaken over time and said that victory in the Donbas might not end the war.
"Putin most likely also judges that Russia has a greater ability and willingness to endure challenges than his adversaries, and he is probably counting on U.S. and EU resolve to weaken as food shortages, inflation, and energy prices get worse," Haines said.
Haines also told the committee that Putin is expected to become more unpredictable and could order martial law in Russia.
"The current trend increases the likelihood that President Putin will turn to more drastic means, including imposing martial law, reorienting industrial production, or potentially escalatory military options to free up the resources needed to achieve his objectives," she said.
Haines said Putin is not likely to order the use of nuclear weapons unless the Russian homeland faces an "existential threat." But she also said Putin's actions could become more unpredictable.
"Combined with the reality that Putin faces a mismatch between his ambitions and Russia's current conventional military capabilities, [this] likely means the next few months could see us moving along a more unpredictable and potentially escalatory trajectory," Haines added.
Lieutenant General Scott Berrier, who also testified before the committee, said Russia has resorted to indiscriminate and brutal methods in response to Ukrainian resistance.
He said the United States estimates that between eight and 10 Russian generals have been killed in the war.
He also told the committee that neither side currently is winning.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Noted Russian Historian Arrives At Penal Colony In Mordovia To Serve 15-Year Sentence
Noted historian Yury Dmitriyev, who is also the local head of the Memorial human rights group in Russia's northwestern region of Karelia, has arrived at a penal colony in Mordovia -- an area historically associated with some of Russia’s most brutal prisons, including Soviet-era labor camps for political prisoners.
Dmitriyev's lawyer, Viktor Anufriyev, told the Interfax news agency on May 10 that his client is currently in Correctional Colony No. 18 in the town of Potma in Mordovia, where he will serve his 15-year prison term.
The town, with a population of some 4,000 people, is in Mordovia's remote Zubovo-Polyansk district. Its name, Potma, is translated from the local Moksha language as "neglected corner."
The notorious system of correctional colonies in Mordovia, established during the 1930s as part of the Soviet Union's feared gulag system, is still known as one of the harshest prison systems in the former Soviet Union.
The high-profile case against Dmitriyev dates back to 2016, when the historian, who has spent decades researching extrajudicial executions carried out in Karelia under Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, was arrested over photographs of his foster daughter that investigators found on his computer.
The authorities said the images were pornographic, but Dmitriyev said they were made at the request of social workers concerned about the child’s physical development.
He was acquitted in April 2018, but the Karelia Supreme Court upheld an appeal by prosecutors and ordered a new trial. He was rearrested in June 2018 and then charged with a more serious crime of sexual assault against a minor.
In July 2020, Dmitriyev, 66, was sentenced to 3 1/2 years on a conviction for “violent acts of a sexual nature committed against a person under 14 years of age.” He has rejected the case, insisting that he is being targeted because of his research into the crimes of Stalin's regime.
Prosecutors, who had asked for 15 years in prison in the high-profile case, said the original sentence was "too lenient" and appealed. Dmitriyev's defense team, meanwhile, also appealed the case, insisting its client was innocent.
In September 2020, weeks before he was due to be released because of time served, the Supreme Court of Karelia accepted the prosecutors' appeal and added another 9 1/2 years onto Dmitriyev's sentence.
Dozens of Russian and international scholars, historians, writers, poets, and others have issued statements in support of the scholar, while the European Union has called for Dmitriyev to be released.
Dmitriyev’s research has been viewed with hostility by the government of President Vladimir Putin. Under Putin, Stalin has undergone a gradual rehabilitation, and the Russian government has emphasized his leadership of the Soviet Union while downplaying his crimes against the Soviet citizens.
Under Stalin, millions of people were executed, sent to labor camps, or starved to death in famines caused by forced collectivization. During World War II, entire ethnic groups were deported to remote areas as collective punishment for alleged collaboration with the Nazis.
With reporting by Interfax
Western Allies Say Moscow Behind Cyberattack Ahead Of Ukraine Invasion
The European Union, Britain, and the United States say Russia masterminded a massive cyberattack against a satellite Internet network that disabled thousands of modems in Ukraine and parts of Central Europe hours before the start of Moscow's invasion on February 24.
The digital assault against Viasat's KA-SAT network helped facilitate Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Western allies said in statements on May 10.
"This cyberattack had a significant impact causing indiscriminate communication outages and disruptions across several public authorities, businesses, and users in Ukraine, as well as affecting several EU member states," a statement by the European Council said.
"This unacceptable cyberattack is yet another example of Russia's continued pattern of irresponsible behavior in cyberspace, which also formed an integral part of its illegal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine," it added.
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement that the cyberattack was a "deliberate and malicious attack by Russia against Ukraine."
The main target of the attack was the Ukrainian military, but it also disrupted wind farms and Internet users in Central Europe, Truss said, citing Britain's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).
The NCSC "assesses that it is almost certain Russia was responsible for the subsequent cyberattack impacting Viasat on 24 February," the statement said.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken joined in condemning "Russia's destructive cyberactivities against Ukraine." He noted that the cyberattack had spillover impacts into other European countries and said the United States and its allies and partners are taking steps to defend against such actions.
The United States has developed new mechanisms to help Ukraine identify cyberthreats and recover from cyberincidents, Blinken said in a statement.
"We have also enhanced our support for Ukraine’s digital connectivity, including by providing satellite phones and data terminals to Ukrainian government officials, essential service providers, and critical infrastructure operators," Blinken said.
There was no immediate official reaction from Russia, but Moscow routinely denies being behind cyberattacks.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Lithuania Adopts Resolution Calling Russia 'Terrorist State,' Accuses Moscow Of 'Genocide'
Lithuanian lawmakers have unanimously adopted a resolution declaring Russia "a terrorist state" and calling Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine "genocide against the Ukrainian people."
In their May 10 resolution, the lawmakers also called for the creation of an international court to prosecute Russian officials responsible for the war in Ukraine, similar to the Nuremberg trials held by the Allies against representatives of the defeated Nazi Germany for plotting and carrying out invasions of other countries and other crimes in World War II.
"The Russian Federation, whose armed forces deliberately and systemically chose civilian targets to bombard, is the state that supports and carries out acts of terrorism," the Lithuanian parliamentary resolution says.
The resolution compares Russian President Vladimir Putin with Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, calling modern Russia under Putin's rule "a reincarnation" of the Soviet Union.
The resolution calls "on the United Nations, the European Parliament, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, foreign parliaments and governments to recognize and prosecute the genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Russian Federation."
Last month, lawmakers in two other Baltic states, Estonia and Latvia, also adopted resolutions accusing Russia of genocide against the Ukrainian people.
The three Baltic states also last month banned the display of the symbols "Z" and "V," which are used by supporters of Russia's war in Ukraine.
Georgian Minister Proposes Jailed Saakashvili Transfer To Clinic For Treatment
TBILISI -- Georgian Justice Minister Rati Bregadze has proposed moving jailed former President Mikheil Saakashvili, whose health has deteriorated in recent weeks, to a civilian medical clinic for treatment.
"We, as a responsible state, always act in the interests of health and life of any person. Therefore, as we would deal with any other inmate, to avoid complications, Mikheil Saakashvili will be offered to be transferred to the Vivamed clinic [in Tbilisi], where he will be checked and, if need be, treated," Bregadze said on May 10.
Bregadze's statement came the same day a Tbilisi court decided to postpone the former president's trial on embezzlement charges as he was unable to attend because of his health.
Saakashvili's relatives and supporters have demanded the authorities allow the 54-year-old politician be treated abroad.
Saakashvili, who was president from 2004 until 2013, has been in custody since October 1, when he was detained shortly after returning to Georgia from self-imposed exile.
He is serving a six-year sentence after being convicted in absentia of abuse of office, a charge he called politically motivated.
He is currently on trial on separate charges of violently dispersing an anti-government rally in November 2007 and illegal border crossing. He has rejected those charges as well, calling them trumped up.
Saakashvili's doctors and supporters say his health has deteriorated dramatically since he held two separate hunger strikes during his detention.
Close Associate Of Fugitive Former Kyrgyz President's Son Arrested In Bishkek
BISHKEK -- A close associate of the son of former Kyrgyz President Kurmanbek Bakiev has been arrested in Bishkek on corruption charges.
The State Committee for National Security (UKMK) said on May 10 that Aleksei Shirshov was arrested on suspicion of the illegal privatization of dozens of state-owned apartments and houses in the northern Issyk-Kul region.
According to the UKMK, regional judges and judges in the Supreme Court of the Central Asian state, as well as officials of the president's office, the State Property Fund, and the State Registration Service, also may have been involved in the illegal privatization of 56 apartments and 27 cottages.
Shirshov's pretrial restrictions will be decided by a court in the coming days.
Shirshov, a businessman who used to lead the Dastan company, which produces military products, was known as a financial consultant of Maksim Bakiev, the fugitive son of the former president.
Shirshov fled Kyrgyzstan in 2010 following the ouster of Bakiev by anti-government protests, in which almost 100 demonstrators were killed.
It remains unclear when and why he came back to Kyrgyzstan, while some media reports say Shirshov returned recently to again take over at Dastan, which among other things produces Soviet-era V-111 Shkval torpedoes.
Kurmanbek Bakiev and his relatives, including Maksim Bakiev, fled the country after the protests.
Both Kurmanbek and Maksim Bakiev have been sentenced to life in prison in absentia on a number of charges and are wanted in Bishkek.
German, Dutch Foreign Ministers Call For Justice During Surprise Visit To Ukraine
The foreign ministers of Germany and the Netherlands have made a surprise visit to Ukraine, stopping in the Kyiv suburbs of Bucha and Irpin, where Russian forces are accused of committing war crimes before retreating last month.
Annalena Baerbock's trip on May 10 makes her the first German cabinet minister to visit Kyiv since Russia launched its unprovoked attack on Ukraine in late February.
Wopke Hoekstra, her Dutch counterpart, also made the trip as the two prepared to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba later in the day.
The retreat of Russian forces from Bucha and other towns near Kyiv revealed harrowing evidence of brutal killings, torture, mass graves, and the indiscriminate targeting of civilians in the fighting, prompting calls from several countries, as well as the United Nations and the International Criminal Court, for investigations to determine whether war crimes were committed.
Ukrainian police have said a majority of the civilians killed in Bucha died from gunshot wounds. Some of the victims had their hands tied behind their back, they said.
Baerbock said the victims were owed justice.
"These victims could have been us," she said after touring the town with Ukraine's prosecutor-general.
Moscow claims that Russian forces have not attacked civilians in Ukraine and says videos from Bucha showing the bodies of civilians lying in the streets were staged in order to justify new Western sanctions and disrupt peace talks.
Hoekstra walked the streets of Irpin, another nearby Kyiv suburb, and echoed Baerbock's calls for possible war crimes to be fully investigated.
"The bombed-out houses and buildings illustrate the impact the war has had on the lives of the men, women and children who live here," he said on Twitter.
"These acts cannot go unpunished. The Netherlands is committed to establish the truth and achieve justice," he added.
The visit is also a sign of a reset in relations between Kyiv and Berlin over Germany's early response to the war and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's detente policy toward Moscow when he was foreign minister from 2005 to 2009 and again from 2013 to 2017.
He has since admitted the policy stance was a mistake.
Steinmeier and Zelenskiy spoke by telephone on May 5 to smooth the rift following Ukraine's blocking of a proposed visit to Kyiv by the German president.
The rift has also kept German Chancellor Olaf Scholz from visiting Kyiv, as he said it was not proper for him to travel there given the snub of Steinmeier.
With reporting by dpa, AFP, and AP
Tehran Says Iranian-Swedish Djalali's Execution On Track, Not Related To Nouri Trial
Iran's judiciary says the death sentence of Swedish-Iranian national Ahmadreza Djalali will be carried out, as Tehran does not plan to seek a prisoner exchange for an Iranian being tried in Stockholm for his alleged role in the mass execution and torture of political prisoners at an Iranian prison in the 1980s.
Judiciary spokesman Zabihollah Khodaian on May 10 confirmed that Djalali, who was arrested during an academic visit in 2016 and accused of spying for Israel, will face his punishment that the case was not related in any way to that of Hamid Nouri, who is on trial in Sweden for war crimes.
The cases have strained relations between Sweden and Iran.
"Djalali has been sentenced to death on several charges and the verdict is final. The sentence will be carried out," Khodaian said.
Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde has condemned the case and called for Djalali's release, while a Norway-based campaign group, Iran Human Rights, has accused Iranian officials of threatening to execute Djalali "in retaliation" for the war crimes trial of Nouri, a former Iranian judiciary official, by a court in Sweden.
"These two issues are not related. Mr. Nouri is innocent and Mr. Djalali was arrested two years prior to Mr. Nouri's case. There is thus no possibility of an exchange of these two individuals," Khodaian added.
He did not give a date for the execution, but last week Iran's semiofficial ISNA news agency reported that the Iranian-Swedish researcher will be executed by May 21.
Djalali, a medical doctor and lecturer at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, was arrested in Iran in 2016 during an academic visit. He was accused of providing information to Israel to help it assassinate several senior nuclear scientists.
Iran's Supreme Court in 2017 upheld the death sentence. Amnesty International in November 2021 urged Tehran to drop all charges against Djalali and release him.
Nouri, arrested in Sweden in 2019, faces a life sentence for his involvement in mass killings ordered by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1988.
Nouri is charged with international war crimes and human rights abuses in connection with the murders of more than 100 people at the Gohardasht prison in Karaj.
With reporting by Reuters, BBC, and AP
Russia Steps Up Bombardment Of Azovstal In Mariupol, Missiles Strike Odesa
Fighting in eastern and southern Ukraine intensified on May 10 as missile strikes hit the southern port of Odesa in an apparent effort to disrupt supply lines, and the United States warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for a long war.
Washington's prediction came as Germany sent its foreign minister to Kyiv for talks with her Ukrainian counterpart, who praised Berlin for changing its stance on a Russian oil embargo and on supplying arms to Ukraine.
Ukraine said its forces had recaptured villages from Russian troops near the city of Kharkiv in the northeast of Ukraine, while Russian forces escalated their attacks on a steel plant in the southern port of Mariupol where the last Ukrainian defenders, many of them wounded, and at least 100 civilians were still holed up.
Deputy Ukrainian Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on May 10 that more than 1,000 Ukrainian fighters remained in the sprawling Azovstal steel plant, the last pocket of resistance after almost three months of heavy fighting that has leveled the city.
"Hundreds are wounded. There are people with serious injuries who require urgent evacuation. The situation is deteriorating every day," Vereshchuk told the AFP news agency.
Although the majority of noncombatants have been evacuated from Azovstal, at least 100 civilians remain inside, an aide to the city's mayor said on May 10.
Russian forces have so far failed to complete the occupation of Mariupol, which would deprive Ukraine of a vital port, give Russia a land corridor to the illegally annexed Crimean Peninsula, and free troops up for fighting elsewhere.
The Odesa city council said late on May 9 that missiles were fired into the city, destroying several buildings. One person was killed and five injured when seven missiles hit a shopping center and a depot, Ukraine's armed forces said on Facebook.
The port city is a gateway for grain shipments, and its blockade by Russia already threatens global food supplies.
Defense Ministry adviser Yuriy Saks said the Ukrainian successes in recapturing towns around Kharkiv were pushing Russian forces out of range of the city.
The United Nations said on May 10 that the number of civilian casualties in Ukraine has edged past 7,000 since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion in February.
The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a statement that as of the start of May 9, 3,381 people, including 235 children, had been killed, with another 3,680 people injured.
The office said that most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.
"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration," it added, pointing to cities such as Mariupol, Izyum, and Popasna, where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.
But the head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said that the actual death toll was thousands higher than the official UN figures.
"We have been working on estimates, but all I can say for now is that it is thousands higher than the numbers we have currently given to you," Matilda Bogner told a news briefing in Geneva.
On the diplomatic front, the foreign ministers of Germany and the Netherlands made a surprise visit to Ukraine, stopping in the Kyiv suburbs of Bucha and Irpin, where Russian forces are accused of committing war crimes before retreating last month.
Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock became the first German cabinet minister to visit Kyiv since Russia launched its unprovoked attack on Ukraine in late February.
Baerbock announced the German Embassy would reopen in Kyiv and vowed to wean Germany off Russian energy "forever."
Wopke Hoekstra, her Dutch counterpart, also made the trip, and the two met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba later in the day.
Kuleba pushed for the European Union to admit his country.
"Ukraine's membership in the EU is a matter of war and peace in Europe," said Kuleba after meeting Baerbock. "One of the reasons that this war started is that Putin was convinced that Europe doesn't need Ukraine."
Zelenskiy said 36 foreign missions are operating in the capital, and the resumption of diplomatic work in Kyiv "confirms Europe's confidence in the future of Ukraine."
The European Union's planned sixth package of sanctions against Russia, including an oil embargo, is "certainly a package that we need" along with energy sanctions, Zelenskiy told Slovakia's parliament on May 10 in a video address.
The British Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence bulletin on May 10 that Russia's misjudging of Ukrainian resolve resulted in failures on the battlefield and stopped Russian President Vladimir Putin from boasting success during his speech at the May 9 military parade in Moscow.
Underestimating Ukrainian resistance led to "demonstrable operational failings," the ministry said, "preventing Putin from announcing significant military success" on May 9.
In Washington, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told a Senate committee that the United States believes Putin is preparing for a long conflict in Ukraine.
There are indications Russia wants to extend a land bridge to Transdniester, Moldova's breakaway region, Haines said, adding that Putin is counting on Western resolve to weaken over time.
Haines also told the committee that Putin is expected to become more unpredictable and could order martial law in Russia.
Lieutenant General Scott Berrier, head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, told the committee that Russia has resorted to indiscriminate and brutal methods in response to Ukrainian resistance. He said between eight and 10 Russian generals have been killed in the war and neither side currently is winning.
"The Russians aren't winning and the Ukrainians aren't winning and we're at a bit of a stalemate here," said Berrier.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, BBC, and dpa
Von Der Leyen Says Talks With Hungary's Orban On Russian Oil Ban 'Helpful' In Clarifying Issues
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says she made progress in talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on a possible European Union-wide ban on Russian fossil fuels.
"This evening's discussion with PM Viktor Orban was helpful to clarify issues related to sanctions and energy security," von der Leyen said on Twitter. "We made progress, but further work is needed."
Von der Leyen said she would convene a teleconference with the leaders of other countries in the region to strengthen regional cooperation on oil infrastructure.
A sixth round of EU sanctions including a ban on Russia oil has been drawn up by experts in the European Commission, but Hungary and other member states, including Slovakia and the Czech Republic, have reservations.
European diplomats in Brussels are locked in negotiations on the sanctions, which are designed to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, as they seek to achieve the backing of all 27 EU member states.
The package proposes most EU members halt oil imports from Russia by the end of the year.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto also said the two sides "made progress" in the talks in Budapest on May 9 but that they still had plenty to discuss.
"We cannot make the Hungarian people pay the costs of this war," he said on Facebook.
He said the Hungarian side informed von der Leyen "in detail" about the problems that the sanction package would cause, saying it would destroy Hungary's energy security.
"We asked that these issues be considered. Until the European Commission offers a solution to these problems, Hungary of course cannot support this sanctions package," Szijjarto said.
Before the talks over a working dinner at Orban's headquarters in Budapest's former Carmelite monastery, Orban's international spokesman, Zoltan Kovacs, signaled Hungary's position, saying on Twitter that the proposal was "like an atomic bomb for the Hungary economy and would destroy our stable energy supply."
Technical talks continue, and negotiators insist there is united EU support behind the need for tougher sanctions.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Hungarian Service, Reuters, and AFP
U.S. Suspends Tariff On Steel From Ukraine In Show Of Economic Support
The United States has announced the suspension of import taxes on steel from Ukraine in a show of support for the country's economy during the Russian invasion.
The Commerce Department said on May 9 that it would withdraw the 25 percent tariffs for a year.
Some of Ukraine's largest steel-producing operations have been among the hardest hit during the war, including the Azovstal factory in Mariupol.
"We can't just admire the fortitude and spirit of the Ukrainian people -- we need to have their backs and support one of the most important industries to Ukraine's economic well-being," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement.
"For steel mills to continue as an economic lifeline for the people of Ukraine, they must be able to export their steel," she added.
The 25 percent tariff on steel was imposed in March 2018 to protect domestic industry, although a handful of countries were exempted.
Lawmakers and business leaders have been calling on President Joe Biden to remove the duties to help ease the economic blow to the Ukrainian economy.
Raimondo said the move was "a signal to the Ukrainian people that we are committed to helping them thrive in the face of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's aggression."
Ukraine accounts for only about 1 percent of U.S. steel imports, according to the Commerce Department.
Based on reporting by AP and AFP
Montenegrin Commercial Court Head Arrested Along With Several Bankruptcy Trustees
PODGORICA -- Montenegrin Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic has welcomed the arrest of Commercial Court of Montenegro President Blaz Jovanic, saying it was "good for the state."
Authorities searched the institution's headquarters on May 9 in the presence of Jovanic, who was subsequently arrested along with other civil servants.
Neither the Police Directorate nor the Special Prosecutor's Office responded to RFE/RL's request for information about why Jovanic was suspected of criminal offenses.
According to the news portal Vijesti.me, he was arrested on suspicion of coordinating a criminal organization that robbed the state of millions of dollars.
Jovanic has also been accused by critics of President Milo Dukanovic of having used his position to cover up corrupt activities of the president and his inner circle.
The Police Directorate unofficially confirmed that the search and arrest were carried out on the order of Chief Special Prosecutor Vladimir Novovic, and eight people were arrested, mostly bankruptcy trustees.
"I think that the so-called bankruptcy mafia in Montenegro has taken off and done great damage to the state interests of Montenegro. Now is the time to slowly settle accounts and make everyone responsible for what they did," Abazovic told reporters in Podgorica on May 9.
The arrests are the latest in a series of measures aimed at curtailing corruption and abuse of public office at the highest levels of the Montenegrin justice system.
Abazovic, whose minority government was approved by parliament on April 28, also said that the arrests were the result of changes at the top of the Special Prosecutor's Office that occurred in March, when Novovic was elected, replacing Milivoje Katnic, who reluctantly resigned in February.
Newly elected Interior Minister Filip Adzic welcomed the action in a statement.
It and other recent actions are "the best indicator of commitment and uncompromising fight against organized crime and corruption, which has been set as one of the key priorities of this government. This is just the beginning," the statement said.
The arrests also were welcomed by the opposition pro-Serbian Democratic Front (DF).
DF leader Andrija Mandic said they were "concrete actions for the separation of the mafia and state bodies."
Jovanic has been the head of the Commercial Court for eight years. He was first elected in April 2014 and reelected in 2019 when he ran unopposed.
The role of the Commercial Court is to adjudicate disputes between economic and other legal entities, disputes between companies, and bankruptcy cases.
With reporting by dpa
Another Russian Tycoon Dies Under Strange Circumstances
A former top manager of LUKoil, Aleksandr Subbotin, has reportedly died under strange circumstances, the latest in a series of mysterious deaths of Russian businessmen since Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Citing sources close to the Moscow regional police on May 9, media reported that forensic tests were held to find possible drugs in Subbotin's body, which was found in a basement in a house in the town of Mytishchi near the Russian capital on May 8.
According to the sources, the owner of the house where the billionaire's body was found, Aleksei Pindyurin, also known as Shaman Magua, testified to police that Subbotin came to his house under the influence of alcohol and drugs seeking a ritual he often asked Pindyurin to perform to relieve hangover symptoms.
Less than three weeks ago, on April 21, Vagit Alekperov, the founder and co-owner of LUKoil -- Russia's largest private oil company -- resigned after he and other Russian tycoons were hit by sanctions by Australia and the United Kingdom over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
The same day, media reports in Spain reported that a former top manager at Russian gas giant Novatek, Sergei Protosenya, his wife, and daughter had been found dead in a rented villa in the town of Lloret de Mar near Barcelona two days earlier.
The 55-year-old millionaire was found hanged, while his wife and daughter had been stabbed to death in the villa, police were quoted as saying.
On April 18, Vladislav Avayev, a former vice president of one of Russia’s leading financial institutions, Gazprombank, was found dead in his Moscow apartment together with the bodies of his wife and daughter.
Police said at the time that the apartment was locked from the inside and a pistol was found in Avayev's hands, leading them to conclude that Avayev shot his wife and his teenage daughter before killing himself.
On March 24, another Russian billionaire, Vasily Melnikov, who owned the medical-supply company MedStom, his wife, and two sons were found stabbed to death in their apartment in the city of Nizhny Novgorod.
On February 28, Russian tycoon Mikhail Watford was found hanged in the garage of his home in Surrey in the United Kingdom. U.K. officials said at the time there were no signs of a foul play.
On February 25, the day after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, a top manager of Russia's Gazprom energy giant, Aleksandr Tyulyakov, was found hanged in the garage of his house near St. Peterburg. Police said at the time that they found a suicide note next to the body.
Another top Gazprom executive, Leonid Shulman, was found dead in a cottage near St. Peterburg in January, weeks before Russia began its invasion. A suicide note was also found next to his body.
With reporting by TASS, Kommersant, Newsweek, RBK, Business Insider, and Novaya gazeta
EU's Michel Says Grain Exports Blocked As Russia Targets Ukraine's Odesa
European Council President Charles Michel says silos full of grain are sitting blocked in Odesa as Russian forces target the Ukrainian port with missile strikes.
Michel said during a visit to the city on the Black Sea on May 9 that stocks of grain, wheat, and corn were sitting ready for export, prompting the need for "a global response."
"This badly needed food is stranded because of the Russian war and blockade of Black Sea ports. Causing dramatic consequences for vulnerable countries," Michel said on Twitter.
On May 2, Ukraine temporarily closed four seaports until the country "regains control over" them.
Organizations such as the United Nations have warned that Russia's war against Ukraine, a major global grain exporter, could trigger a major food crisis that will affect Europe, Asia, and Africa.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke with Michel and Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal during the Odesa visit, noting that Ukraine supplies grain to almost 400 million people on the planet.
"It is important to prevent a food crisis in the world caused by Russia's aggressive actions," Zelenskiy said.
"Immediate measures must be taken to unlock Ukrainian ports for wheat exports," he added.
Prague Moves To Strip Soviet Marshal Konev Of Honorary Citizenship
Prague's city council has decided to posthumously strip of the honorary citizenship granted to Marshal Ivan Konev that the Soviet military official was originally granted in 1945.
The city council's decision on May 9 was unanimous and now moves to the full city legislature for final approval.
The decision comes amid strong opposition from the Czech Republic -- a member of the European Union and NATO -- to Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Relations between Prague and Moscow were already in a downward spiral before the February 24 invasion amid what the Czechs see as Russia's growing assertiveness over its interpretation of history.
Konev, who died in 1973, was honored for his role in helping the liberation of Bohemia from Nazi Germany.
But controversy around his role in the bombardment of the city of Mlada Boleslav, which claimed the lives of dozens of civilians on May 9, 1945 -- after Nazi Germany was already officially defeated -- and allegations from Czech historians that he was involved in Russian reconnaissance efforts ahead of the 1968 Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia have long tainted his legacy.
In April 2020, Prague authorities dismantled a statue of Konev that was erected by the communist Czechoslovak government in 1980. For years it had been the center of controversy and frequently vandalized.
Russia threatened a response and opened a criminal case over the removal of the statue.
Konev wasn't the only Russian to be demoted by the Czechs on May 9.
Lawmakers in the southern city of Ceske Budejovice approved a move to rescind the honorary citizenship of Valentina Tereshkova, the first woman cosmonaut, who is currently a member of the Russian parliament's lower chamber.
In explaining the move, municipal lawmakers said that Tereshkova's support of Russia's war against Ukraine and her role in changes to the Russian Constitution in 2020 that set up a framework allowing for President Vladimir Putin to run again in the next election made her unworthy of the honor.
Last month, the name of the Prague street in front of the Russian Embassy was changed to Ukrainian Heroes Street and a bridge nearby was renamed in honor of a Ukrainian soldier.
In 2020, Prague officials renamed a square next to the embassy after Boris Nemtsov, a former deputy prime minister and outspoken critic of the Russian government who was fatally shot in February 2015 near the Kremlin.
The same year, Prague's mayor named a promenade in a park behind the embassy after Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya, a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
With reporting by Cesky Rozhlas and Lidove noviny
Ukraine EU Membership Decades Away, Macron Says, Proposes 'Political Community' For Aspiring Countries
French President Emmanuel Macron says it could take several years for Ukraine to formally join the European Union and proposed the creation of a new political organization for European countries that share common values.
Speaking in Strasbourg on May 9, Macron said the process of joining the EU under current entry rules meant it would take years.
"Even if we grant it candidate status tomorrow, we all know perfectly well that the process to allow it to join would take several years indeed, probably several decades," Macron said in a speech marking Europe Day.
Macron spoke after the European Commission said it aimed to deliver a first opinion in June on Ukraine's request to become a member.
While the 27 EU members have been fully united in backing Ukraine's resistance to Russia's invasion, there is division over how quickly the EU could move to accept Ukraine as a member.
A fast-track procedure would lead to lowering standards, Macron said, and he suggested creating a parallel entity that could appeal to countries that aspire to join the bloc.
He said this "European political community" would be open to democratic European countries adhering to its core values.
"Joining it would not necessarily prejudge future EU membership," he said, adding that it would not be "closed to those who left it," in an apparent reference to Great Britain. He also noted the hopes of countries such as Moldova and Georgia.
Macron also warned against humiliating Russia, saying this would not serve efforts for restoring peace.
"Tomorrow we'll have a peace to build, let's never forget that," he told reporters. The terms of a peace deal will be set by Ukraine and Russia, “but that will not be done through...the exclusion of one another, nor even in their humiliation."
Macron arrived later in Berlin for talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who described Macron's suggestion of a political community a "very interesting suggestion for dealing with the big challenge we face."
Britain, which left the European Union, could have a place in this political community, Scholz said.
He added that the EU shouldn’t stop pursuing the accession process for countries that have already begun, citing North Macedonia as an example, saying its leader had taken "very brave" decisions in recent years.
"We should find a way that this bravery isn't disappointed," Scholz said.
Macron said countries that had already embarked on the membership route and are close to joining should continue their path. But others not as far along, such as Bosnia-Herzegovina and others in the Western Balkans, may wish to consider joining a wider club instead.
Later in the evening, Macron and Scholz showed their support for Ukraine in a visit to Berlin's symbolically important Brandenburg Gate, illuminated in Ukraine's national colors.
Earlier on May 9, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted that she had spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and was looking forward to receiving the answers to Ukraine's membership questionnaire.
"The EU Commission will aim to deliver its opinion in June," she added.
Later she told the European Parliament in Strasbourg that the future of Europe was also "Ukraine's future."
Zelenskiy on April 18 handed a completed questionnaire for Ukraine achieving EU candidate status to the bloc's top official in his country and the document is now being examined.
Giving Ukraine formal candidate status would be decided by the bloc's members, who would act on the expert advice from the commission.
If approved as a candidate, Ukraine would have to go through a complex and potentially lengthy accession process that would imply meeting rigorous democratic and rule-of-law standards.
In the face of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, EU officials have said they will work to speed up the accession process as much as possible.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
- By Current Time
Top Russian Website Briefly Posts Materials Critical Of Kremlin Amid Crackdown, War
One of Russia's leading news websites, Lenta.ru, briefly posted materials critical of President Vladimir Putin and his government amid a crackdown by the state on independent journalism and media reports slamming Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
About a dozen reports appeared on Lenta.ru on May 9 at the same time Putin was using the commemoration of the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union's role in the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945 to justify Russia's war against Ukraine.
The reports carried headlines such as "Putin Unleashed One of the Bloodiest Wars Of the 21st Century," "Putin Has Turned Into a Miserable Dictator and Paranoiac," "Russia's Elite Sick Of Nepotism and Being Sycophants," and "It's Easy To Cover Holes In The Economy With War. Putin Must Go Away."
Each of the articles carried a disclaimer saying, "this material was not authorized by our leadership, and the presidential administration will kick the editors in the pants for its publication."
Mediazona and The Insider websites quoted Lenta.ru correspondent Yegor Polyakov as saying that he and his colleague, Aleksandra Miroshnikova, posted the materials in question on the website.
"This was not done by some sort of an attack by a hacker, but a deliberate decision made by me and [Aleksandra].... Our main motive was conscience," Polyakov said, adding that "it is possible to say now that we are not working at Lenta.ru anymore."
The reports in questions were quickly replaced with regular stories, but can still be found in the archived versions of the website.
With reporting by Mediazona
Russian Ambassador Doused With Red Paint At Ceremony In Warsaw
Protesters in Poland doused Russian Ambassador Sergei Andreyev with red paint as he attempted to lay flowers at a Soviet military memorial cemetery in Warsaw for Red Army soldiers who died during World War II.
Video of the attack on May 9 showed red paint being thrown from behind Andreyev before another activist standing beside him throws some on his face as they protested Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Andreyev was surrounded by the protesters opposed to the war in Ukraine who were holding Ukrainian national flags and chanting "Fascist, fascist!" Some were dressed in white sheets smeared with red paint symbolizing Ukrainian victims of the war.
They first snatched the wreath he intended to lay at the memorial and trampled it. Other people in Andreyev's entourage were splattered with red paint as the delegation was prevented from placing the flowers at the cemetery to mark the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945.
Poland has been one of the harshest critics of Russia's war in Ukraine.
More than 3.2 million refugees have flooded into Poland from Ukraine as a result of the fighting, which began on February 24.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova denounced the incident, saying on Telegram that "admirers of neo-Nazism have again shown their faces," repeating Russia's false assertion that it is fighting neo-Nazis in Ukraine.
Russia "won’t be scared," while the "people of Europe should be scared to see their reflection in a mirror," she said.
Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau described the incident as "highly deplorable."
"Diplomats enjoy special protection, regardless of the policies pursued by the governments that they represent," he said.
With reporting by AP and AFP
