Tens of thousands of residents are fleeing Kherson after Russian-installed authorities in the Ukrainian port city warned of a looming Ukrainian offensive to retake the territory. Kyiv has asked people to remain, claiming Moscow intends to use the evacuated as human shields.
Exodus: Russian-Occupied Kherson Evacuates As Ukrainian Forces Draw Closer
Tens of thousands of residents are fleeing Kherson after Russian-installed authorities in the Ukrainian port city warned of a looming Ukrainian offensive to retake the territory. Kyiv has asked people to remain, claiming Moscow intends to use the evacuated as human shields.