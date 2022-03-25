Ukrainian Forces Use Drones To Hunt For Russian Columns West Of Kyiv

Ukrainian forces have regained control of the frontline town of Makariv in the Kyiv region, but Russian troops have not stopped trying to retake it. Makariv may be small in size, but it has big strategic value as it blocks Russia's armed forces from encircling the capital. As RFE/RL's Levko Stek reports, Ukrainian volunteer fighters use drones in the area for reconnaissance that can be used by Ukrainian artillery units to strike back.