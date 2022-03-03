Zelenskiy: Talks With Russia Needed To Stop The Killing But Compromise Has Limits
Russia is coming to talks with questions it has formulated answers to long ago, said Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who believes this hinders talks. The Ukrainian president was speaking to a group of local and international journalists in Kyiv on March 3 as Ukrainian and Russian delegations were about to meet on the border with Belarus for a second round of discussions. As the Russian military invasion of Ukraine enters its eighth day, Zelenskiy spoke in favor of talks, although, in his words, Ukrainian sovereignty simply cannot be a starting point.