Russia is coming to talks with questions it has formulated answers to long ago, said Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who believes this hinders talks. The Ukrainian president was speaking to a group of local and international journalists in Kyiv on March 3 as Ukrainian and Russian delegations were about to meet on the border with Belarus for a second round of discussions. As the Russian military invasion of Ukraine enters its eighth day, Zelenskiy spoke in favor of talks, although, in his words, Ukrainian sovereignty simply cannot be a starting point.