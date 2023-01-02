Spent Rocket Debris And Mines In Ukraine's Kharkiv Region Will Serve As War Crimes Evidence

Fins of Grad rockets, fragments of high-explosive shells, and disarmed mines make up small mountains of collected debris from Russia's constant attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv region. Hit hard by artillery since the war began 10 months ago, the region is still littered with thousands of unexploded mines. The remains of spent artillery are now being carefully documented and traced to "find out who fired it and how many Ukrainians were killed by it" in order to hold those responsible accountable.