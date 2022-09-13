Russians Troubled By News Of Army Retreat In Kharkiv, Many In Denial
Russians on the street say they are deeply skeptical about their army's sudden retreat in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, where they left tanks, armored vehicles and artillery behind, fleeing advancing defenders over the past week. Russians seem to have heard the news but most surveyed by RFE/RL's Current Time refuse to admit that Ukraine could have regained large swaths of territory and prefer to accept the Kremlin explanation that the sudden change was a planned strategy.