Russian Occupiers Imprisoned Scores Of Ukrainian Officials

Russian Occupiers Imprisoned Scores Of Ukrainian Officials

Some 132 Ukrainian officials in Russian-occupied territory have been abducted, according to the ZMINA human rights organization. Mayors and other Ukrainian authorities have been imprisoned, interrogated, tortured, and pressured to collaborate with Russia amid its full-scale invasion. The wife of the former mayor of Hola Prystan in the Kherson region says her husband is still imprisoned after trying to help citizens of his town when Russian troops rolled in.

