RFE/RL Ukrainian Service journalist Maryan Kushnir suffered a concussion and hearing loss during a Russian attack in the early morning hours of March 11. With blood streaming from his head, he recorded a short video immediately afterwards, saying: “I don’t know where I am exactly. This is what the situation looks like near Kyiv. We’ll try to get out of here.” Kushnir plans to return to covering the war as soon as he can.