Power Outages In Eastern Kyiv After Russian Overnight Strikes Hit Energy Sites, Set Apartments Ablaze

A Russian drone and missile attack early on October 10 triggered a fire in a high-rise apartment building in central Kyiv and hit Ukrainian energy sites, officials said.

A drone set apartments on fire on the 6th and 7th floors of a high-rise block in a central district, said Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration, adding that both drones and missiles had been deployed in the assault.

Pictures posted online showed apartments burning and firefighters battling the blaze.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said eight people had been injured, five of them seriously. He said there were power outages in the eastern districts of the city.

"The left bank of the capital is without electricity. There are also problems with water supply," Klitschko said on Telegram.

The Ukrainian Air Force described the attack as "massive" as multiple explosions and the sound of drones were heard over the capital.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Svitlana Grynchuk said the attack also hit Ukrainian energy targets.

"Energy experts are taking all necessary measures to minimize negative consequences," Grynchuk wrote on Facebook.

"As soon as safety conditions allow, energy experts will begin clarifying the consequences of the attack and conducting restoration work."

In the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhya, drones struck several targets overnight, killing a 7-year-old child, the regional governor said.

"Tragic news. A 7-year-old boy who was wounded in a nighttime Russian attack has died in hospital," Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram.

Fedorov said earlier that the drone strike triggered at least one fire in a dwelling.

With reporting by Reuters and AFP
