Ukraine

Mass Russian Overnight Air Strikes Hit Kyiv And Odesa

Mass Russian Overnight Air Strikes Hit Kyiv And Odesa
Mass Russian Overnight Air Strikes Hit Kyiv And Odesa

Three people died and at least 15 people were injured in a Russian-launched mass air attack on Ukrainian cities overnight. The deadly strike hit Odesa late on May 23, followed by hundreds of drones and missiles launched at Kyiv in the early hours of May 24. Firefighters battled to put out burning apartment buildings as residents scrambled for shelter. The attacks came hours after a record number of prisoners of war were exchanged between Ukraine and Russia.

