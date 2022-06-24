Ukrainian Choppers Flew Just 4 Meters Above The Ground To Evade Fire In Daring Mariupol Evacuation

A Ukrainian soldier has spoken of a last ditch helicopter evacuation of Mariupol in which, at times, he was flown as low as 4 meters above the ground to avoid Russian fire. The soldier's leg was shredded by mortar fire as he attempted to attack a tank with an NLAW missile on February 28, and it was then amputated at the city's Ilyich steel mill. He was first evacuated to the Azovstal steelworks before getting a place on one of the dramatic flights to safety.