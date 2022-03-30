Teenage Refugee From Chernihiv: I Saw My Mother Burn

His mother died as their car hit a mine planted by Russian forces. Andriy, 15, and his mother, a cousin, and friends were trying to leave Chernihiv, a town north of Kyiv under heavy Russian shelling, after their house was destroyed. Besides his mother, two other people died on the spot. Andriy survived with serious injuries and told his story to RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service on March 29 at the hospital in the western city of Lviv where he is recovering.