Search And Rescue Ongoing After Russian Rockets Hit Apartment Blocks In Ukraine

Ukrainian rescue workers have recovered 15 bodies after Russian rockets hit a five-story apartment block in Chasiv Yar, a town of about 12,000 between Bakhmut and Kramatorsk in the eastern Donetsk region late on July 9. Dozens are believed to be trapped under the rubble. Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukraine's president, said the strike was "another terrorist attack," and that Russia should be designated as a "state sponsor of terrorism" as a result.