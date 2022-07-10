Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Search And Rescue Ongoing After Russian Rockets Hit Apartment Blocks In Ukraine

Search And Rescue Ongoing After Russian Rockets Hit Apartment Blocks In Ukraine
Embed
Search And Rescue Ongoing After Russian Rockets Hit Apartment Blocks In Ukraine

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:03 0:00

Ukrainian rescue workers have recovered 15 bodies after Russian rockets hit a five-story apartment block in Chasiv Yar, a town of about 12,000 between Bakhmut and Kramatorsk in the eastern Donetsk region late on July 9. Dozens are believed to be trapped under the rubble. Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukraine's president, said the strike was "another terrorist attack," and that Russia should be designated as a "state sponsor of terrorism" as a result.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG