Russians React To Cancelation Of Local Victory Day Parades

Although Moscow is displaying tanks, missiles, and flags today, Russian authorities have canceled May 9 Victory Day parades in at least 24 other cities. The annual event celebrates the Allied defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. Amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, some residents of the western Russian cities of Krasnodar and Saratov said they understood why events were toned down. Meanwhile, families of fallen soldiers were instructed to change the custom of honoring the "Immortal Regiment" with public gatherings, asked instead to place pictures of the dead in car windows. The change reduces the chance that demonstrators could publicly acknowledge current Russian military deaths in Ukraine.