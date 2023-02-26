Revealed: How Ukraine Blew Up A Dam To Save Kyiv

In early March 2022, as Russian troops approached Kyiv, the last stronghold on the way to the Ukrainian capital was the town of Moshchun. Russian marines built three pontoon bridges to gain a foothold across the Irpin River. After days of heavy combat, Ukrainian forces managed to destroy two pontoons but asked their high command to retreat due to heavy losses. They were denied, as that would have opened the road to Kyiv. Instead, by blowing up a dam of the Kyiv Reservoir, Ukrainian forces flooded Irpin -- allowing them to regroup and push back Russian troops who were suddenly stuck in a swamp.