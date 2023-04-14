Russian Mother Of Lost Moskva Sailor Refuses To Accept Official 'Story'

Olga Dubinina says she still cannot accept the Kremlin version of events surrounding the sinking of the Moskva in the Black Sea on April 14, 2022. The day before, two Ukraine-launched Neptune rockets were reportedly fired at the Russian missile cruiser, the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet. Witnesses said the heavily armed ship took a hit below the water line, began to burn, and finally sank -- a major early victory for Ukraine following Russia's February invasion. Not all of the Moskva's crew of about 500 sailors were rescued. The official number of victims is still unknown, with the Kremlin listing dozens of sailors as "missing."