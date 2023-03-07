News
U.S. Intelligence Suggests Pro-Ukrainian Group Sabotaged Nord Stream Pipelines
New intelligence reviewed by U.S. officials suggests that a pro-Ukrainian group carried out the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines last year, The New York Times reported on March 7. There was no evidence that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy or his top lieutenants were involved in the operation, or that the perpetrators were acting at the direction of any Ukrainian government officials, the newspaper reported, citing U.S. officials. Reuters could not independently verify the report, and U.S. officials could not be immediately reached for comment. Representatives for Kyiv and Moscow also could not be immediately reached. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Thousands In Ukraine Have Complex War-Related Injuries, WHO Says
Thousands of people in Ukraine have sustained complex injuries linked to the war and need rehabilitation services and equipment to help them, a senior World Health Organization (WHO) official said on March 7. They include fractures, amputations, spinal cord injuries, traumatic brain injuries, and burns, Dr. Satish Mishra from the WHO's regional office for Europe told a media briefing. Attacks on health-care facilities, fewer health-care workers due to displacement, and power shortages were all making it difficult for people to get care, he added. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Lithuania Wants Permanent German Brigade -- Berlin Says It's 'Up To NATO'
A decision on the permanent deployment of a German brigade to Lithuania will be "up to NATO," German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on March 7 in response to calls by Vilnius for a larger NATO presence in the country. "This is not down to who wants what -- or who wants to provide what -- but rather up to NATO," Pistorius told reporters at the drills of hundreds of German troops in Lithuania. Since 2017, Germany has led an international battalion with 1,500 troops in Lithuania as part of a NATO effort to deter Russia aggression. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Poland Says It Will Send 10 More Leopard 2 Tanks To Ukraine This Week
Poland will send 10 more German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine this week, the Polish defense minister said on March 7. "Four [tanks] are already in Ukraine, another 10 will go to Ukraine this week," Mariusz Blaszczak told a news conference. Poland has promised to send 14 Leopard 2 tanks in total. Blaszczak was heading to a meeting of European Union defense ministers in Stockholm on March 7 to discuss the security of Europe and support for Ukraine. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran Charges Several Outlets Over Reports On Wave Of Sick Children
Iran's judiciary has charged three media outlets and three individuals for their comments on a series of mysterious incidents that have left scores of schoolgirls around the country ill.
Tehran's prosecutor announced on March 7 that he had filed a case against the editorial directors of the HamMihan, Roydad24, and Sharq newspapers, as well as political activists Azar Mansouri and Sadegh Zibakalam University professor and prominent actor Reza Kianian.
Ali Salehi, the prosecutor of Tehran Province, accused the outlets and individuals of "spreading rumors and lies" about the wave of illnesses that has swept through schools and dormitories.
The first report of suspected mass illness came in Qom in November, when 18 schoolgirls were taken to a hospital after complaining of symptoms that included nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing difficulties, heart palpitations, and numbness and pain in their hands or legs.
Since then, hundreds of cases have occurred and it remains unclear what might be causing the illnesses, though some of those affected have said they smelled chlorine or cleaning agents, while others said they thought they smelled tangerines in the air.
Some officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have characterized the situation as "poisonings," though health officials are still investigating the situation and it remains unclear what is causing dozens of students to be hospitalized.
Some officials say anxiety over the situation may be causing some students to seek medical help.
The muted response by the authorities has prompted some to accuse the government of purposely "poisoning" students, who have been at the forefront of months of anti-government protests -- the biggest threat to the Islamic leadership since the 1979 revolution.
Teachers and parents of students across the country staged more protests on March 7. In the southern city of Nurabad, teachers gathered and called for the government to step down.
One of the teachers who gave a speech in Nurabad said that security agencies were quickly identifying and imprisoning anyone who writes anti-government graffiti, "but they do not accept responsibility for these chemical issues in schools."
Meanwhile, protesters in Tehran's Poonak neighborhood and others in the capital on March 6, chanted "Death to the child-murdering government!" and "Death to the dictator," a reference to Khamenei, from windows and rooftops as reports of the illness continued to surface.
Similar scenes were reported in other Iranian cities, including Mahabad, Mashhad, Babol, Rasht, and Sanandaj.
Iran has been roiled by unrest since the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
The government has held several counterrallies to try to quell the dissent, but people continue to take to the streets across the country, as universities and schools have become leading venues for clashes between protesters and the authorities.
Security forces have also launched a series of raids on schools across the country, violently arresting students, especially female students, who have defiantly taken off their hijabs in protest.
Earlier this week, security agents detained a journalist who has actively covered the wave of illnesses from one of its epicenters, the central city of Qom.
Meanwhile, the Fars news agency reported on March 7 that an unspecified number of arrests had been made in five provinces in connection with the incidents. It gave no further details.
Khamenei has called for harsh punishments for those responsible, describing what has happened as an "unforgivable crime."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russians, Taliban Among Those Hit By EU Sanctions Over Sexual Violence, Women's Rights
The European Union has placed sanctions on nine people, including two Russian commanders involved in the war in Ukraine, and three organizations the bloc holds responsible for sexual violence and other violations of women's rights. The move is the first time the EU has issued a sanctions package targeting perpetrators of sexual violence, using powers it established in 2020. The sanctions also target two policemen in Moscow, two Taliban officials, and others in Myanmar and South Sudan, according to an EU list seen by Reuters ahead of its official release, which also included Iran's Gharchak women's prison. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
HRW, Amnesty Urge Georgian Lawmakers To 'Firmly Reject' 'Foreign Agent' Law
Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have called on Georgia's parliament to rebuff a controversial "foreign agent" law that critics say will impact freedoms. The bill would require organizations receiving more than 20 percent in funding from abroad to register as "foreign agents." Critics say it mirrors Russian legislation that has restricted the work of independent journalists and democratic institutions there. "Georgia’s parliament should firmly reject" the legislation, the watchdogs said in a March 7 statement, calling it "incompatible with international human rights law and standards that protect the rights to freedom of expression and association."
- By Current Time
Liquidated Belarusian Association Of Journalists Added To 'Extremist' Group Registry
The Belarusian Association of Journalists (BAZh), which was liquidated in August 2022, has appeared in the Interior Ministry's updated list of extremist groups. According to the ministry, BAZh was labeled extremist in a decision by the Belarusian KGB on February 28. Belarus's independent media has been a casualty of the ongoing crackdown on civil society started after the official results of an August 2020 presidential election that awarded authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka a sixth term in office. The results sparked an unprecedented wave of protests amid allegations the vote was rigged. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Moscow Anti-War Activist Gets More Than Eight Years In Prison
Moscow's Timiryazev district court on March 6 sentenced Dmitry Ivanov, the administrator of the Protesting MGU (Moscow State University) Telegram channel, to 8 1/2 years in prison on a charge of discrediting Russia's armed forces. Ivanov served 25 days in jail in another case but was not released in June. Instead, he was charged again over his social-media posts about Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/L's Russian Service, click here.
Belarus Says Ukrainian-Russian Behind February Drone Attack
Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka says a Ukrainian-Russian national and associates have been arrested for organizing a drone attack on a Russian military cargo plane at an airbase near Minsk in late February. Lukashenka said the men acted "under command of Ukraine's Security Service and the CIA." He gave no evidence to back up his claim. It was Lukashenka's first comment on the incident at the Machulishchy base. Minsk had previously denied media reports about the attack. The Belarusian anti-government group BYPOL said last week that Belarusian guerillas carried out the attack and "are now safe, outside the country." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Hungarian Delegation Backs Sweden's NATO Application
A parliamentary delegation from Hungary has said it supports Sweden’s NATO membership bid after meeting the speaker of the Swedish parliament to iron out what Hungary’s governing party has called “political disputes.” Some Hungarian lawmakers have raised doubts about whether to support the NATO membership applications of Sweden and Finland, citing what they call “blatant lies” from Stockholm and Helsinki on the state of Hungary’s democracy. But the Hungarian delegation indicated on March 7 that parliament would ultimately ratify Sweden’s NATO bid. “We support Sweden’s NATO membership,” Deputy Parliamentary Speaker Csaba Hende told the Swedish news agency TT. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Ukrainian Court Seizes Majority Owner's Shares In Ferrexpo
A Ukrainian court has seized shares owned by billionaire Kostyantyn Zhevago in iron pellet producer Ferrexpo (FXPO.L) following compensation claims over his now bankrupt bank, Ukraine's Deposit Guarantee Fund said. Zhevago is under investigation in Ukraine on suspicion of embezzlement and money laundering linked to the disappearance of $113 million from lender Finance & Credit Bank (F&C), which was declared bankrupt in 2015. Zhevago has denied any wrongdoing. The Kyiv commercial court decided to seize 50.3% stakes in the Poltava, Eristivskiy and Bilanivskiy mining plants that belonged to Zhevago via Ferrexpo, the statement said. The facilities are located in central Ukraine. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Tajik Opposition Politician's Son Extradited From Germany, Jailed In Dushanbe
DUSHANBE -- A son of Tajik opposition politician Shamsiddin Saidov has been extradited to Tajikistan from Germany and is currently in a detention center in Dushanbe.
Abdullo Shamsiddin's wife, Sumai Pirova, told RFE/RL on March 7 that her husband called her a day earlier and told her that he is currently in the custody of the State Committee for National Security. Pirova said her husband did not say what charges he faces.
The Tajik interior minister and prosecutor-general said earlier that they had no information about Shamsiddin.
In December, the National Alliance of Tajikistan (PMT), which unites several opposition groups in exile, said Shamsiddin was facing possible deportation to Tajikistan, where he will most likely face arbitrary arrest and torture.
The 32-year-old's father, Shamsiddin Saidov, is a member of the Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan (IRPT). In January 2018, he was sentenced in absentia in Tajikistan to 15 years in prison on extremism charges and is currently residing in the European Union.
Saidov had said that Germany may deport his son, who has lived in Germany since 2009, due to his failure to reregister with the country’s migration authorities on time.
The IRPT said at the time that the decision to deport Shamsiddin might have been caused by his providing wrong data to the immigration service.
The IRPT, long an influential party with representatives in the government and parliament, was labeled a terrorist group and banned in 2015.
Dozens of IRPT officials and supporters have been prosecuted and many of them imprisoned, drawing criticism from human rights groups.
Tajik authorities have been criticized for cracking down on dissent for years.
In 2014, another opposition movement, Group 24, was labeled as terrorist and extremist and banned. In March 2015, the movement's founder, Umarali Quvatov, was assassinated in Istanbul.
Kyiv Identifies Ukrainian POW Purportedly Executed In Video Circulating On Social Media
The Ukrainian military says it has identified one of its soldiers who appears to be executed by Russian troops in a video that has circulated on social media, prompting calls from Kyiv for a war crimes investigation.
Ukraine's 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade said in a statement on Telegram on March 7 that it has identified the man, based on preliminary data, as Tymofiy Mykolayovych Shadura, one of its servicemen.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"Timofiy Shadura has been listed as missing since February 3, 2023, amid hostilities in the Bakhmut area," the statement said.
"Currently, the body of our serviceman is in the temporarily occupied territory. The final confirmation of the person will be established after the return of the body and the relevant examinations," the statement said.
The command of the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade "expressed its sincere condolences to his relatives and friends. Revenge will be inevitable," the statement said.
In the video, a man who appears to be a soldier who has been taken prisoner can be see standing in a shallow trench and smoking a cigarette. He takes a last drag and says, “Glory to Ukraine,” before apparently being shot with automatic gunfire.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted on March 6 that the “horrific” video was more “proof this war is genocidal” and urged the International Criminal Court to open an immediate investigation into what he called "this heinous war crime."
"Perpetrators must face justice," Kuleba said.
Kuleba's call was echoed by Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian parliament's human rights commissioner, who wrote on Telegram, “The shooting of a captured Ukrainian serviceman is a violation of the Geneva Conventions.”
Ukraine's prosecutor-general, Andriy Kostin, and the Security Service of Ukraine have opened an investigation into the incident.
The parliamentary faction of Ukraine's ruling Servant of the People party said it will file a request with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to posthumously award Shadura the title of Hero of Ukraine.
According to the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War, signed by Russia, POWs must be guaranteed life and humane conditions of detention. Executions or ill-treatment of prisoners of war are considered war crimes.
With reporting by AFP
Kyrgyz Court Upholds Decision Blocking RFE/RL Websites; Broadcaster Says It Will Appeal
BISHKEK -- A court in Kyrgyzstan has upheld a decision of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policies to block the websites of RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Radio Azattyk, after the broadcaster refused to remove a report on a border dispute with neighboring Tajikistan.
The ruling by Bishkek's Administrative Court was announced on March 7 at an appeal hearing launched by RFE/RL that sought to have the October move to block the sites overturned. The court did not explain the reasoning behind its ruling.
RFE/RL's lawyers said they will appeal the court decision.
Representatives of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policies reiterated at the hearing that their decision was made due to RFE/RL's refusal to remove from its websites a video about deadly clashes along a disputed segment of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in September, again emphasizing that the video took the position of the Tajik side.
The video in question was produced by Current Time, the Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with Voice of America.
RFE/RL President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Fly said the broadcaster "takes our commitment to balanced reporting seriously" and that after a review of the content in question, "no violation of our standards" was found.
Shortly after Radio Azattyk's websites in Kyrgyz and Russian were blocked in late October, Kyrgyzstan's State Financial Intelligence (FChK) informed RFE/RL that its bank accounts were frozen in accordance with the law on countering money laundering after "a flag was raised" by security services.
In December, the FChK told RFE/RL that after a special inspection, the media outlet was excluded from the registry of potential money launderers. However, RFE/RL's bank accounts remain frozen.
Dozens of media organizations, domestic and international rights groups, Kyrgyz politicians, and lawmakers have urged the government to unblock Radio Azattyk’s websites.
In early February, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemned the Kyrgyz authorities’ move to seek Radio Azattyk’s closure, saying the case poses “a major new obstacle to press freedom,” which it said is “under growing pressure” in Kyrgyzstan.
Kyiv Reportedly Holding Online Talks With Partners On Extension Of Grain Export Deal
Ukraine has started online talks with partners on extending the Black Sea Grain Initiative aimed at ensuring Kyiv can keep shipping grain to global markets, a senior Ukrainian government source said. The source said Ukraine had not held discussions with Russia, which blockaded Ukrainian Black Sea ports after its invasion last year, but that it was Kyiv's understanding that its partners were talking to Moscow. The Black Sea Grain Initiative was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last July and was extended in November, but it is due to expire on March 18 unless an extension is agreed. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Rights Watchdog Urges Kazakhstan To Guarantee Better Protection For Women In Fresh Legislation
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called on Kazakhstan to make sure that draft legislation will provide maximum protection for women from domestic violence, including by criminalizing it as a stand-alone offense. The New York-based HRW said in a statement on March 7 that two new bills that are being debated offer "crucial opportunities" to correct previously scant provisions on domestic abuse. “Lawmakers should urgently use this chance to ensure that new laws fully protect women from domestic violence,” said HRW's Mihra Rittmann.
Female Employment Falls Sharply In Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
Afghan women's employment has fallen by 25 percent since August 2021, when the Taliban returned to power, the International Labor Organization (ILO) said in a statement on March 7. The ILO said restrictions imposed by the Taliban on women have contributed to the sharp drop. It said that the drop would have been even sharper had it not been for home-based self-employment, which has become the principal modality for Afghan women to work. Meanwhile, men's employment has fallen by 7 percent over the same period, the ILO said.
Pakistan's Former Prime Minister Imran Khan A No-Show In Court, Avoids Arrest
Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan failed to appear before a court in Islamabad on March 7 to answer charges in a graft case against him. The no-show was apparently a legal maneuver to avoid arrest. The hearing was set by Judge Zafar Iqbal, and Khan was required to appear in person to respond to charges of selling state gifts while in office. The same judge last week issued an arrest warrant for Khan, but only the government of Khan’s successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, can order the police to take him into custody. To read the original story by AP, click here.
'Utter Hell': Russian Pressure On Bakhmut Continues Unabated As UN Eyes Grain Deal Extension
Russia kept up pressure on Bakhmut over the past 24 hours as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed to beef up the defense of the besieged city in the eastern Donetsk region, and the United Nations chief prepared to go to Kyiv to discuss an extension of a grain deal with Moscow.
An air-raid alert was declared across Ukraine midmorning on March 7, but there were no reports of Russian strikes and the alarm was lifted after less than an hour.
"Over the last day, Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than 140 enemy attacks," the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its daily report, adding that Bakhmut again bore the brunt of Russia's offensive.
Despite significant losses, the General Staff said, Russia continues to attempt to storm Bakhmut and its surroundings.
"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has carried out 37 attacks near the village of Dubovo-Vasylivka," it said, referring to a settlement that lies just northeast of Bakhmut.
Zelenskiy said in his nightly address on March 6 that he had discussed Bakhmut with Valeriy Zaluzhniy, the commander in chief of the armed forces, and Oleksandr Syrskiy, the commander of Ukraine's ground forces, where "they spoke in favor of continuing the defensive operation and further strengthening our positions in Bakhmut,"according to the president's website.
"The military command unanimously supported this position," he said. "There were no other positions. I told the commander in chief to find the forces needed to back our boys in Bakhmut."
Volodymyr Nazarenko, a commander of Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut, spoke in a Telegram video on March 6 about the difficult situation in and around Bakhmut, but he and other leaders vowed to continue the fight.
“The situation in Bakhmut and around it is utter hell, as it is on the entire eastern front,” Nazarenko said.
The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said that Ukrainian defensive efforts have substantially drained Russian military resources but that Kyiv’s forces may now be conducting a “gradual fighting withdrawal" from some positions.
Ukrainian commanders, however, have pointed out that holding Bakhmut will prevent Russian forces from advancing deeper into the western part of Donetsk in the direction of Slovyansk and Kramatorsk.
During a Middle East visit on March 6, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin downplayed Bakhmut's significance as more "symbolic" than anything else, while declining to suggest its eventual fall to Russian forces.
The Ukrainian military made public the identity of one of his soldiers that appears to have been executed by the Russians after falling prisoner in Bakhmut. The video of the purported execution has sparked outrage after being posted on social media, amid calls that a war crimes investigation be opened by the International Criminal Court.
Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres prepared to meet with Zelenskiy in Kyiv on March 8 to discuss extending a deal with Moscow that allows the export of Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea.
"The secretary-general has just arrived in Poland on his way to Ukraine," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on March 7.
The current three-month deal was initially brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July and extended again in November.
With reporting by Reuters
Detention Of Russian Opposition Politician Kara-Murza Extended Despite Serious Illness
The Moscow City Court has extended the pretrial detention of opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza despite a physician's request to release him immediately due to an illness described as polyneuropathy, a disease affecting peripheral nerves.
The ruling came on March 6 as the court began preliminary hearings into the case against Kara-Murza, who faces up to 24 years in prison on high-treason and other charges that he and his supporters call politically motivated.
Kara-Murza's lawyer, Vadim Prokhorov, said after the hearing that his client's trial will be held behind closed doors by a "troika" -- three judges, one of whom will most likely be Sergei Podoprigorov, who has been placed under sanctions related to the U.S. Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act.
Among the targets of the Magnitsky Act are those believed to have been involved in the death of a whistle-blowing Russian lawyer, Sergei Magnitsky, in a Moscow jail in 2009.
Podoprigorov was targeted for his involvement in Magnitsky's detention.
Kara-Murza was one of those who took part in creating the list of Russian officials targeted by the Magnitsky Act.
The preliminary hearing will resume on March 13.
Kara-Murza's lawyer said the illness was a result of two separate incidents in Moscow -- in 2015 and 2017-- when his client fell deathly ill with symptoms consistent with poisoning.
Kara-Murza and his associates have said the Kremlin must have been behind his poisoning. The Kremlin has denied involvement.
The 41-year-old politician was detained in April 2022 and sentenced to 15 days in jail on a charge of disobeying police. He was later charged with spreading false information about the Russian Army for talks he held with U.S. lawmakers in Arizona.
In November, Kara-Murza was honored with the Berlin-based Axel Springer Foundation's award for courage.
In October, he won the Vaclav Havel Human Rights Prize awarded annually by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe to honor "outstanding" civil society action in the defense of human rights.
On March 3, the U.S. State Department and Treasury announced a new round of sanctions against those involved in what U.S. authorities called the "arbitrary detention" and "serious human rights abuses" of Kara-Murza.
Ukraine Demands Investigation After Video Appears To Show Russians Killing POW
Ukrainian authorities have called for a war crimes investigation after a video that surfaced on social media appeared to show Russian forces killing a Ukrainian prisoner of war. "The shooting of a captured Ukrainian serviceman is a violation of the Geneva Conventions," Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian parliament's human rights commissioner, wrote on Telegram. "This is a manifestation of baseness and meanness." The video appears to show an unidentified, detained Ukrainian soldier standing in a trench being shot dead with automatic weapons after saying, "Glory to Ukraine." To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Inflatable Tanks And Missiles: Czech Firm Makes Decoy Armaments
The war in Ukraine has apparently created a surge in demand for inflatable fake armaments that can be deployed as decoys. Czech company Inflatech is producing more than 30 different inflatable military decoys ranging from tanks and armored vehicles to aircraft and howitzers. They also offer decoy versions of U.S.-made HIMARS rocket systems. Inflatech's chief won't say if the decoys are being used by Ukrainian forces battling Russian invaders, but on March 6 he said his business was up more than 30 percent last year. He said he expected growth to keep rising in the next few years. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Prosecutor Files Case Against Bosnian Serb Leader Dodik For Genocide Denial
Bosnia-Herzegovina's Prosecutor's Office has filed a case against Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik for denial of genocide in the massacre of 8,000 men and boys at Srebrenica in eastern Bosnia in 1995.
According to Bosnian law, the office will conduct an investigation, after which the acting prosecutor will decide whether to file an indictment, officials said on March 6.
The International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) and the UN's top judicial authority, the International Court of Justice, each recognized the killings by Bosnian Serb forces commanded by Ratko Mladic at Srebrenica late in the 1992-95 Bosnian war as genocide.
Dodik has on multiple occasions denied genocide since the-then international high representative for Bosnia, Valentin Inzko, imposed the Law on Prohibition of Genocide Denial at the end of July 2021.
"Genocide did not happen there. We all know that here in Republika Srpska," Dodik told a news conference in Banja Luka on February 21.
The following day, the U.S. ambassador to Bosnia issued a scathing condemnation of Dodik's remarks, calling such comments "reprehensible," illegal, and destabilizing.
Ambassador Michael Murphy said in a video statement that Dodik's "repeated attempts to deny the genocide at Srebrenica, as he did again yesterday, cannot change the facts and it cannot change the truth."
"Genocide took place in Srebrenica in 1995," Murphy said.
Some Serbs cite violence and injustices committed against Serbs during that and other conflicts and refuse to acknowledge Srebrenica as anything but another major tragedy in the brutal wars that followed Yugoslavia's breakup.
Dodik was declared the winner after a recount of the election on October 2 to the presidency of Republika Srpska, which along with a Bosniak and Croat Federation comprises Bosnia.
The United States has targeted Dodik with multiple rounds of sanctions over perceived destabilization efforts and alleged corruption.
Dodik has long threatened to seek Republika Srpska's independence from the rest of Bosnia, and rejects the authority of the Office of the High Representative in matters including the ban on genocide denial and glorification of war criminals.
More than 50 people have been sentenced to a combined 700 years in prison for their roles in genocide and war crimes at Srebrenica, including former Bosnian Serb leaders Radovan Karadzic and ex-commander Mladic.
Iran's Concessions To IAEA Largely Hinge On Future Talks, Grossi Says
Iran's concessions to UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi during his visit to Tehran depend largely on future negotiations, Grossi conceded, walking back some earlier comments. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Iran said they had agreed to make progress on various issues, including a long-stalled IAEA inquiry into uranium particles found at three undeclared sites in Iran. Grossi told reporters on March 4 they had agreed to reinstall all extra monitoring equipment but said on March 6 that "we will have to discuss...this, how do we do it," conceding this and other issues would hinge on future technical talks. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
