Odesa Volunteers Build 'Hedgehogs' And Fill Sandbags To Resist Russian Attack
Hundreds of residents of Ukraine's port city of Odesa worked together to strengthen defenses against Russian forces. Some welders made steel spikes called "hedgehogs" along with razor wire to stop military vehicles. The local yacht club organized the filling of sandbags for barricades and fortifications. By March 8, Odesa was facing food shortages and many people were leaving the city in anticipation of a Russian assault.