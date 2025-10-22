US Imposes 'Substantial' Sanctions On Russian Oil Sector Over Putin's 'Refusal To End Senseless War'

The United States imposed what it said were "major" sanctions on Russian oil companies on October 22, saying the action was "a result of Russia’s lack of serious commitment to a peace process to end the war in Ukraine."

The measures are designed to increase pressure on Russia's energy sector and "degrade" the Kremlin’s ability to raise revenue for its war machine, the Treasury Department said in a news release outlining the sanctions.

"Given President Putin’s refusal to end this senseless war, Treasury is sanctioning Russia’s two largest oil companies that fund the Kremlin’s war machine," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in the news release. "We encourage our allies to join us in and adhere to these sanctions."

The Treasury Department added that the United States will continue to advocate for a peaceful resolution to the war, but said a permanent peace "depends entirely on Russia’s willingness to negotiate in good faith."

The sanctions target Russia’s two largest oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, which are being designated for operating or having operated in the energy sector of the Russian economy. In addition, the department is designating a number of Russia-based Rosneft and Lukoil subsidiaries.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said earlier on October 22 the United States would unveil a major increase in sanctions against Russia after plans for a US-Russia summit were put on ice.

Bessent told reporters at the White House that the sanctions would be imposed after Russian President Vladimir Putin had not “come to the table in an honest and forthright manner, as we'd hoped." He later told Fox Business that President Donald Trump is "disappointed at where we are in these talks."

Trump had been holding off on new sanctions for months, saying he hoped to persuade Putin to negotiate a settlement to the war in Ukraine.

Trump announced the summit after speaking last week with Putin, saying that the two leaders had agreed to meet in Budapest within two weeks. But on October 21 Trump said that he didn’t want to risk the possibility of a "wasted meeting" when he was asked about a senior White House official's statement that the meeting would not take place "in the immediate future."

Though planning for the meeting were put on hold, Trump said he still believes both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy want to end the war.

The US sanctions follow a move by the European Union earlier on October 22 to approve new sanctions, including blacklisting oil tankers used by Moscow, travel curbs on Russian diplomats, and a ban on importing liquefied natural gas from Russia by 2027.

The package was presented last month by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who warned that purchasing fossil fuels from Russia was financing the Russian war.

The news came as NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte visited lawmakers in Washington. Rutte, who was due to meet Trump later on October 22, said he had “total confidence” in Trump, adding that he is “the only one who can get this done."

With reporting by AFP, dpa, and Reuters