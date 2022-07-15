News
Separatists In Ukraine Say Captive Briton Paul Urey Has Died In Custody
A representative of Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine said on July 15 that Briton Paul Urey, who was captured by forces fighting against pro-Kyiv troops in Ukraine, has died in detention.
There was no immediate confirmation from British authorities.
"He died on July 10," Darya Morozova, a representative of a separatist group in Donetsk, said via Telegram.
She said the 45-year-old died "due to illness and stress."
Morozova also said Urey suffered from diabetes, a claim that could not immediately be confirmed.
Urey's capture in April by anti-Kyiv forces in the midst of Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine that began in late February led to Russian television showing his interrogation in handcuffs.
Nongovernmental organizations and colleagues have described Urey as an aid volunteer.
The Russia-backed fighters have described him as a "professional" soldier and had accused him of "mercenary activities."
Urey's distraught daughters told Sky News in May that they were "preparing for the worst."
Based on reporting by AFP, The Telegraph, and The Mirror
Buzz Kill: Kazakhstan Bans Animated 'Lightyear' Film Over Kissing Female Characters
NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakh officials have banned the new Disney and Pixar film Lightyear over a scene showing two animated female characters kissing each other, sparking a backlash that includes a call for the culture minister's removal.
Culture and Sports Minister Dauren Abaev announced the screening blackout "due to numerous requests by citizens and media outlets" in the Central Asian nation on July 14. Abaev did not elaborate.
The computer-animated spinoff from the Toy Story series had been expected to premiere in Kazakh cinemas the same day.
In the days leading up to the expected release in the mostly Muslim nation of around 19 million people, some critics had attacked the same-sex kiss as "inappropriate."
An online petition demanding a ban was signed by more than 37,000 users.
Prominent Kazakh actor and director Nurtas Adambai issued an open letter urging President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev to ban the film, saying "the state must restrict values not shared by us among our children."
Although homosexual relations were decriminalized in Kazkahstan in the 1990s, the European Parliament noted last year that LGBT citizens are still discriminated against, and members of that community routinely face violence or harassment.
There are no Kazakh laws banning LGBT scenes or related themes from films.
An online petition arose on July 14 urging an end to the ban and the resignation of Abaev, featuring a poll in which about two-thirds of around 9,000 respondents said they want the restriction lifted.
"[T]he Republic of Kazakhstan is a secular country and no religion can be recognized as leading or obligatory," it reads in part. "We consider Dauren Abaev's actions unconstitutional and unacceptable for the minister."
Lightyear is the latest installment based on the action figure Buzz Lightyear, who first appeared in the wildly successful Disney/Pixar Toy Story series.
It follows the exploits of a human "space ranger" named Buzz Lightyear within a fictional universe.
The new film has also been banned in more than a dozen other countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Malaysia.
Siberian Court Acquits LGBT Artist Charged In 'Pornography' Case
KOMSOMOLSK-ON-AMUR, Russia -- A court in Siberia has acquitted LGBT activist and artist Yulia Tsvetkova in a high-profile case over drawings and other artwork depicting women's bodies that she posted online.
Tsvetkova’s mother, Anna Khodyreva, told RFE/RL on July 15 that the central district court in the city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur found Tsvetkova innocent in a trial that was held behind closed doors because prosecutors said they needed to show the images as evidence.
The acquittal will come into force in 10 days unless authorities appeal the ruling.
Last month, prosecutors said they were seeking a conviction and a 38-month prison sentence in the case.
Twenty-nine-year-old Tsvetkova was charged with producing and distributing pornographic material for administering a social media page called The Vagina Monologues that showed abstract art resembling female genitalia.
The artist, an activist who draws women's bodies, is known for her advocacy of LGBT issues.
Tsvetkova’s trial began in April 2021 after a nearly 1 1/2-year investigation during which she was fined for spreading LGBT "propaganda" and put under house arrest. In May of last year, she launched a hunger strike to protest the case against her.
Amnesty International has said the case against Tsvetkova amounts to political repression and “Kafkaesque absurdity.”
Defense For WNBA's Griner Tells Russian Court Of Medical Cannabis Prescribed In U.S.
Lawyers representing U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner in her Moscow-area trial for illegal drug possession told the court on July 15 that she was prescribed medical cannabis in the United States two years ago for a chronic injury.
The 31-year-old Griner has been detained in Russia since authorities said they found cannabis oil in vape cartridges in her luggage when she passed through Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport in February.
U.S. officials say she was "wrongfully detained" and have assigned a special official for "hostage" situations to her case.
Griner faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the drugs possession charges in a case that critics fear is an attempt by Moscow to extract concessions from Washington amid Russia's war on Ukraine and with relations at a low point.
She has already acknowledged possessing the vape cartridges.
The court in Khimki, outside the Russian capital, heard supportive testimony on July 14 from the head of the Russian club Griner plays for and a teammate.
Griner did not testify during the hearing, but the others who did backed her as character witnesses and told the court what she has meant for women's basketball in Russia.
Also in court were Elizabeth Rood, charge d’affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, and other consular officials, and they were able to speak to Griner, who told them she appreciated their presence, the U.S. State Department said.
The U.S. government is under pressure at home to do more to secure her freedom.
U.S. and Russian media reported earlier this week that veteran U.S. hostage negotiator Bill Richardson could travel to Russia to seek the release of Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan.
When she was detained, Griner was returning to play for the Yekaterinburg team in the off-season of the U.S. Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA).
With reporting by Reuters
Russia Bans News Outlets Bellingcat, The Insider, Czech Group As 'Security Threats'
Russian prosecutors have declared investigative news outlets Bellingcat and The Insider "a threat" to the country and banned them as "undesirables" from operating inside Russia.
They also barred a Prague-based group that seeks to advance the rule of law and safeguard rights called the CEELI Institute, according to the Russian Prosecutor-General's Office website.
The Prosecutor-General's Office alleges that the groups' work "poses a threat to the foundations of the constitutional order and the security of the Russian Federation."
Prosecutors reportedly informed the Justice Ministry so it could include the groups on a national list of "undesirable" organizations. That list now includes 56 organizations.
The move threatens individuals who cooperate with those groups with possible criminal penalties.
The Dutch-based open-source sleuthing group Bellingcat has published hard-hitting investigative reports on the downing of the Malaysian Airlines passenger jet over eastern Ukraine eight years ago, Russian intelligence activities including alleged attempted assassinations abroad, and other sensitive topics.
It was founded by British journalist Eliot Higgins in 2014, shortly after Russia annexed Crimea and Russia-backed separatists launched armed warfare in eastern Ukraine.
The Insider is based in Riga and was founded by journalist and activist Roman Dobrokhotov. It has frequently collaborated with Bellingcat on investigative work.
The Insider has reported extensively on suspected Russian poisonings, including of Kremlin critics like Aleksei Navalny and Vladimir Kara-Murza, as well as on alleged covert Russian actions abroad.
Both Bellingcat and The Insider are also reporting extensively on Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The CEELI Institute lists its mission as strengthening judicial independence and integrity, fighting corruption, supporting civil society, and building legal skills and capacity. It says it is funded by corporate and individual donations.
The "undesirable" list has been used to punish or muzzle many critics of Russian authorities, and its use has intensified since Russia launched its all-out war on Ukraine in February.
A court in Krasnodar Krai is expected to issue a verdict on July 15 in the case of Andrei Pivovarov, the former executive director of the pro-democracy Open Russia movement, on charges that he headed an “undesirable” organization.
He's called the prosecution "ridiculous."
Armenian President Appoints New Army Chief After Months Of Vacancy
President Vahagn Khachaturian appointed a new chief of the Armenian Army's General Staff, filling a position that has been vacant for nearly five months after a handful of dismissals spearheaded by the prime minister.
The appointment of Major General Edward Asrian was announced just over a week after Armenia's parliament approved a government bill that made the country’s top general directly subordinate to the defense minister.
Asrian was the choice of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian for the top army job.
The previous army chief of staff, Lieutenant General Artak Davtian, and six other senior generals were fired in February through presidential decrees also initiated by Pashinian.
The sackings came one year after Davtian’s predecessor, Onik Gasparian, and 40 other high-ranking officers issued a joint statement accusing Pashinian’s government of incompetence and misrule and demanding its resignation.
Asrian was among the signatories of the February 2021 statement welcomed by the Armenian opposition but condemned by Pashinian as a coup attempt.
Some pro-government lawmakers have acknowledged that Pashinian’s administration hopes a bill passed by the National Assembly on July 7 will prevent the army top brass from challenging them in the future.
Under the bill criticized by the opposition, the chief of the General Staff will also hold the post of first deputy defense minister, although he won't assume ministerial duties in the case of the defense minister's absence.
Pashinian promised a major reform of the military shortly after Armenia’s defeat in the intense flare-up of its decades-old war with Azerbaijan in 2020.
He has replaced three defense ministers since a Russian-brokered cease-fire ended the six weeks of hostilities in November 2020.
Opposition forces blame Pashinian for the disastrous fighting that left at least 3,800 Armenian soldiers dead and say his administration is doing little to rebuild the armed forces.
Ukraine Reports Overnight Shelling Of Kharkiv As Vinnytsya Deaths Resonate
Ukrainian authorities say Russian troops heavily shelled the northeastern Kharkiv region overnight on July 14-15, as rescue efforts continued in a historic city to the southwest where dozens were killed or are unaccounted for after an apartment building was bombed.
Meanwhile, finance leaders from the G20 leading economies are gathering in Bali for what host Indonesia says is a crucial meeting to mitigate the catastrophic humanitarian fallout from Russia's unprovoked war on Ukraine.
The Ukrainian State Service for Emergency Situations reported that the Kharkiv Oblast and the regional center were struck with rockets beginning around 3 a.m. overnight.
It said rockets had struck at least one home, as well as near an educational facility. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
Kyiv has been saying for weeks that Russian forces are trying to make Kharkiv a "frontline city" in the war, which has otherwise shifted heavily to eastern regions around where Russia-backed separatists have held territory since 2014.
Meanwhile, rescue teams were trying to locate some of at least 39 people unaccounted for after Russian missiles struck the historic town of Vinnytsya in central Ukraine on July 14, leaving scores more civilians dead and injured.
Ukrainian authorities said at least 23 people, including three children, were killed in the midday attack on a city hundreds of kilometers from the front line, which came as EU officials convened in The Hague to discuss war crimes in Ukraine.
State Emergency Services said at least 52 people were injured in Vinnytsya. The city council there said many of them were in serious or critical condition.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said three children were among those killed and tweeted what he said was a photo of the body of one of the children, calling it the "deliberate murder of civilians to spread fear" and calling Russia "a terrorist state."
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the Vinnytsya attack "an open act of terrorism.”
Across the globe, host Indonesia has warned that G20 finance leaders gathering in Bali must make progress tackling the global economic threats sparked by Russia's war on Ukraine or face catastrophic humanitarian consequences.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen condemned Russia's "brutal and unjust war" in Ukraine and said Russian finance officials taking part in the meeting share responsibility for the "horrific consequences" of the war.
During his visit to Israel, U.S. President Joe Biden said on July 14 that "Putin’s war must be [made into] a strategic failure."
Russian Court To Issue Verdict In 'Undesirable' Case Of Former Open Russia Executive Pivovarov
A Russian court is expected to issue a verdict on July 15 in the case of Andrei Pivovarov, the former executive director of the pro-democracy Open Russia movement, on charges of heading an “undesirable” organization.
The accusation against him stems from a 6-year-old law that has repeatedly been used to target critical voices. Pivovarov denies any wrongdoing.
He took to Twitter on July 14 to describe the accusation against him in the Krasnodar court as "ridiculous."
"I myself communicate with people, you know, everyone I meet, when they find out about the requested time, they find out about the accusation -- it's so ridiculous -- that employees, like those under investigation, everyone says: 'Well, how can this be?'" he tweeted.
PIvovarov was first detained in May 2021 when he was taken off a Warsaw-bound plane just before takeoff from St. Petersburg.
Leaders of the Russia-based Open Russia dissolved the group more than a year ago after authorities designated it an "undesirable" organization. They said they did so to protect supporters from further "harassment" by the Russian authorities.
Open Russia was financed by Russian tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who moved to London after spending 10 years in prison in Russia on charges widely seen as revenge for challenging Russian President Vladimir Putin politically.
The "undesirable organization" law, adopted in 2015, was part of a series of regulations pushed by the Kremlin that squeezed many nonprofit and nongovernmental organizations that received funding from foreign sources -- mainly from Europe and the United States.
The Russian State Duma has since dramatically widened the scope of the law, including to bar Russian nationals and organizations anywhere in the world from taking part in activities of such "undesirable" groups.
Meanwhile this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law an expansion of the so-called "foreign agent" law to allow punishment for anyone deemed to be "under foreign influence," a change that critics say will make it even easier for the state to target its domestic critics.
U.S. Clarifies Russia-Related Licenses To Ease Businesses' Concerns Over Sanctions
The United States on July 14 sought to reassure businesses that facilitate Russian food and fertilizer exports that their transactions would not breach sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
The U.S. Treasury Department issued statements on its website aimed at reassuring banks, shipping, and insurance companies that handle certain Russian commodities that their activities are not restricted by sanctions.
The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which oversees U.S. sanctions, issued a broad general license to authorize certain transactions related to agricultural commodities, agricultural equipment, medicine, and medical devices.
Enabling exports of Russian food and fertilizer is a key part of attempts by the United Nations and Turkish officials to broker a deal with Moscow that would also allow for shipments of Ukrainian grain that are stuck in silos because of Ukrainian Black Sea ports have been blockaded by the war.
The Treasury Department's announcement says the United States "strongly supports efforts by the United Nations to bring both Ukrainian and Russian grain to world markets and to reduce the impact of Russia's unprovoked war on Ukraine on global food supplies and prices."
The department also issued a fact sheet “to further clarify that the United States has not imposed sanctions on the production, manufacturing, sale, or transport of agricultural commodities (including fertilizer), agricultural equipment, or medicine relating to the Russian Federation (Russia).”
The U.S. clarification came a day after Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish, and UN officials met in Istanbul for talks aimed at resuming Ukraine's grain exports.
Turkey said after the talks that the parties would return next week to sign a deal.
Moscow has denied responsibility for worsening the food crisis, blaming Western sanctions for slowing its own food and fertilizer exports and Ukraine for mining its Black Sea ports.
Eduard Zernin, head of the Russian Union of Grain Exporters, described the U.S. move as "an act of goodwill" and a "real step in the fight against world hunger."
"We sincerely hope that other countries involved will follow this example and issue the necessary clarifications and licenses in order to remove hidden sanctions that hinder the supply of grain to countries in need," he told Reuters.
The war in Ukraine has sent prices soaring for grains, cooking oils, fuel, and fertilizer, raising concerns that the situation could worsen a global food crisis affecting some of the world’s poorest countries.
Ukraine and Russia are major global wheat suppliers. Russia is also a large fertilizer exporter, while Ukraine is a significant producer of corn and sunflower oil.
With reporting by Reuters
Protesters Block Bridge In Budapest For Third Night Over Orban's Tax Law Amendment
Hundreds of protesters blocked a downtown Budapest bridge on July 14 for the third day in a row to demonstrate a tax change backed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government.
The protesters who blocked Elisabeth Bridge over the Danube River oppose the proposal put forth by Orban's conservative government that would increase the tax rate for hundreds of thousands of small businesses.
Traffic was blocked for three hours on July 12, the first night of the protest, which represents one of the first major shows of public disconnect with the nationalist leader’s government since his reelection in April.
The turnout on the evening of July 14 was lower than the night before when several thousand people demonstrated, shouting, "We've had enough!" and "Dirty Fidesz!" and chanting anti-Orban slogans.
Peter Marki-Zay, the opposition candidate who ran against Orban in the April election, told protesters on July 14 that Orban's Fidesz party since the election had proved “that all its words were lies."
The Central European country already faces soaring inflation and a plunging local currency amid talks with Brussels over EU funding.
Inflation has hit double digits in recent months for the first time in 20 years despite a range of price caps set by Orban.
His government submitted the new amendments to the tax law to parliament on July 12 and used its supermajority to push it through on July 13. It proposes to tighten eligibility for a simplified tax regime that many small businesses opted into because of the eased administration and low tax rate.
Orban, who has been in power since 2010, has been accused by his Western partners of abuses in the EU and NATO member country and of chipping away at media freedom and other civil liberties.
With reporting by AFP and RFE/RL's Hungarian Service
Lawmakers In North Macedonia Resume Debate On Proposal To Unblock EU Bid
SKOPJE -- Lawmakers in North Macedonia have resumed a contentious debate on a French compromise deal to lift Bulgaria's veto blocking Macedonian talks on joining the European Union.
The recent French Presidency's proposal is the only item on the National Assembly's agenda, but arguments could continue into the weekend.
There have been no reports of disruptions or violence.
Thousands of people protested in Skopje and police sealed off the parliament from protesters on July 14 as lawmakers held a raucous first day of debate on the deal, which was recently endorsed by the Bulgarian side.
Opposition deputies inside the parliament chamber blew horns as Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski asked deputies to accept the deal to "move forward, with a protected past, with a certain and stable present, and ultimately a better future."
Deputies loyal to the government applauded him, while some of the opposition shouted, "Traitor! Traitor!"
Rock-throwing and other unrest erupted after reports that Paris floated the compromise late last month.
Bulgaria invoked its veto power on negotiations with would-be members in 2020 to block North Macedonia's candidacy based on accusations that the Macedonian language was simply Bulgarian by another name and that Skopje was disrespecting its shared cultural and historic ties to Bulgarians.
The dispute has underscored regional resentments and risks a further erosion of Balkan faith in the European Union.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addressed the parliament before the debate on July 14, urging lawmakers to approve the deal.
“We want you in the EU,” von der Leyen said in the Macedonian language in her speech, telling deputies the Macedonian language is protected in the compromise deal.
The nationalist opposition Internal Macedonian Revolutionary Organization-Democratic Party for Macedonian Unity (VMRO-DPMNE) has led daily protests since the beginning of July over the deal, which opponents say endangers the language and identity of North Macedonia.
North Macedonia has been a candidate for EU membership for 17 years but its approval had been blocked first by Greece over a name dispute and now by Bulgaria, both members of the bloc.
The Bulgarian parliament lifted its veto last month in anticipation of approval in Skopje, also causing unrest in that country and contributing to a no-confidence vote that toppled Kiril Petkov's government.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said last week that in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, advancing the path to EU membership for North Macedonia, along with that of Albania, is important to all of Europe.
Russian State Duma To Consider New Deputy Prime Minister At Extraordinary Session
The Russian State Duma will hold an extraordinary session on July 15 to discuss dozens of issues amid speculation about policy shifts and a reshuffle in President Vladimir Putin’s government.
More than 60 issues are expected to appear on the agenda, including measures to support Russian citizens, military personnel, and the economy.
The task of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, is to consider the issues as soon as possible and not to leave them for the fall, State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said, according to Russian news media reports.
Volodin said last week at a meeting Putin attended with lawmakers that the State Duma would help two areas controlled by Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine to develop a legal system there.
In announcing the session, the State Duma said “issues that need urgent solutions have accumulated” and “government initiatives” need to be considered.
It listed amendments on competition and information policy that would be discussed at the extraordinary session, which was announced on July 11, less than a week after the spring session ended.
Vladimir Vasilyev, head of the pro-Putin United Russia party, which has 325 seats in the 450-seat parliament, said that lawmakers would discuss more than 60 issues at the session.
"It is necessary that the processes going on now receive a legal response," Vasilyev said on the party's Telegram channel.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists at a briefing on July 12 that Putin does not plan to attend the meeting or make any statements.
The session comes as Russia faces mounting domestic, economic, and foreign policy challenges related to the war in Ukraine.
RIA Novosti and Interfax quoted sources as saying the meeting will be of a technical nature and nothing extraordinary should be expected. State Duma deputies quoted did not rule out that “personnel issues” would be discussed but did not specify which ones.
Several lawmakers said the main reason for the session is a government reshuffle that will confirm Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov to the post of deputy prime minister, The Moscow Times reported.
Manturov, 53, was officially nominated for the position of deputy prime minister, minister of industry and trade, on July 13 after Putin signed a decree increasing the number of deputy prime ministers to 11.
Manturov's candidacy will be considered and he will speak to deputies about a government program that he will coordinate, Interfax said.
The news agency also quoted Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin as saying the introduction of the new position was necessitated by the need to make quick decisions in the face of unprecedented Western sanctions leveled against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Industries are subject to various restrictions and prohibitions, "and it is necessary to respond as flexibly as possible to the current dynamics,” Mishustin said at a Russian government meeting last week, according to Interfax.
There also have been reports in Russian media quoting unidentified sources indicating that a broader government shakeup could be in the works.
With reporting by The Moscow Times, Meduza, Interfax, RIA Novosti, and Reuters
Russian Basketball Boss, Fellow Player Testify On Behalf Of U.S. Star At Drugs Possession Trial
The Russian court hearing the drugs possession case against American basketball star Brittney Griner heard supportive testimony on July 14 from the head of the Russian club she plays for and a teammate.
Griner did not testify during the hearing at a court outside Moscow, but the others who did backed her as character witnesses and told the court what she has meant for women's basketball in Russia.
Griner, who was present in the courtroom under guard and in handcuffs, has been detained in Russia since February. The 31-year-old faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the drugs possession charges.
Her lawyer said the boss of the Yekaterinburg club she plays for, Maxim Ryabkov, testified to her good character during the hearing, which was closed to reporters.
Ryabkov told the court of Griner's "outstanding abilities as a player and personal contribution to strengthening team spirit,” lawyer Maria Blagovolina said, quoting Ryabkov.
Team captain Yevgenia Belyakova also testified in Griner's defense at the court in Khimki.
Belyakova told reporters outside the court that she testified that Brittney has always been a very good teammate and she was there to support her.
“We miss her very much. We miss her energy,” Belyakova added. "I was very happy to see her, and I hope this trial will be over soon and with a positive outcome.”
Also in court were Elizabeth Rood, charge d’affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, and other consular officials, and they were able to speak to Griner, who told them she appreciated their presence, the U.S. State Department said.
The trial's next session is set for July 15.
Griner was arrested earlier this year after Russian authorities said they found cannabis oil in vape cartridges in her luggage when she passed through Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport. She was returning to play for the Yekaterinburg team in the off-season of the U.S. Women's National Basketball Association.
She pleaded guilty last week, saying the cartridges accidentally ended up in her bag and she did not intend to break the law.
The U.S. government is under pressure at home to do more to secure her freedom.
U.S. and Russian media reported earlier this week that veteran U.S. hostage negotiator Bill Richardson could to travel to Russia to seek the release of Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan.
The office of the former governor and ambassador on July 11 said the families of Griner and Whelan had asked Richardson to become involved in the matter.
Whelan was detained in December 2018, accused of espionage. He denied the charges but was sentenced to 16 years in prison in June 2020.
Richardson, the former governor of New Mexico and UN ambassador, has been involved in similar cases since the 1990s, when he negotiated the release of U.S. citizens imprisoned in countries such as North Korea and Burma.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AP
Putin Signs Off On Harsher 'Foreign Agent' Law
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law a bill expanding the definition of so-called foreign agents to include anyone who is "under foreign influence," a change that critics say will make it even easier for the state to target its domestic critics.
The law signed on July 14 will come into force on December 1.
Under the old version of the law, prosecutors had to assert that an individual charged as a foreign agent had to receive financial or material assistance from abroad.
Russia has used its so-called foreign agent laws for the past decade to label and punish critics of government policies.
The amended law also broadens the definition of political activities to include a vague clause covering any activities that "contradict the national interests of the Russian Federation."
Individuals who are officially labeled as foreign agents will no longer be able to receive state grants for creative activities, work as teachers, organize public events, or work for organizations that distribute information.
According to the law, the four existing registries of foreign agents will be merged and a new list will be created to register all individuals tagged as foreign agents.
Among other things, that designation requires nongovernmental organizations that receive foreign assistance and which the government claims are engaged in political activities to register as foreign agents, to publicly identify themselves as such, and to submit to cumbersome audits.
They also must label any content they produce with an intrusive disclaimer or face criminal fines for not doing so. Kremlin critics say the foreign agent designation is also intended to stigmatize any independent civic activity in Russia.
The foreign agent law has been increasingly used by officials to shutter civil society and media groups in Russia.
The original 2012 legislation, which targeted NGOs and rights groups, has since been expanded to target media organizations, individual journalists, YouTube vloggers, and virtually anyone who receives money from outside of Russia and, in the eyes of the Kremlin, voices a political opinion.
Many of RFE/RL's Russian-language services and 18 of its Russian-national journalists have been added to the government's foreign agents lists.
The U.S. government-funded independent broadcaster suspended its physical operations in Russia in March after local tax authorities initiated bankruptcy proceedings against its Russian entity and police intensified pressure on its journalists. The bankruptcy proceedings stemmed from the company's refusal to comply with the labeling mandate or pay the millions of dollars in fines that accrued for not doing so.
RFE/RL has rejected the foreign agent label and insists upon the independence and integrity of its journalism.
Iranian Miners Reportedly Arrested Following Strike
The Free Union of Iranian Workers announced on July 13 that about 20 workers from the Sungun copper mine in East Azerbaijan Province have been arrested over the past few days.
The arrests came after riot police on July 7 broke up a strike by hundreds of miners at the country's largest open-pit copper mine. Miners spent three days in tents and cars at the mine complex, demanding better conditions and higher salaries.
The union said the mine's management cooperated with the security agencies in carrying out these arrests.
A video posted to social media purported to show riot police breaking up the strike and detaining miners.
Meanwhile, pensioners and retired government employees continue holding rallies to protest economic conditions despite the government's decision last month to increase some salaries by 10 percent.
Protests were held in Shush, Babol, Kermanshah, Shushtar, and Ahvaz on July 13.
Pensioners and associated groups blame the government for spiraling inflation, high unemployment, and failing to deliver on pledges to significantly increase wages and improve living conditions.
In Shush, retirees spread an empty tablecloth in front of the governor's office, symbolically pointing to the emptiness of their tables while chanting, "Raisi, you liar, what happened to your promises?" -- a reference to President Ebrahim Raisi.
Labor protests in Iran have been on the rise in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of insurance support. The labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
The government's response to the protests has been arrests, violence, and repressions.
With writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Iranian Activist Arrested Over Hijab Protest
Soori Babaei Chegini, a rights activist protesting the requirement that women wear the hijab in public, was arrested on the evening of July 13, in the city of Qazvin, northwest of Tehran.
According to a social-media report citing Mohammad Reza Moradbehrouzi, Babaei's husband, eight government agents stormed the house of Babaei's brother and arrested her. The officials also confiscated her mobile phone, those of her children, and allegedly threatened her 13-year-old daughter.
Babaei posted a video of herself on social networks on July 12 in support of the "No to mandatory hijab" campaign.
In the video, she said accepting the headscarf was tantamount to a seal of approval of all the "injustices" women face under Islamic law.
A July 5 order by President Ebrahim Raisi to enforce the hijab law has resulted in a new list of restrictions on how women can dress.
In response, activists have launched a social-media campaign under the hashtag #no2hijab to urge people to boycott companies enforcing the tougher restrictions. On July 12, women's rights activists posted videos of themselves publicly removing their veils to coincide with the government’s National Day of Hijab and Chastity.
Babaei was previously summoned to the prosecutor's office due to her protest activities, especially regarding the mandatory hijab.
Her husband was also previously sentenced to one year in prison in absentia on a charge of "insulting the leader of the Islamic republic." He was also ordered to pay a fine of 100 million Iranian rials ($312) after being convicted of "spreading falsehoods with the intention of disturbing the public mind.”
The hijab became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
With writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Longtime Belarusian Activists Sentenced For 2020 Anti-Government Protest
MINSK -- A court in Minsk has handed sentences to a Belarusian couple for their participation in an unsanctioned march in August 2020 challenging the official results of disputed presidential poll that handed victory to authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Judge Tatsyana Pirozhnikava of the Moscow district court sentenced the former leader of Malady (Youth) Front opposition movement, Zmitser Dashkevich, to 18 months in prison after convicting him of taking part in "an event that disrupted public order."
Dashkevich's wife, Nasta, who delivered the couple's fourth child last month, was handed a three-year, parole-like sentence.
The husband and wife refused to testify at their trial, which started on July 11 and which many of their supporters and human rights activists have said was based on trumped-up charges.
The 40-year-old Zmitser Dashkevich was arrested on April 23 after police searched his apartment. His 31-year-old wife, who was pregnant at the time, was charged later but not arrested.
Lukashenka, 67 and in power since 1994, has tightened his grip on the country since a disputed 2020 presidential election by arresting -- sometimes violently -- tens of thousands of people who questioned the official results of the poll.
Fearing for their safety, most opposition members have fled the country.
The West has refused to recognize the results of the election and does not consider Lukashenka the country's legitimate leader. Many countries have imposed sanctions against his government in response to the suppression of dissent.
Relatives Of Kazakhs Killed During January Unrest Removed From Presidential Complex
NUR-SULTAN -- Police in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, have forcibly removed 15 people from the presidential compound after they spent four days and nights there calling for justice for loved ones killed during the violent dispersal of anti-government protests in January.
One of the protesters, Baqytzhan Shyngysbekov, told RFE/RL by phone on July 14 that police officers forced all the protesters into police cars and took them to a police station.
Nur-Sultan police officials refused to comment on the situation, saying they were unaware of the developments.
One day earlier, police prevented the protesters from entering the building after officials denied their request to meet with President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev personally to demand that all posthumous terrorism charges against their relatives be dropped and that thorough investigations into their deaths be launched.
The January unrest occurred after a peaceful demonstration against a fuel-price hike in the tightly controlled, oil-rich Central Asian nation's western region of Manghystau on January 2 led to widespread anti-government protests that were violently dispersed by law enforcement and the military.
Thousands of people were detained during and after the protests, which Toqaev said were caused by "20,000 terrorists" from abroad, a claim for which authorities have provided no evidence.
Human rights groups say the number of killed demonstrators was much higher than any of the various figures provided by officials. The groups have provided evidence that peaceful demonstrators and people who had nothing to do with the protests were among those killed.
The government has not published the names of those killed during or after the unrest -- which led to the removal of former President Nursultan Nazarbaev and his relatives from the political scene -- and has rejected calls by Kazakh and global human rights groups for an international probe into the deaths.
In late June, Deputy Prosecutor-General Aset Shyndaliev admitted that six people had been tortured to death after being arrested for taking part in the January protests. He said a number of security officers had been arrested in connection with the alleged torture.
The Prosecutor-General's Office said earlier that 25 people were officially considered victims of torture by hot irons during interrogations.
Shyndaliev also said 232 people were killed during the protests. Officials have said 19 law enforcement officers were killed in the clashes.
Moscow Journalist Requests Political Asylum In United States
Russian journalist Pyotr Koronayev, who used to work for the Moscow-based Baza news website, and his wife, Tatyana Kulikova, have crossed the border from Mexico and requested political asylum in the United States.
Baza reported on July 14 that the couple was initially placed in an immigration detention center, but Koronayev was later released, while his wife remained in custody. It was not clear when the couple crossed the border.
According to Baza's report, Koronayev and Kulikova feared for their safety in Russia because of their public statements opposing Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and their support of imprisoned opposition politician Aleksei Navalny.
Last month, Russian journalist Yelizaveta Kirpanova of Novaya gazeta and her husband, Grigory Manucharov, also crossed the Mexican-U.S. border and asked for political asylum in the United States, citing similar reasons.
They were also initially placed in an immigration detention center and then released pending a decision.
Many journalists, politicians, activists, and others have left Russia since the Kremlin launched its wide-scale attack on Ukraine on February 24.
In March, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
The law envisages sentences of up to 15 years in prison for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian military that leads to "serious consequences."
It also criminalizes "calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "discrediting such use," with penalties of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
Russian Documentary Filmmaker Arrested Over Posts On Ukraine War
ST.PETERSBURG -- A court in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, has arrested a well-known documentary filmmaker, Vsevolod Korolyov, for allegedly "disseminating fake news" about the Russian military.
The city's Vyborg district court ruled on July 13 that Korolyov be held in pretrial detention at least until September 11.
"As for the pretrial restrictions, I do not plan to flee anywhere," Korolyov told the court. "If I wanted to flee, I would have probably done it earlier. I thought about leaving, but I distinguish the country from the government. And this is my country. Now, my country is sick, but sooner or later, everything will be back to normal."
The charge against Korolyov stems from his posts on the VK social network about Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, which was launched on February 24.
Korolyov is known for his documentary films about social, political, and economic issues. His last two documentaries were about two women -- artist Aleksandra Skochilenko and journalist Maria Ponomarenko, who are also under arrest for their public position opposing the war in Ukraine.
In early March, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about the war.
The law envisages sentences of up to 15 years in prison for individuals convicted of distributing "deliberately false information" about the Russian military that leads to "serious consequences."
The law also criminalizes "calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "discrediting such use," with penalties of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
OSCE Expresses 'Grave Concerns' Over Alleged Russian Mistreatment Of Ukrainians
A report by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) expresses "grave concerns" of alleged mistreatment by the Russian authorities of tens of thousands of Ukrainians who had been forcibly deported from their country and sent to so-called "filtration centers."
"There are reports indicating that people are subject to harsh interrogations and humiliating body searches in such centers," says a 115-page report seen by AFP.
The report calls the establishment of such centers an "alarming" development.
It adds that those found to have collaborated with Ukrainian authorities "often simply disappear," with some allegedly being transferred to Russian-controlled territories, where they are detained or even killed.
"Signs of torture and ill-treatment on the corpses of killed civilians also show disregard of the principle of humanity," it says.
The report was based on information obtained by three experts named by the OSCE covering the Ukraine war from April 1 to June 25.
The Russian Embassy in Washington called the comments an attempt to stoke "Russophobia" and "poor-quality Western disinformation."
"Washington's attempt to vilify the armed forces of the Russian Federation is apparently connected with dissatisfaction with the success of a special military operation," the embassy said in an online post. Moscow refers to its invasion of Ukraine as a "special military operation."
A previous OSCE mission, covering the start of Russia's invasion on February 24 through April 1, found "clear patterns of international humanitarian law violations."
Human Rights Watch (HRW) also expressed concerns about the reports, saying Russia must immediately disclose the whereabouts of and release all illegally detained or deported Ukrainians.
"Ukrainian civilians detained by Russian troops not only lose their freedom, but also face threats to their health and lives because they are being held without legal or public control," said Tatyana Lokshina, deputy Europe and Central Asia director at HRW.
The comments come after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on July 13 accused Russia of forcibly deporting hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians from areas it controls in the east and south of the country to Russia.
Blinken said an estimated 900,000 to 1.6 million Ukrainian citizens, including 260,000 children, have been interrogated, detained, and deported from their homes into Russia, including to isolated areas in the Far East, through "filtration" operations.
He called on Russia to stop these operations, which he said violate the Geneva Conventions.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service and AFP
U.S. Treasury Secretary Blasts Russia Ahead Of G20 Finance Ministers Summit
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said Russia's war in Ukraine represents the "greatest challenge" to the global economy.
“Our greatest challenge today comes from Russia," she told a news conference on July 14 on the resort island of Bali ahead of a meeting of the Group of 20 (G20) finance chiefs on July 15-16.
"The international community must be clear-eyed about the economic and humanitarian consequences of [President Vladimir Putin's] war."
Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has exacerbated inflation pressures, with soaring fuel and food prices hitting a world struggling to emerge economically from the coronavirus pandemic.
Yellen said she will press allies at the meeting to agree on a price cap on Russian oil to reduce the Kremlin's ability to fund its war and to bring down global energy costs.
She did not say if Western finance chiefs would stage a walkout when Russian officials speak at the Indonesian event as they did at a G20 meeting in Washington in April.
"It cannot be business as usual," she said.
"I can tell you that I can certainly expect to express in the strongest possible terms my views on Russia's invasion...to talk about its impact on Ukraine and the entire global economy and to condemn it."
"I expect that many of my colleagues will do the same."
Russia's finance minister is not scheduled to attend but will likely address the summit through a video link.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
Russian Missiles Hit Historic City In Central Ukraine, Killing 23 Civilians
Russian missiles struck the historic town of Vinnytsya in central Ukraine on July 14 in another air strike that left scores of civilians dead and injured.
Ukrainian authorities said at least 23 people, including three children, were killed in the midday attack on a city hundreds of kilometers from the front line, which came as EU officials convened in The Hague to discuss war crimes in Ukraine.
State Emergency Services said at least 52 people were injured. The city council in Vinnytsya said many of them were in serious or critical condition. At least 39 people remain unaccounted for.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said three children were among those killed and tweeted what he said was a photo of the body of one of the children. Most of the image of the body, pictured lying near a stroller, was obscured.
"This is terrorism," Kuleba said. "Deliberate murder of civilians to spread fear. Russia is a terrorist state and must be legally recognized as such."
Several buildings in the city center were damaged, according to rescuers, and 25 cars in a parking lot caught fire.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the attack "an open act of terrorism.”
"Every day, Russia kills civilians, kills Ukrainian children, carries out missile attacks on the civilian facilities where there is no military target. What is this, if not an open act of terrorism?" Zelenskiy said on Telegram.
In an address later to EU officials at The Hague, Zelenskiy said there were eight rockets, two of which hit the center of the city. He led a moment of silence before urging European and International Criminal Court officials to open a special tribunal into Russia's invasion.
"I believe it is inevitable that the International Criminal Court will bring accountability to those guilty of crimes under its jurisdiction: war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide."
The European Union strongly condemned the attack as an "atrocity" and said it is the "latest in a long series of brutal attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure."
"There can be no impunity for violations and crimes committed by the Russian forces and their political superiors," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and commissioner for crisis management Janez Lenarcic said in a statement.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the strikes on Vinnytsya, calling for those responsible to be held accountable.
Guterres is "appalled by today's missile attack against the city of Vinnytsya in central Ukraine," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
Vinnytsya, a city of 370,000 people, dates back to the Middle Ages, founded in 1363, according to the city’s website.
Russia denies deliberately attacking civilians, despite video evidence showing otherwise and the widespread destruction of Ukrainian cities.
RT editor in chief Margarita Simonyan in a tweet quoted the Russian Defense Ministry as saying the site was a housing unit for Ukrainian military officers.
Ukraine's Operational Command South said earlier on July 14 that its forces struck at least three Russian military sites in southern Ukraine as they intensified their counteroffensive in the region while Russia maintained its shelling of towns and cities in the east, south, and center of the country.
The command said Ukrainian forces had hit two military checkpoints and a landing pad in the second strike this week on Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region, a Russian-held area in the south. It said 13 Russian "occupiers" had been killed.
Ukraine said its earlier strike on Nova Kakhovka hit a Russian ammunition depot and killed 52 soldiers. The town’s Russia-installed authorities said at least seven civilians were killed in that assault.
Ukraine's attacks in the south followed an announcement by Kyiv that it was amassing hundreds of thousands of troops in the region to prepare for a major offensive to recapture territory there while Russian forces set their focus on capturing the Donbas region, which consists of the eastern provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk.
Battlefield claims on either side of the conflict could not be independently verified.
Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of Ukraine’s Donetsk regional military administration, said three civilians were killed and five injured in shelling in the Donetsk region, including two people in the town of Chasiv Yar.
Chasiv Yar, with a population of about 12,000 people, was the site of a Russian rocket attack on an apartment building on July 9 that killed 48, an assault Ukrainian officials called a war crime.
With reporting by RFE/RL's ’s Ukrainian Service, AP, AFP, and Reuters
European Commission Gives Georgia More Time To Meet EU Priorities
The European Commission will delay its next assessment of Georgia's progress toward meeting the priorities required before it can be considered for EU membership, giving the country more time to make its case before the bloc.
Michael Rupp, a representative of the European Commission enlargement directorate, on July 13 said the delay was intended to give Tbilisi "proper time to work carefully" on meeting the priorities to win European Union candidate status.
The commission will now assess Georgia's implementation of required steps sometime in 2023 and not in December of this year as originally intended.
Rupp said the commission had been "very interested" to see Georgia work "hard, deep, and thoroughly" on the priorities.
He said EU officials did not want to "rush" Georgia, given the political disputes in the South Caucasus country over ways to implement Brussels' 12-point program.
The delay "will give Georgia's political system the right time to work carefully on these priorities," he said.
Kakha Gogolashvili, director of the Center for European Studies at the Tbilisi-based Rondeli Foundation, told RFE/RL that the delay was in one way a sad fact for Georgia, since "all recommendations could easily be implemented in a timely manner."
"On the other hand, it may be a good thing -- because, in fact, there is no chance that we will comply with the 12 points by the end of this year."
Georgia has been gripped by months of unrest, with tens of thousands of people taking to the streets of Tbilisi to protest what the opposition sees as the government's failure to make progress on the required reforms.
Protesters have demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili and the formation of a new government of "national accord."
While deferring on Georgia, the EU at the same time formally agreed to take the "historic" step of making Ukraine and Moldova candidates for EU membership in the midst of the war in Ukraine.
Gharibashvili has said his government is "mobilized" to meet the requirements set by Brussels "so that we get candidate status as soon as possible."
The European Commission said the conditions that Tbilisi must fulfill include ending political polarization, progress on media freedom, judiciary and electoral reforms, and "de-oligarchization."
Opinion polls show that at least 80 percent of the Georgian population favor plans to join the EU, as well as NATO, amid perceived threats from Russia.
U.S., Israel Vow In Joint Declaration To Prevent Iran From Obtaining Nukes
U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid jointly pledged to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, although the two allies remained divided on specific ways to deal with Tehran.
"We will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon," Biden told a news conference on July 14 following the joint signing of the Jerusalem Declaration during the U.S. president’s first Middle East trip since taking office in January 2021.
The statement also reaffirmed Washington’s support for Israel's regional military edge and its ability "to defend itself by itself."
"The United States stresses that integral to this pledge is the commitment never to allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, and that it is prepared to use all elements of its national power to ensure that outcome," the statement added.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Iran will have a "harsh and regrettable response" to any "mistake" committed by Washington or its allies.
"The great nation of Iran will not accept any insecurity or crisis in the region, and Washington and its allies should know that any mistake will be met by a harsh and regrettable response from Iran," Raisi said during a speech.
Lapid said after the signing that "the only way to stop a nuclear Iran is if Iran knows the free world will use force."
Israel and the United States still differ on specific policy toward Iran.
Biden has said he wants to return the United States to the landmark 2015 nuclear deal that Iran signed with world powers while he was vice president under President Barack Obama.
But then-President Donald Trump pulled out of the pact in 2018, saying Iran was not living up to the terms of the deal and was financing terror in the Middle East, a claim Tehran has denied.
On-and-off negotiations are being conducted between Iran and Western powers looking to revive the pact. Israel, a bitter rival to Iran, has opposed the nuclear deal, fearing the terms could lead to Tehran eventually developing nuclear weapons.
Biden, speaking to Israeli TV, said the deal represents the best opportunity to block Iran's attempts to develop a nuclear bomb.
"The only thing worse than the Iran which exists now is an Iran with nuclear weapons, and if we can return to the deal we can hold them tight," he said.
When asked if the United States could use force if needed, he responded, "If that was the last resort, yes."
Opponents of the pact have said the sanctions relief tied to the deal would provide Tehran additional money to support its proxy forces in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Iraq.
Biden will also likely face continued opposition from Saudi Arabia when he travels to the Gulf nation later in the week. Sunni Muslim-led Saudi Arabia is also a bitter rival to Shi’ite-majority Iran, with both competing for influence in the region.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
