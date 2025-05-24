Kyiv Awaits Day 2 Of Mass Prisoner Swap Amid Smoking Rubble After Huge Russian Attack

The largest prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion had been described by some as a sign of hope, but joyful scenes of men returning from captivity have been followed by a massive Russian attack on Kyiv.

Video by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service showed emergency teams using flashlights as they searched smoking rubble-strewn buildings for casualties.

"[It hit] above us, on the roof and the balcony. The balcony is completely gone," a middle-aged man, who gave name as Serhiy, told RFE/RL.

"I saw the explosion [right here]," said another witness called Vadym.

"I had my curtains partially drawn," he added, saying that this had saved him from flying glass.

Officials said 15 people had been injured in what was one of the largest Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital in weeks.

These included a 43-year-old woman hospitalized with a penetrating wound to her thigh, a 54-year-old man who had surgery after a shrapnel injury, and others, officials said.

Elsewhere, Russian missiles killed at least three people and wounded several others in the Black Sea port of Odesa earlier on May 23, authorities reported.

The attack on Kyiv came hours after the two sides exchanged hundreds of prisoners. Later on May 24, the mass prisoner swap was set to continue.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not cast doubt on Day 2 of the process going ahead, but his comments underlined the dissonance between it and the drone and missile strikes.

“With each such attack, the world becomes more convinced that the reason the war is dragging on lies in Moscow,” he said.

“Ukraine has offered cease-fires many times -- both full and limited to the skies,” he added.

“All of this has been ignored. It’s clear that much more pressure must be put on Russia to get results and start genuine diplomacy.”

Zelenskyy also emphasized that Ukraine was “waiting for sanctions from the US, Europe and all our partners.”

The Ukrainian Air Force said 14 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, as well as about 250 Shahed attack drones and various types of drone decoys were used in the overnight attack on May 24, with the country's capital being the primary target.

"The alert lasted 8 hours. Air defense forces worked effectively in the region. Enemy targets have been shot down," said the Kyiv regional military administration.

The Ukrainian air force said its defenses had shot down six ballistic missiles aimed at Kyiv and that 245 enemy drones had been destroyed.

In Moscow, the Defense Ministry stated that Russia had shot down 94 Ukrainian drones in various regions.

Battlefield claims by the warring parties could not be independently verified.

The Kremlin denies that the Russian military is carrying out targeted attacks on civilian infrastructure, killing civilians and destroying hospitals, schools, and energy facilities, despite ample evidence of such attacks.