Major Ukraine-Russia Prisoner Swap Under Way, Says Source

A large-scale prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia is under way, a Ukrainian source with knowledge of the matter told RFE/RL.

The source, who was not authorized to comment publicly, spoke on condition of anonymity after US President Donald Trump said Ukraine and Russia had "just completed" a big prisoner swap which has been in the works since peace talks in Istanbul last week.

"A major prisoners swap was just completed between Russia and Ukraine. It will go into effect shortly," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on May 23. "Congratulations to both sides on this negotiation. This could lead to something big???"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on May 22 that the agreement on a "1,000-for-1,000" prisoner exchange was “perhaps the only real result” of a 90-minute meeting in Istanbul on May 16 -- the first direct peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials since shortly after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Zelenskyy said the sides had exchanged lists of prisoners who could be exchanged in the swap.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has said "key" Ukrainian institutions had been working on implementing the step-by-step prisoner exchange plan.

Russia and Ukraine have conducted several prisoner swaps since the start of the full-scale invasion. They have not led to tangible progress on ending the war.

Russia has rejected calls by Ukraine, the United States, and European countries for a 30-day cease-fire, and no new meeting has been scheduled in the wake of the negotiations in Istanbul.

In a Truth Social post following a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 19, Trump said that Russia and Ukraine would "immediately start negotiations" toward a cease-fire and an end to the war. He suggested the Vatican as a possible venue for further talks.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov threw cold water on that idea on May 23 and emphasized that no date for a new meeting had been set.

"Many people are fantasizing about when and where it will take place. We don't have any ideas right now," Lavrov said in remarks at the Diplomatic Academy in Moscow, adding that it would be “a bit inelegant” for Russia and Ukraine, which are predominantly Orthodox Christian, to “use a Catholic platform” for the talks.

"I think it would not be very comfortable for the Vatican itself to host delegations from two Orthodox countries in these circumstances," Lavrov said.

Ukraine and European governments have accused Russia of conditioning a cease-fire on unacceptable demands and failing to negotiate in good faith. Many analysts say Putin has not given up on the goal of subjugating Ukraine.

One of several major sticking points is the Kremlin's demand that Ukraine withdraw its forces from four partially Russian-occupied mainland regions that Moscow baselessly claims belong to Russia. Zelenskyy has stressed that Ukraine will not withdraw troops from its own territory.