Prisoner Swap Begins In Eastern Ukraine

NEAR HORLIVKA, Ukraine -- A group of captured Ukrainian soldiers has crossed into government-controlled territory as part of a prisoner exchange between Kyiv and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service confirmed that three vehicles carrying 16 Ukrainian soldiers crossed from separatist-controlled territory near Horlivka at about 1200 GMT on December 27.

They are the first of 74 captured government troops due to be swapped for 306 prisoners held by Ukraine.

Ukraine’s military was due to release prisoners to the separatists in the evening on December 27.

Ukrainian ombudswoman Valeria Lutkovska said that 43 of the 306 government-held captives did not arrive at the exchange point on December 27 because they had been released from custody earlier.

Lutkovska also said that about 10 to 15 of the 306 have chosen not to return to separatist-controlled areas.

Iryna Herashchenko, first deputy speaker of Ukraine's parliament, confirmed that the captive government troops had been visited by representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on December 27 before the swap began.

From the exchange location, the freed soldiers are to be flown by helicopter to Kharkiv, a government-controlled regional capital further northwest. They were then to be flown by plane to Kyiv.

Herashchenko previously said that Kyiv has long been ready "to hand over all of those who can be released under Ukrainian laws in order to take confirmed Ukrainians in exchange."

The leader of separatists in the Donetsk region, Aleksandr Zakharchenko, said the swap is only the first stage of possible further moves to exchange captives.

Zakharchenko said more lists of prisoners were being compiled.

Fighting between Kyiv's forces and the Russia-backed separatists who hold parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions has killed more than 10,300 people since April 2014.

Under a February 2015 cease-fire and peace deal known as Minsk-2, Kyiv and the separatists were supposed to "release and exchange...all hostages and unlawfully detained persons" within five days of its signing.

But that did not happen, and there have been no prisoner swaps between Kyiv and the separatists for 15 months.

Shortly before the planned exchange on December 27, Ukraine's military said that one of its soldiers had been killed and five wounded during the previous 24 hours in the east.

A Defense Ministry statement said that Russia-backed separatists violated the frequently breached cease-fire six times using assault rifles, machine guns, and mortars.



According to the ministry, separatist fighters used a drone to coordinate mortar attacks -- a practice that is banned under the Minsk accords of 2014 and 2015 that are aimed at resolving the conflict.

Separatists said on December 27 that Ukrainian government forces attacked the village of Kalynivka in the Luhansk region overnight using assault rifles, grenade launchers, mortars, and heavy artillery.

After massive protests pushed Moscow-friendly Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych from power in February 2014 following his decision to scrap a landmark deal with the European Union, Russia seized control of Ukraine's Crimea region and fomented separatism across eastern and southern Ukraine. The Russia-backed separatists seized parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, igniting the war and severely straining Russia's relations with Kyiv and the West.

Implementation of the Minsk-2 agreement has been slow and several other aspects of the deal appear far from being fulfilled. Western officials and rights groups have voiced concern about flare-ups in recent weeks, with European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini saying the humanitarian and security situation had “deteriorated abruptly” of late.

With reporting by Hromadske TV, Interfax, Unian, and AP