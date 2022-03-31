News
Ukraine Gears Up For Russian Attack In East, As Zelenskiy Warns War 'At Turning Point'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said his country's military is bracing for further fighting in the east and dismissed Russian promises to scale back military activity as "beautiful phrases."
Zelenskiy warned that Russian forces are massing in preparation for a new assault in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.
Russia told Ukraine on March 29 it would curtail operations near the capital, Kyiv, and the northern city of Chernihiv "to increase mutual trust" for peace talks after the two sides met face-to-face in Istanbul on March 29.
Talks were set to resume on March 31 by video, according to Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia.
"We don't believe anyone, not a single beautiful phrase," Zelenskiy said in a video address to the nation late on March 30, adding that he believes Russian troops are regrouping to strike the eastern Donbas region.
"We will not give anything away. We will fight for every meter of our territory," Zelenskiy said, reiterating his call for Western military aid.
"If we really are fighting for freedom and in defense of democracy together, then we have a right to demand help in this difficult turning point. Tanks, aircraft, artillery systems. Freedom should be armed no worse than tyranny," Zelenskiy said.
Zelenskiy and U.S. President Joe Biden earlier discussed specific defensive support, a new package of sanctions against Russia, and financial and humanitarian aid in an hourlong call.
British military intelligence said on March 31 that Russia continued shelling and launching missile strikes in Ukraine's northern city of Chernihiv, despite its pledge to reduce military activity around the area.
Russian troops continue to hold positions to the east and west of Kyiv despite the withdrawal of a limited number of units, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement. "Heavy fighting will likely take place in the suburbs of the city in coming days."
Heavy fighting continued in the strategic port city of Mariupol, a key objective of Russian forces, the ministry said, adding that Ukrainian forces remain in control of the city center.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that "less than 20 percent" of the Russian contingent in the vicinity of the Ukrainian capital was starting to "reposition."
Kirby said it appeared Russia was pulling troops away from Kyiv in order to resupply and reorganize them for use elsewhere in Ukraine -- not to send them back to Russia.
Kirby also told reporters at the Pentagon that Russia's Vagner Group had deployed about 1,000 contractors into Ukraine's Donbas region. The Vagner Group is a paramilitary force that Western governments say the Kremlin has used in other conflict zones.
Biden and Zelenskiy also discussed the critical effect weapons supplies has had on the conflict and continued efforts to identify additional capabilities to help Ukraine’s military defend the country.
A Pentagon official said not all the weaponry Biden promised in mid-March had been delivered yet.
Celeste Wallander, an assistant secretary of defense, told a congressional hearing that a package that includes 100 kamikaze-like Switchblade drones is in the process of being delivered.
Wallander said the United States also is working on getting countries that have Soviet-made S-300 anti-aircraft batteries to send them to Ukraine. One of the countries it has approached is Slovakia, which wants to replace its S-300s with more modern U.S.-made Patriot missile batteries, she said.
A delegation of Ukrainian lawmakers visited Washington on March 30 to push for more U.S. assistance, saying their country needs more military equipment, more financial help, and tougher sanctions against Russia.
"We need to kick Russian soldiers off our land, and for that we need all, all possible weapons," Ukrainian parliament member Anastasia Radina said at a news conference at the Ukrainian Embassy.
In the nearly five weeks since the invasion began, Russian forces have been halted on many fronts by stiff resistance from Ukrainian forces.
But Ukrainian officials reported on March 30 that Russian shelling hit homes, stores, libraries, and other civilian sites in and around Chernihiv and on the outskirts of Kyiv.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Russia's pledge to curtail operations near Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv was not true.
"The whole night we listened to sirens, to rocket attacks and we listened to huge explosions east of Kyiv and north of Kyiv," Klitschko said in a video address to EU regional officials. “There are immense battles there, people died, still die."
Russian troops also stepped up their attacks around the eastern city of Izyum and the eastern Donetsk region after redeploying some units from other areas, the Ukrainian side said.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on March 31 that the Russian and Ukrainian economies will contract by 10 percent and 20 percent, respectively, this year as the war between the two countries causes "the greatest supply shock" in half a century.
The London-based European development bank is the first international financial institution to update its guidance since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine last month.
Before Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the EBRD had been forecasting growth of 3.5 percent for Ukraine and 3.0 percent for Russia.
The latest prognoses "assume that a cease-fire is brokered within a couple of months, followed soon after by the start of a major reconstruction effort in Ukraine," EBRD said on March 31.
With reporting by Current Time, RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, RFE/RL's Russian Service, AP, AFP, and Reuters
U.S. Imposes Sanctions Aimed At Iran's Ballistic-Missile Program
The United States has imposed sanctions on an Iran-based procurement agent and his network of companies for providing assistance to Iran's ballistic-missile program, the Treasury Department has said.
The Treasury said Mohammad Ali Hosseini and the companies procured ballistic-missile-propellant-related materials for a unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) that is responsible for the research and development of ballistic missiles.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement said the United States took the action following the Iranian missile attack on Irbil, Iraq, and attacks by Iranian proxies against Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
The IRGC claimed responsibility for the March 13 attack on Irbil, which targeted the U.S. Consulate's new building and the neighboring residential area but caused only material damage. One civilian was injured, Kurdish officials said at the time.
The attacks were "a reminder that Iran's development and proliferation of ballistic missiles pose a serious threat to regional and international security," Blinken said.
The sanctions freeze any U.S. assets of those targeted and generally bar Americans from dealing with them. Those that engage in certain transactions with them also risk being hit with sanctions, the Treasury said.
The Iranian mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment, Reuters reported.
Blinken, who is on a tour of the Middle East, said the United States will "continue to use every tool at our disposal to disrupt them."
Speaking in Algeria, he told reporters that he assured Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed al-Nahyan in Morocco the day before of Washington's support against attacks from the Iran-aligned Huthis in Yemen and welcomed the U.A.E.'s support for a truce in Yemen that could lead to a cease-fire.
Blinken said energy was not a focus of the talks even though Washington wants Persian Gulf states to increase oil production to tame rising crude prices, partly caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Russian Opera Singer Netrebko Condemns War In Ukraine, Plans Return To Stage In May
Russian soprano Anna Netrebko has distanced herself from President Vladimir Putin and condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, stressing that she regrets that her past actions or statements "could have been misinterpreted."
The opera star, who resides in Austria, said on Facebook on March 30 that she wanted to set the record straight and did not support Putin.
"I expressly condemn the war against Ukraine and my thoughts are with the victims of this war and their families," she wrote.
Netrebko, 50, also said she was "not a member of any political party nor am I allied with any leader of Russia."
She said she has met Putin "only a handful of times" and these meetings were "most notably on the occasion of receiving awards" and at the Olympics opening ceremony.
"I have otherwise never received any financial support from the Russian government, and live and am a tax resident in Austria," Netrebko wrote, adding that she will resume performing in late May.
Netrebko announced earlier that she had decided to retire from concert life as her performances with the Bavarian State Opera in Munich, Germany, and Metropolitan Opera in New York were canceled after she refused to publicly distance herself from Putin in the wake of Russia's unprovoked full-scale attack against Ukraine that started on February 24.
The Metropolitan Opera in New York said it was not ready to revisit Netrebko's status.
"Having read Anna's statement, we're not prepared to change our position," said a statement from Met General Manager Peter Gelb. "If Anna demonstrates that she has truly and completely disassociated herself from Putin over the long term, I would be willing to have a conversation."
In the immediate wake of the Russian invasion, Netrebko said she opposed the war but stopped short of directly criticizing Putin -- something her latest statement also avoided.
In December 2014, Netrebko was in the center of a scandal over her decision to give a significant amount of money to Kremlin-backed separatists in Ukraine's Donetsk region.
Netrebko's March 30 announcement comes amid sanctions imposed by the West on organizations and individuals supporting Putin and his associates over the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Russian conductor and Kremlin loyalist Valery Gergiyev -- the man who discovered Netrebko -- is another famous classical musician who paid a price for not taking a stand against Putin.
Gergiyev was fired on March 1 from his position as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic. The 68-year-old's dismissal came after he did not respond to demands by the orchestra that he distance himself from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
But other Russian stars have been vocal in their opposition to the war and have left the country.
Olga Smirnova, a principal dancer for the famed Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, left Russia for the Netherlands in protest of her country's unprovoked offensive against Ukraine.
Chulpan Khamatova, a prominent Russian actress known for roles in international films, has gone into exile in Latvia.
With reporting by AFP
U.S. Astronaut Returns From Record Stay On ISS In Russian Capsule With Two Cosmonauts
A U.S. astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts have returned to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS), landing safely in Kazakhstan in a rare show of cooperation between the two countries whose relations have all but disintegrated over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
NASA's Mark Vande Hei and Russians Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov returned on a Soyuz capsule following customary procedures.
The flight had been closely watched for any signs that tensions over the war had spilled over into U.S.-Russian cooperation on the ISS.
Russian space agency Roskosmos broadcast the landing of the capsule near the city of Zhezqazghan on the Kazakh steppe.
"The crew is feeling good after landing, according to rescuers," Roskosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin wrote on Telegram.
Vande Hei, who logged a U.S. space-endurance record of 355 consecutive days in orbit, smiled and gave a thumbs-up sign after rescuers removed him from the capsule and medics checked his vital signs.
“Beautiful out here,” said Vande Hei, putting on a face mask and baseball cap.
The team of NASA doctors and other staff on hand for Vande Hei's return planned to fly immediately back to the United States with the 55-year-old astronaut.
His 355 days surpassed the previous 340-day record set by Scott Kelly in 2016, according to NASA. Kelly, who retired from NASA, has traded barbs with Rogozin, an avid supporter of the invasion, on Twitter.
It was the first space flight for Dubrov, 40, who was launched to the ISS with Vande Hei on April 9, 2021, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
Shkaplerov, 50, who was ending his rotation as the latest ISS commander, is a veteran of four missions to the ISS. He arrived in October at the orbiting outpost for his latest stint.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Slovakia Tells Russia To Cut 35 Staff From Bratislava Embassy
Slovakia has told Russia it must cut 35 staff members at its embassy in Bratislava because of the actions of another Russian diplomat.
"This step is a necessary response to the continuation of activities of Russian Embassy staff that conflict with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the interests of the Slovak Republic and efforts to develop partnerships with the Russian Federation," the Slovak Foreign Ministry said in a statement on March 30.
"In this context, we regret that, following the previous expulsions of Russian diplomats in the last two years, the Russian diplomatic mission has not shown any interest in operating correctly on our territory," it added.
Slovakia did not give details on the activities it found unacceptable, nor did it give a time frame for when the cuts must be made.
On March 14, Bratislava expelled three Russian Embassy staff members, citing information from Slovakia's secret service.
In announcing those expulsions, the Slovak Foreign Ministry "strongly" urged Russian Embassy representatives to "perform their activities in line with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations."
- By Current Time
LG Deletes Apps Of Current Time In Russia, Belarus In 'Disgraceful' Move
South Korean electronics giant LG has deleted applications for Current Time in Russia and Belarus from its smart TVs, saying it was following a directive by the Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor.
LG said in a statement that Roskomnadzor "imposed sanctions" on the applications, so the company "temporarily" withdrew them from the two countries "at the request of the Russian government."
No reason has been given as to why Roskomnadzor imposed the sanctions, but Russia has been cracking down on independent media for months.
Roskomnadzor has ordered Russian media to only publish information provided by official sources. It has also forbidden media outlets from describing the Ukraine fighting as a "war" or "invasion," instead ordering it be called a "special military operation."
Current Time, the Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA, and RFE/RL's Russian Service have refused to honor demands to censor their reporting, calling it fair and accurate.
"This is a disgraceful move by LG Electronics. While many other international companies in Russia are taking a principled stand, LG decides to become complicit in the Kremlin's censorship and removes Current Time's smart TV app from its App Store," RFE/RL President Jamie Fly said in response to the decision.
The move by LG comes less than three weeks after Russia's two leading social networks, VKontakte, which is known as VK and is Russia's largest social-media company, and Odnoklassniki, as well as Yandex.Zen, which is a division of the Russian search giant Yandex, blocked the content of Current Time and RFE/RL's Russian Service.
The companies said at the time that Roskomnadzor made the request after the Prosecutor-General's Office claimed materials found on Current Time and RFE/RL's Russian Service published on the social networks, as well as their online services, "carry false information of social importance that may cause a threat to the lives and/or health of citizens, and threaten a disruption of social order and/or public safety."
Roskomnadzor has also recently banned multiple news websites, including Meduza and Dozhd, as well as popular social-media networks such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, to prevent Russians from consuming non-government-approved information about the war.
Independent news media in Russia have been under pressure for years, mainly due to the decade-old "foreign agent" law.
But with President Vladimir Putin signing a law recently that criminalizes the publication of "fake" information about its war in Ukraine, with those convicted facing up to 15 years in prison, a growing number of Russian and foreign media organizations have suspended news operations within the country, pulled their correspondents, and shifted bylines to anonymous names.
The restrictions are the tightest within Russia since the Soviet Union.
Multiple websites of RFE/RL, the BBC, Current Time and other outlets have also been blocked over what Russian regulators allege are erroneous reports.
Roskomnadzor has also moved to block foreign social-media companies such as Facebook and YouTube.
New Linguistic Forensics Of Statement Ordered In Tajik MMA Fighter's Trial
DUSHANBE -- A court in Tajikistan has ordered new linguistic forensics into a video statement by a noted mixed-martial-arts (MMA) fighter from the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region.
The court's decision was announced as the trial of Chorshanbe Chorshanbiev, who is charged with making online calls for forced change of the Central Asian country's constitutional order, resumed inside a detention center in Dushanbe on March 29.
The charge against the athlete and blogger stems from a video statement he made in the wake of violent protests in Gorno-Badakhshan's capital, Khorugh, that broke out in November 2021 after security forces fatally wounded a local man wanted on charges of kidnapping.
In his video statement, Chorshanbiev condemned the actions of security forces that led to the death of the man and called on Tajiks "and all the peoples of the country to rise against injustice, unjust deaths of innocent people."
The court decided to send Chorshanbiev's video statement for additional linguistic studies after expert Yelizaveta Koltunova of the Institute of Linguistics and Journalism in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod testified that Chorshanbiev's statement did not contain any "psychosocial or linguistic elements of calls for violence, including disruption of the foundations of the society and state."
The 26-year-old native of Gorno-Badakhshan, who prefers to identify himself not as a Tajik, but as a Pamiri, was arrested in late December when he arrived in Dushanbe from Russia, where he had lived for many years but been deported over a traffic violation last year.
If convicted, Chorshanbiev would face up to 15 years in prison.
The rallies in Khorugh in November lasted for several days as thousands of local residents demanded justice for the man killed by security forces.
Protests are rare in the tightly controlled state of 9.5 million, where President Emomali Rahmon has ruled for nearly three decades.
Tensions between the government and residents of the nominally autonomous Gorno-Badakhshan region have simmered ever since a five-year civil war broke out shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
A linguistically and ethnically distinct region, Gorno-Badakhshan has been home to rebels who fought government forces during the conflict.
European Court Rejects RT Request To Lift Broadcasting Suspension
The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has rejected a request by Russian state-controlled news outlet RT to temporarily remove the broadcasting suspension imposed on its its French-language unit after Moscow launched its unprovoked attack on Ukraine.
"By today's order, the president of the General Court rejects RT France's request for interim measures," said the court, which is part of the ECJ in Luxembourg, adding that a final judgment would be delivered later.
The European Union suspended the broadcasting activities of some Russian state-backed media, including RT, on March 1.
European media regulators have questioned the impartiality of RT over its coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine since it was launched on February 24.
Launched in 2005 as Russia Today, state-funded RT has continually expanded its broadcasts and websites in languages including English, French, Spanish, and Arabic.
The channel has been banned in several countries, including the ex-Soviet republics of Lithuania and Latvia.
In the United states, it was required to register as a foreign agent, and British authorities have threatened to revoke its broadcasting license.
U.S. Ex-Marine Reed Again On Hunger Strike In Russian Prison
Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed has launched a second hunger strike at the Russian prison where he is serving a nine-year sentence to protest being put in solitary confinement and poor medical care as his state of health deteriorates.
Attorney Sergei Nikitenkov confirmed that his client launched a new hunger strike after Reed's family said they suspected he may have contracted tuberculosis after being exposed to an infected inmate.
Reed was taken to a prison hospital for 10 days, but his parents said the facility provided no "meaningful medical care," failed to administer a tuberculosis test, and failed to take a proper X-ray of his lungs.
The Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) has not commented on Reed's hunger strike.
The U.S. Embassy in Moscow is pressing for consular access to Reed and other citizens detained in Russia, a State Department spokesperson said.
"We are concerned by reports that Trevor Reed has begun a hunger strike to protest his conditions. We call on Russian officials to provide adequate medical care immediately," the spokesperson said, according to Reuters.
Reed, who is from Texas, was sentenced in 2020 after being arrested and charged with assaulting two Russian police officers in 2019. The U.S. government and Reed deny the allegations and questioned the fairness of the judicial proceedings.
He is being held in a prison in Mordovia, a region about 350 kilometers east of Moscow with a long reputation for being the location of Russia's toughest prisons, including Soviet-era labor camps for political prisoners.
In November 2021, Reed went on a hunger strike for an unspecified period of time to protest violations of his rights, including his "illegal" placement in solitary confinement.
Reed is one of several U.S. citizens to face trial in Russia in recent years on charges that their families, supporters, and in some cases the U.S. government, have said appear trumped up.
Another former U.S. Marine, Paul Whelan, was sentenced to 16 years in prison in May 2020 on espionage charges condemned by the United States as a "mockery of justice."
Whelan, who like Reed maintains his innocence, is also currently serving his sentence in a prison in Mordovia.
The United States has been pushing Russia to release Whelan and Reed.
With reporting by Interfax
Russia's Supreme Court Refuses To Hear Navalny's Appeal Against His Incarceration
Russia's Supreme Court has refused to hear an appeal filed by jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny against a court decision to change a suspended prison term he was handed several years ago into a real prison time last year after he returned to Moscow from Germany where he was treated for poisoning with a nerve agent.
The Supreme Court also refused on March 30 to look into Navalny's appeal against his immediate arrest upon his returning to Russia from Germany in January last year.
Navalny, an outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin, and his brother Oleg were convicted in October 2017 of stealing about $500,000 from two Russian firms, one of which was affiliated with French cosmetics company Yves Rocher, between 2008 and 2012, and of laundering some of the money.
Both were sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison, but Navalny's sentence was suspended.
The brothers denied the charges, saying the case was politically motivated -- in part as an effort to deter Aleksei from his opposition activities by turning his brother into a "hostage" held behind bars.
Navalny was in a coma and medically evacuated from the city of Omsk to Germany after being poisoned in January 2021. He was immediately arrested at the airport when he flew back and within weeks his sentence was changed to prison time as the court ruled he violated the terms of the suspended sentence by leaving the country.
Navalny has blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for the poison attack with a Novichok-style chemical substance. The Kremlin has denied any role in the poisoning, which along with Navalny's arrest has sparked widespread condemnation and sanctions from the West.
Last week, a court sentenced Navalny to nine years in prison after finding him guilty of embezzlement and contempt charges that he and his supporters also rejected as politically motivated.
Days After Publicly Supporting Ukraine's Sovereignty, Uzbek Foreign Minister Leaves Country With Illness
TASHKENT -- Two days after publicly supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity, Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Komilov is reported to have fallen "ill" and is being treated abroad.
The Foreign Ministry said in a statement on March 29 that Komilov was being treated over the previous 10 days for an unspecified "chronic illness" in Tashkent, but was then taken to an unspecified foreign country for further treatment.
The report comes after Komilov told lawmakers in a speech on March 17 that Uzbekistan does not recognize the pro-Russia separatist-controlled districts in Ukraine's Donbas, known as the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic. He also called for a "peaceful solution" to end Russia's unprovoked attack against Ukraine.
"Firstly, the military actions and violence must be stopped right away. The Republic of Uzbekistan recognizes Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. We do not recognize the Luhansk and Donetsk republics," Komilov said at the time, emphasizing that his country has historical ties with both Ukraine and Russia.
Komilov also said that the Uzbek government was working on ways to prevent any possible local impact on the country's economy because of international sanctions imposed on Russia over its aggression against Ukraine.
The United States, Canada, Britain, European Union member states, and some other countries imposed several rounds of sanctions on Moscow after it launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
On March 21, the Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoev, discussed among other things the situation in Ukraine, stressing that the Uzbek president expressed his "understanding of the Russian side's position and activities" in Ukraine.
Red Cross Building In Mariupol Hit By Russian Strikes, Ombudswoman Says
Ukrainian ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova says the Red Cross building in the besieged city of Mariupol has been hit by Russian air strikes and artillery.
Denisova said in a post on Facebook on March 30 that the building came under fire even though its roof is marked with a Red Cross symbol -- which is accepted internationally as an indication that the structure holds wounded or ill people, or civilian or humanitarian cargo -- that is visible from the air.
There was no immediate confirmation by the Red Cross of the incident.
"This is another war crime by the Russian Army in accordance with the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and a gross violation of the 1949 Geneva Conventions," she wrote, noting there was currently no information on possible casualties.
"I call on the world community to condemn the barbaric actions of the occupying country in shelling the ICRC building and to take measures to end the bloody war on the territory of Ukraine as soon as possible," she added.
Since it launched its unprovoked attack on Ukraine, Russia has denied targeting civilians. However, there has been overwhelming evidence from journalists, researchers, and on social media showing apartment buildings, residences, hospitals, cultural venues, and shopping malls destroyed by Russian air strikes and shelling.
Mariupol, a strategic port city in the south of Ukraine, has been reduced to rubble by constant Russian bombarding. Tens of thousands of civilians are said to be trapped in the city with no electricity, and little food and water.
The International Committee For the Red Cross has described the situation in Mariupol as "apocalyptic."
Russia 'Taking Incredible Losses' In Ukraine, Senior U.S. Official Says
Russia has been sustaining "incredible" losses since the start of its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, a senior U.S. State Department official says, putting the figure at more than 10,000 killed since the attack was launched just over a month ago.
"I think that, unfortunately, the Russians have not yet fully learned how tough the Ukrainian military is," U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said in an interview with Current Time on March 29.
"They are taking incredible losses on the Russian side -- you know, by our estimates, more than 10,000 Russian dead," Nuland said.
Russia has only given official figures about its losses twice since the start of the invasion on February 24, and both were much lower than Western and Ukrainian estimates.
On March 2, the Russian Ministry of Defense put the death toll at 498, and on March 25 it reported that 1,351 servicemen had been killed. Ukrainian officials have given a figure for Russian deaths at more than 17,000.
Casualty figures in the war have proven impossible to independently confirm.
Nuland said the United States welcomed the talks between Russia and Ukraine that were held in Istanbul on March 29, but noted that without a cessation of hostilities, no serious negotiations could take place.
"Until there is a true cease-fire, I don't think we're going to have serious talks, but we'll see," she said.
Nuland said that Moscow's decision to reposition its forces, as announced on March 29 by Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Fomin, was "a direct result of the fierce resistance that the Ukrainians put up outside of Kyiv and its suburbs and in Chernihiv."
"However, we know that this is just a repositioning of Russian forces and that they will be back in other parts of Ukraine and that they continue to pound Mariupol and Kherson and other parts of the country," she said.
"Diplomatic resolutions to conflicts should generally come after an agreed cease-fire, not in the middle of the fighting. And the Russians have been absolutely unwilling to have a full cease-fire so that negotiations can get serious," Nuland noted, adding that any negotiated end to the conflict should ensure that Ukraine will be able in future to deter a repeat of the aggression.
"Therefore, Ukraine is going to need the kind of security support in its arsenal that it had to use in this conflict, if only to deter Moscow from trying again. So, we will have to continue with our allies and partners to provide strong security support to Ukraine."
Asked whether the West will respond to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's request for air defense systems that are available in countries that used to be a part of Soviet Union, Nuland said that without getting into too many details for reasons of operational security, "I will confirm for you that we are looking for and already providing significant air defense systems for Ukraine."
She also warned that, unless Russia stops its aggression against Ukraine, it risks even more sanctions from the West.
"As long as this war goes on, we are intent with our allies and partners on increasing the pressure on [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and his government week on week and denying them the money that they need for their war machine," Nuland said.
But the U.S. diplomat also floated the possibility of a staggered reduction of punitive measures against Russia that would be proportionate with Moscow's steps toward stopping and eventually reversing its invasion of Ukraine.
"Were we to have a negotiated settlement to this conflict that got Russian forces out of Ukraine, that protected Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity going forward, that ensured the rebuilding of Ukraine, then sanctions could be rolled back," Nuland said.
"You could see a scenario where with steps to get Russian forces out of Ukraine, you sequenced the rolling back of sanctions," she said, but added, "we are a long, long way from there. That's not where we are right now."
Nuland: Russia's Negotiating Position Is 'Capitulate And Then Maybe We'll Talk'
Kremlin Downplays Progress in Peace Talks With Ukraine
The Kremlin has downplayed talk of progress in peace talks with Ukraine to end Moscow's attack on its neighbor, saying there was nothing "too promising" in the results of a round of discussions in Istanbul.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow a day after the talks on March 30 that, while it was encouraging that Kyiv had started to outline its positions more concretely, "we cannot state that there was anything too promising or any breakthroughs."
"There is a lot of work to be done," he added.
Russia's main negotiator in the talks, Vladimir Medinsky, had described the Istanbul meeting, the first face-to-face talks between the two sides in more than two weeks, as "meaningful."
Optimism that Russia and Ukraine were making progress was further fueled by Moscow's announcement that it would scale back attacks on Kyiv and in northern Ukraine "to build trust."
Kyiv said it has proposed that Ukraine adopt neutral status -- including a pledge not to host foreign troops -- in exchange for international security guarantees.
It also proposed a 15-year consultation period on the status of the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow seized from Ukraine and illegally annexed in 2014.
Peskov bristled at the mention of the Crimean proposal, saying it was part of Russia and that only Russia could decide the peninsula's fate.
With reporting from TASS
More Than 4 Million Ukrainians Have Now Fled Country, UN Says
The United Nations says more than 4 million Ukrainians have now left the country to flee Russia's unprovoked invasion, and the world body's human rights commissioner expressed concern about indiscriminate attacks by Russian forces in Ukraine, saying some of them could amount to war crimes.
According to the UNHCR, the UN's refugee agency, the total number of refugees as of midday on March 29 was 4.02 million, with just over half of that total making their way into Poland.
"Refugees from Ukraine are now 4 million, five weeks after the start of the Russian attack," UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said in a tweet on March 30, adding that he had just arrived in Ukraine to discuss ways to increase support "to people affected and displaced by this senseless war."
The number matches the UNHCR's initial estimate of the number of refugees that could be created by the war. More than 6 million others are internally displaced, according to the UN's International Organization for Migration.
Prior to the invasion, which Russia launched on February 24, Ukraine had a population of 37 million in the regions under government control, excluding Russian-occupied Crimea and regions in the east that were controlled by Kremlin-backed separatists.
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights voiced concern about the number of refugees in her latest report on the rights situation in Ukraine.
Michelle Bachelet told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on March 30 that Ukraine had been "enduring a living nightmare" since Russia launched its full-scale invasion five weeks ago.
"The lives of millions of people are in upheaval as they are forced to flee their homes or hide in basements and bomb shelters as their cities are pummeled and destroyed," she said.
In addition, she said her office had received credible allegations that Russian armed forces had used cluster munitions in populated areas at least 24 times.
The office is likewise probing allegations that Ukrainian forces had also used such weapons, she said.
In addition, her office has verified 77 incidents in which medical facilities were damaged. Ten of the facilities were completely destroyed, she said, stressing that the actual numbers are likely higher.
"Indiscriminate attacks are prohibited under international humanitarian law and may amount to war crimes," Bachelet said.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Noted Russian Director Serebrennikov Leaves Russia
Noted Russian theater and film director Kirill Serebrennikov has left Russia after a court canceled the suspended three-year prison sentence he was handed in an embezzlement case that many have called politically motivated.
French cinema expert Joel Chapron posted a picture on Facebook of Serebrennikov taken at the Place de la Bastille in Paris on March 29.
In the photo, Serebrennikov is wearing a T-shirt with a slogan, saying: "I'm turning off the TV," a reference to the state propaganda spread by Russian television to justify Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
"Great news in these awful times: Kirill Serebrennikov is out of Russia!" Chapron wrote.
A court in Moscow on March 28 canceled Serebrennikov's sentence and also ruled to wipe out his criminal record because half of his suspended sentence had passed without any violations of the parole-like restrictions imposed on him. Serebrennikov also "fully paid off all fines and fully compensated all damages," it added.
Serebrennikov's co-defendants, theater producers, Yury Itin and Aleksei Malobrodsky, were also found guilty of embezzlement and received three-year and two-year suspended sentences respectively. Both also received steep fines.
The fourth defendant, a former employee of the Culture Ministry, Sofia Apfelbaum, was found guilty of negligence.
The court also ordered Serebrennikov, Itin, and Malobrodsky to repay nearly 129 million rubles ($1.7 million at the exchange rates of that time), which the court concluded they had embezzled.
Serebrennikov has been hailed as a daring and innovative force on Russia's modern art scene, potentially putting him at odds with cultural conservatives.
He also has taken part in anti-government protests and voiced concern about the growing influence of the Russian Orthodox church in the country.
The case against Serebrennikov and his associates, first launched in August 2017, drew international attention and prompted accusations that Russian authorities were targeting cultural figures who are at loggerheads with President Vladimir Putin and his government.
Prominent Russian and international actors, writers, and directors have expressed their support for Serebrennikov and his colleagues.
Serebrennikov, Itin, Malobrodsky, and Apfelbaum were accused of embezzling state funds that were granted from 2011 to 2014 to Seventh Studio, a nonprofit organization established by Serebrennikov, for a project called Platforma.
All four have denied any wrongdoing.
Two Ukrainians Among Five Killed In Israel Attack, Police Say
Israeli police say two of the five men killed by a Palestinian gunman in the central Israeli city of Bnei Brak in an attack late on March 29 were Ukrainian nationals.
A police statement on March 30 identified those slain, noting that "a foreigner from Ukraine, aged 23," and "a foreigner from Ukraine, aged 32," were among them.
According to police, a 27-year-old Palestinian from a West Bank village had opened fire in the center of Bnei Brak, killing the Ukrainians as they sat outside a shop, before proceeding to kill two Israelis nearby.
A police officer who arrived at the scene was also shot dead, before Armashah was killed, police said.
Israel has a 15,000-strong Ukrainian community, but since Russia 's unprovoked invasion on February 24, the Jewish state has received nearly 20,000 refugees from Ukraine, an Interior Ministry spokeswoman said.
The two Ukrainians killed in the March 29 attack had been in Israel for a while and were not war refugees, authorities said.
The incident was the third fatal gun or knife attack in Israel in the past week.
The previous two attacks, carried out by Palestinian citizens of Israel who were inspired by the Islamic State extremist group, have raised concerns of further violence.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Ukraine Tells Russia To Pull Back From Chernobyl As Munitions Could Explode
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk says Russian forces occupying the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power station must pull out of the area after Ukraine's armed forces warned there is a danger of ammunition exploding at the site.
"We demand that the UN Security Council immediately take measures to demilitarize the Chernobyl exclusion zone and introduce a special UN mission there to eliminate the risk of the repeat of a nuclear catastrophe," she said in a video on the Telegram social media platform on March 30.
Vereshchuk also said Ukraine had asked Russia at talks on March 29 to allow 97 humanitarian corridors to be established to the worst-hit towns, cities, and villages in Ukraine.
Ukrainian staff have continued to manage the Chernobyl site even after Russian forces took control of the plant on February 24, the day that Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine.
On March 29, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, traveled to Ukraine for talks with senior government officials on the delivery of "urgent technical assistance" to ensure the safety and security of the country’s nuclear facilities amid Russia's ongoing invasion of the country.
"We can’t afford to lose any more time. This conflict is already causing unimaginable human suffering and destruction. The IAEA’s expertise and capabilities are needed to prevent it from also leading to a nuclear accident,” Grossi said in a statement.
The statement did not say how long Grossi would be in Ukraine.
Zelenskiy Dismisses Russia's Claims On Pullback, Says Ukrainian Forces Preparing For Fight In East
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says he doesn't trust Russian promises to scale back military activity and his army is preparing for further fighting in the east.
"We don't believe anyone, not a single beautiful phrase," Zelenskiy said in a video address to the nation late on March 30, adding that he believes Russian troops are regrouping to strike the eastern Donbas region.
"We will not give anything away. We will fight for every meter of our territory," Zelenskiy said.
Zelenskiy and U.S. President Joe Biden earlier discussed specific defensive support, a new package of sanctions against Russia, and financial and humanitarian aid in an hourlong call.
The call came as Russian forces continued bombardments near Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv one day after promising to scale down operations, a pledge that Western countries earlier dismissed as a ploy to regroup.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said "less than 20 percent" of the Russian contingent in the vicinity of the Ukrainian capital was starting to "reposition." Kirby said it appeared Russia is pulling troops away from Kyiv in order to resupply and reorganize them for use elsewhere in Ukraine -- not to send them back to Russia.
Kirby also told reporters at the Pentagon that the Russian Vagner Group had deployed about 1,000 contractors into Ukraine's Donbas region. The Vagner Group (also known as Wagner Group) is a paramilitary force that Western governments say the Kremlin has used in other conflict zones.
Biden used the call to review sanctions and humanitarian assistance that were announced last week, while Zelenskiy updated Biden on the status of negotiations with Russia, the White House said in a statement.
They also discussed the critical effect weapon supplies have had on the conflict and continued efforts to identify additional capabilities to help Ukraine's military defend the country.
A Pentagon official said not all the weaponry Biden promised in mid-March had been delivered yet.
Celeste Wallander, an assistant secretary of defense, told a congressional hearing that a package that includes 100 kamikaze-like Switchblade drones is in the process of being delivered.
Wallander said the United States was also working on getting countries that have Soviet-made S-300 anti-aircraft batteries to send them to Ukraine. One of the countries it has approached is Slovakia, which wants to replace its S-300s with more modern U.S.-made Patriot missile batteries, she said.
WATCH: Ukrainian forces recaptured the town of Trostyanets in eastern Ukraine, located just 40 kilometers from the border with Russia.
Meanwhile, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield told reporters that Putin had been misled by advisers.
"We believe that Putin is being misinformed by his advisers about how badly the Russian military is performing and how the Russian economy is being crippled by sanctions because his senior advisers are too afraid to tell him the truth," Bedingfield said during a press briefing.
The United States is putting forward this information now to show "this has been a strategic error for Russia," she said.
There was no immediate comment from the Kremlin.
In the nearly five weeks since the invasion began, Russian forces have been halted on many fronts by stiff resistance from Ukrainian forces.
In addition to his comments about Vagner Group (also known as Wagner Group), a paramilitary force that Western governments say the Kremlin has used in other conflict zones, Kirby said Russia started to reposition less than 20 percent of its forces arrayed around Kyiv but cautioned that Russia was expected to resupply them for redeployment and not bring the forces home.
Russia told Ukraine on March 29 that it would curtail operations near the capital, Kyiv, and the northern city of Chernihiv "to increase mutual trust" for peace talks after the two sides met face-to-face in Istanbul.
But Ukrainian officials reported on March 30 that Russian shelling hit homes, stores, libraries, and other civilian sites in and around Chernihiv and on the outskirts of Kyiv.
But the governor of the Chernihiv region said on March 30 that he saw no let-up in Russian attacks overnight, while British military intelligence said that troop movements could be attributed to Russian contingents returning home or to neighboring Belarus to reorganize and resupply after suffering heavy losses on the battlefield.
"Do we believe it [Russia’s promise]? Of course not," Governor Vyacheslav Chaus said in a video post on Telegram.
"The enemy demonstrated its 'decreased activity' in the Chernihiv region by carrying out strikes on [the city of] Nizhyn, including air strikes, and all night long they hit [the city of] Chernihiv," he added.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Russia's pledge to curtail operations near Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv was not true.
"The whole night we listened to sirens, to rocket attacks and we listened to huge explosions east of Kyiv and north of Kyiv," Klitschko said in a video address to EU regional officials. "There are immense battles there, people died, still die."
Russian troops also stepped up their attacks around the eastern city of Izyum and the eastern Donetsk region after redeploying some units from other areas, the Ukrainian side said.
Russia is likely to continue to compensate for its reduced ground maneuver capability through mass artillery and missile strikes, Britain's Defense Ministry said.
Moscow said recently that it had fulfilled the first part of its plan in Ukraine and that its main focus would now be on southeastern Ukraine, where it is trying to capture more territory to turn over to separatists it has supported since 2014.
Zelenskiy voiced caution about Russia's promises to scale back some operations, saying in his daily video address late on March 29 that Ukrainians “are not naive people.
"Ukrainians have already learned during these 34 days of invasion, and over the past eight years of the war in Donbas, that the only thing they can trust is a concrete result," he said.
Thousands of civilians in the southern port city of Mariupol continue to be trapped under repeated shelling and air strikes by Russian forces.
Mariupol has been one of the main focal points of fighting since the start of the invasion more than a month ago. The situation in the city, which numbered some 400,000 people before the war, has been described as "apocalyptic."
A Russian-backed separatist leader said that 140,000 people had left Mariupol, which has been a main target for Russia, and gone eastward since Russian forces began besieging it.
Denis Pushilin said on Russian television that "about 140,000 left Mariupol.... Both toward the [separatist-held region near Donetsk] and toward Russia," Interfax reported.
There was no way to verify Pushilin's statement. Mariupol had a prewar population of more than 400,000, and Ukraine has accused Moscow of forcing Mariupol residents into territory controlled by the separatists and Russia against their will.
The UN is looking into allegations that some residents of Mariupol have been forcibly taken to areas controlled by Russian forces or to Russia itself.
The head of the UN human rights mission in Ukraine told Reuters that thousands of civilians may have died in the city since bombing began.
"We do think that there could be thousands of deaths, of civilian casualties, in Mariupol," Matilda Bogner said. The mission did not have a precise estimate but was working to gather more information, she added.
According to the UNHCR, the UN's refugee agency, the total number of refugees as of midday on March 29 was 4.02 million, with just over half of that total making their way out of Ukraine and into Poland.
"Refugees from Ukraine are now 4 million, five weeks after the start of the Russian attack," UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said in a tweet on March 30, adding that he had just arrived in Ukraine to discuss ways to increase support "to people affected and displaced by this senseless war."
With reporting by Current Time, RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, RFE/RL's Russian Service, AP, AFP, and Reuters
Russian State-Sponsored Hacking Poses 'Very Real' Threat, FBI Official Tells Members Of Congress
State-sponsored hacking by Russia presents a threat to American national security, a top FBI official told lawmakers on March 29.
Bryan Vorndran, an assistant director in the FBI's cyberdivision, told a U.S. House of Representatives committee hearing that the threat from Russia was “very, very real -- and current” in both a criminal sense and in the nation-state sense.
Vorndran told lawmakers that instances of Russian hackers "scanning" networks in the U.S. energy sector have increased recently, and he said such activity represents a "reconnaissance phase" by Russia to try and understand a company's defenses and vulnerabilities.
"It's an extremely important part of the overall attacks," he noted, adding that Russia represents "one of the two most capable cyberadversaries we face globally," and is "a formidable foe."
In the weeks since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House and the Justice Department have been warning U.S. companies about intelligence suggesting that Moscow has been taking early steps toward possibly launching cyberattacks.
U.S. President Joe Biden last year warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that certain critical infrastructure should be "off-limits" to cyberattacks.
At a Geneva summit with Putin in June, Biden said the two leaders discussed keeping 16 types of critical infrastructure off-limits to cyberattacks, including the energy and water sectors.
Biden noted a month later in a speech to the U.S. intelligence community that a growing number of cyberattacks against government agencies and private industry have been linked to Russia and China, and said that a major cyberattack on the United States could lead to an actual “shooting war.”
Based on reporting by AP
Six Pakistani Troops, One Russian, One Serb On Downed Helicopter In DR Congo
Eight UN peacekeepers -- six Pakistanis, a Russian and a Serb -- were killed when their helicopter crashed while on a mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), UN and Pakistani officials said on March 29.
A spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres confirmed the deaths and gave the nationality of all eight victims.
The Pakistani military said the helicopter was on a reconnaissance mission and the exact cause of crash had not yet been determined. It added that six Pakistani troops were among those killed.
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his "deep sense of shock and grief," his office said, paying tribute to the peace effort by the country's armed forces.
DRC military authorities said M23 rebels had "shot down" the aircraft. But the group denied the accusation, claiming the Congolese military was responsible for the crash.
The UN Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO) said earlier that it had "lost contact" with one of its helicopters while it was on a reconnaissance mission in the Rutshuru region of North Kivu Province, where Congolese forces have been battling M23 rebels.
The helicopter was among two carrying out the UN mission, according to a statement from DRC’s army, which said the helicopter was shot down on March 28.
The mission was to assess the movements of communities that had been attacked by rebels in order to coordinate humanitarian assistance.
The DRC army has accused Rwanda of supporting an armed rebellion in the east of the country. Kigali denies the charges, and M23 spokesman Willy Ngoma said in a video message that the movement was strictly Congolese and did not receive any assistance from any neighboring country.
A spokesperson for the North Kivu governor said in a statement on March 28 that the M23 "backed by the Rwanda Defense Force, (RDF) carried out incursions and attacked positions" of the army the previous night.
To support the accusation, General Sylvain Ekenge said two Rwandan soldiers had been arrested during the attacks. Rwanda’s ambassador to the DRC said the two men were arrested more than a month ago and were not the soldiers named.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Russian Opposition Activist Flees Russia After Serving Jail Term Over Anti-War Rally
KALININGRAD, Russia -- Russian opposition activist Ivan Luzin has left Russia after serving a 25-day jail term over an anti-war rally he did not take part in.
Luzin told the Novy Kaliningrad newspaper on March 29 that he, his wife, and their four children are currently in Poland.
Luzin said he planned to leave Russia months ago after pressure was imposed on opposition activists and associates of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny last year.
However, he added, the decision to leave the country as soon as possible came after Russia started its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
On that day some 200 residents of the city of Kaliningrad rallied to protest the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine. Police arrested 40 activists, including Luzin, who was detained before the rally started.
Luzin and another activist, Anastasia Nekhayeva, were sentenced to 25 days in jail on a charge of violating the law on public gatherings, which they both served.
In April 2021, Luzin was sentenced to 21 days in jail for taking part in an unsanctioned rally to support Navalny.
In December 2020, he was ordered to pay a hefty fine for holding a single person picket, demanding that Russian authorities investigate Navalny's poisoning with a nerve agent.
With reporting by Novy Kaliningrad
Western Leaders Wary Of Russia's Announcement On Reduction Of Military Activity
The leaders of the United States, Britain, France, Germany, and Italy have warned against the West dropping its guard against Russia after Moscow signaled it would scale down fighting around two Ukrainian cities.
"They agreed there could be no relaxation of Western resolve until the horror inflicted on Ukraine is over," the leaders said, according to a readout on March 29 from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office.
Russia's announcement that it would reduce military activity in areas around Kyiv and Chernihiv came after talks with Ukraine in Turkey on March 29.
Johnson and U.S. President Joe Biden have expressed skepticism over Russia’s statement.
"The prime minister underscored that we must judge Putin's regime by their actions not their words,” Johnson’s office said. "Putin is twisting the knife in the open wound of Ukraine in an attempt to force the country and its allies to capitulate."
Biden said he wouldn't place any credence in what Russia said "until I see what their actions are."
Both Biden and Johnson stressed that the West's response should remain unified and strong.
French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin after his call with Biden and the other Western leaders.
Putin told Macron that Ukrainian "nationalists" in the embattled city of Mariupol must lay down their arms, according to a Kremlin statement.
"It was stressed that in order to resolve the difficult humanitarian situation in this city (Mariupol), Ukrainian nationalist militants must stop resisting and lay down their arms," the statement said.
The conditions for carrying out a humanitarian operation to help citizens in the besieged Ukrainian port city are not met "at this stage," Macron's office said.
Macron outlined to Putin details of the mission that France, Turkey, and Greece would oversee, but the Russian leader replied that he would think about it before responding, an Elysee Palace official said.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Probe Launched Against Radio Presenter In Kazakhstan Over Online Promise To Call Putin For Help
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Police in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, have launched a probe against former radio presenter Lyubov Panova over her online promise to turn to Russian President Vladimir Putin "to take care" of "Nazis" in Kazakhstan.
Almaty city police said late on March 28 that investigations were launched into the "incitement of ethnic hatred" by Panova, though it is unclear if she has been charged.
Last week during an online debate, Panova, who is a Kazakh citizen of Russian origin residing in Almaty, told those Kazakhs who oppose Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine that she will call "Uncle Vova," who would "take care" of "natsiki" in the Central Asian nation.
Uncle Vova is a nickname for Russian President Vladimir Putin and natsiki is a colloquial word describing Nazis or ultranationalists. Russian officials explained Moscow’s full-scale attack against its neighbor, which started on February 24, by claiming they wanted to "denazify" and demilitarize Ukraine.
Panova's online statement sparked a public outcry. Her employer, Europa Plus Kazakhstan, announced on March 28 that she had been fired.
The deputy prosecutor-general of Kazakhstan, Bolat Dembaev, issued a statement on March 28 calling on Kazakh citizens to stay away from following "public statements by some Internet users, including Kazakh citizens, who are making separatist calls damaging our country's territorial integrity."
