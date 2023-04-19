Rehab Therapists Help Ukrainian Soldiers Cope With Psychological Fallout Of Combat
Ukrainian tank crew member Stas still struggles with sleep -- but he can't bear to listen to music on earbuds to calm himself because he might not hear approaching danger. Therapists at the Military Center for Psychological Rehabilitation near Kyiv have worked with 3,500 combat veterans like Stas along with former prisoners of war. They employ virtual reality, neurofeedback, and other techniques to help Ukrainian soldiers recover from the aftermath of war.