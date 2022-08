After early-morning blasts awoke residents of Druzhkivka, a city in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, they found smashed rooftops and massive craters surrounding them. But as they began clearing rubble on August 17, sharing their stories with RFE/RL correspondent Serhiy Horbatenko, they rejected the notion of moving somewhere away from the front line. "Where should we evacuate to?" asked one woman. "Who needs us and where?"