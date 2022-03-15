Destruction Of Mariupol, Kyiv Suburb Revealed In New Satellite Images

New Maxar satellite imagery collected on March 14 reveals additional damage throughout the besieged southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol. Fires continue to burn across the city and many high-rise apartment buildings have been heavily damaged or destroyed. Additional activity is noted in Moschun, northwest of Kyiv.
Two photos of Snake Island in the Black Sea show it before and after it was taken over by Russian forces.
