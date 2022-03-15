Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Destruction Of Mariupol, Kyiv Suburb Revealed In New Satellite Images

New Maxar satellite imagery collected on March 14 reveals additional damage throughout the besieged southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol. Fires continue to burn across the city and many high-rise apartment buildings have been heavily damaged or destroyed. Additional activity is noted in Moschun, northwest of Kyiv.

Two photos of Snake Island in the Black Sea show it before and after it was taken over by Russian forces.
The destroyed bridge over the Irpin river and a huge backup of abandoned cars on March 14.
1 The destroyed bridge over the Irpin river and a huge backup of abandoned cars on March 14.
Residents of Irpin must cross a treacherous path underneath the destroyed bridge as they flee the city.
2 Residents of Irpin must cross a treacherous path underneath the destroyed bridge as they flee the city.
3
4
5
A natural color overview of damage and fires burning in the Prymorskiy district of western Mariupol on March 14.
6 A natural color overview of damage and fires burning in the Prymorskiy district of western Mariupol on March 14.
Burning and destroyed apartment buildings and the Port City shopping mall in western Mariupol on March 14.
7 Burning and destroyed apartment buildings and the Port City shopping mall in western Mariupol on March 14.
A damaged hospital and apartment buildings in western Mariupol on March 14.
8 A damaged hospital and apartment buildings in western Mariupol on March 14.
A color infrared view of fires burning near Fontanna Street in eastern Mariupol on March 14.
9 A color infrared view of fires burning near Fontanna Street in eastern Mariupol on March 14.
A color infrared view of burning homes in Moschun, a northwestern suburb of Kyiv, on March 14.
10 A color infrared view of burning homes in Moschun, a northwestern suburb of Kyiv, on March 14.
A satellite image shows an overview of Snake Island on February 13, before Russia&#39;s invasion.
11 A satellite image shows an overview of Snake Island on February 13, before Russia's invasion.
An overview of Snake Island on March 13. A Russian Ropucha-class ship is anchored near the island and a number of the buildings on the island have been damaged. Ukrainian border guards, when threatened with bombardment by a Russian warship shortly after the invasion, famously said: &quot;Russian warship, go f*** yourself.&quot;
12 An overview of Snake Island on March 13. A Russian Ropucha-class ship is anchored near the island and a number of the buildings on the island have been damaged. Ukrainian border guards, when threatened with bombardment by a Russian warship shortly after the invasion, famously said: "Russian warship, go f*** yourself."
16x9 Image

RFE/RL

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG