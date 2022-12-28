Accessibility links

Ukraine

Amid Intense Fighting, Ukrainian Forces Advance On Kreminna In Luhansk Region

Ukrainian troops battling in the eastern Luhansk region -- one of four provinces Russia announced it was annexing after sham referendums -- are focusing on Kreminna and nearby settlements. Seizing control of these key logistics points would solidify advances that began in the fall in Kharkiv, observers say. Ukrainian troops say Russia, despite larger numbers, is burning through its infantry by sending in inexperienced soldiers with "no tactics at all."

