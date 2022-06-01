Accessibility links

Heavy Shelling Of 'Road of Life' Continues In Eastern Ukraine

Over the past few days, the intensity of shelling on the main road connecting the Donetsk and Luhansk regions has increased significantly. Moscow aims to capture a vital route leading northeast to the twin towns of Lysychansk and Syevyerodonetsk where Ukrainian and Russian troops are engaged in close-quarter combat. Russian forces are also shelling hangars where grain and seeds are stored. RFE/RL's Maryan Kushnir reports from the front line in eastern Ukraine.

