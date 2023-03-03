Accessibility links

Ukrainian Crews Trained On British Challenger 2 Tanks Welcome Upgrade

Ukrainian Crews Trained On British Challenger 2 Tanks Welcome Upgrade

Ukrainian crews being trained on British Challenger 2 tanks in England say the vehicle's power, mass, and operating controls will be a welcome addition on the battlefield in the Donbas region. Although the 20-year-old tanks are seen as needing updates in the United Kingdom, they make for a powerful improvement over the Soviet-era T-80 tanks Ukrainian soldiers have been using up to now. With 14 Challengers headed to Ukraine, British instructors hope to have Ukrainian crews up to speed by the end of March.

