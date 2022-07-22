Ukrainian Forces Get Crash Course In Western Weapons

Western nations have been supplying a variety of weapon systems to Ukraine, including anti-tank missiles and mortars. Before using them on the battlefield, Ukrainian soldiers, like these who were training on July 21, must be quickly brought up to speed on the new weapons. Long-range artillery systems, such as the U.S.-supplied HIMARS, are in great demand, with Ukrainian troops giving them credit for major strikes against Russian ammunition depots. (RFE/RL cannot independently verify Ukrainian government footage.)