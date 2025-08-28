Zelenskyy Calls Russian Strike An 'Attack On Trump,' As Senior Aides Head To US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Russia's missile and drone attack on Kyiv, which killed at least 21 people, "a strike by Russia" against US President Donald Trump, who himself was "not happy" about the assault, the White House said.

"Russia is now striking at everyone in the world who wants peace," Zelenskyy said on August 28 in his nightly video address.

"It is a strike against Ukraine...And it is also a strike by Russia against President Trump," who has grown increasingly frustrated by the lack of progress toward a cease-fire and has threatened Moscow with new sanctions and tariffs.

"We heard in Washington that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is supposedly ready to end the war...But instead, he chooses ballistics over any real steps toward peace," Zelenskyy added.

Zelenskyy said he expects a framework for security guarantees for Ukraine to be outlined as soon as next week. European allies have vowed to provide Ukraine with measures to ensure security in the event of a cease-fire, with possible US involvement as well.

Zelenskiy told a group of European leaders in a virtual meeting that it was "important that President Trump sees we in Europe are united in our determination to end the war."

Meanwhile, the White House said Trump was unhappy about the Russia strikes overnight on August 27-28 that also injured dozens of people throughout the Ukrainian capital.

"He was not happy about this news, but he was also not surprised. These are two countries that have been at war for a very long time," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told a news briefing.

The White House indicated that Trump could make some comments late on August 28 but did not immediately provide details.

European, US, and UN leaders condemned the overnight barrage against Kyiv, with Britain and the European Union summoning Russian diplomats to express outrage.

Senior Ukrainian leaders were scheduled to meet with Trump's special envoy, Steven Witkoff, in New York to discuss additional ways to help Ukraine to defend itself and on efforts end the war.

Apartment Blocks Destroyed

At least 21 people were killed in Kyiv as Russian missiles destroyed apartment blocks and homes in the capital. Dozens of people were injured and rescuers picked through piles of smoldering debris looking for survivors.

One of the worst-hit sites was in Kyiv's Darnytsya district, where a section of a five-story residential building was directly hit.

In Kyiv and Kyiv region, August 29 was declared a day of mourning to honor the airstrike victims.

The barrage was the largest to hit Kyiv in weeks, the latest sign that Russia does not intend to pull back from its attacks, either on the battlefield or on civilian targets.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the EU would soon adopt a new package of sanctions, the 19th since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

RFE/RL's Offices Damaged In Kyiv Strikes

The UN Security Council set an emergency meeting on the air strikes for the afternoon of August 29 at the request of Ukraine and the five European Council members — Britain, France, Slovenia, Denmark, and Greece.

US Approves Sale Of ERAM Missiles

Separately, the Pentagon said the State Department had approved a potential sale of air-launched cruise missiles and related equipment to Ukraine for some $825 million.

The Extended Range Attack Munition (ERAM) missiles in the package have a range of "several hundred" miles, according to one of the manufacturers.

The potential sale is being funded by Denmark, Norway, and the Netherlands under the Jump Start program, with additional funding through the US Foreign Military Financing program, a person familiar with the deal told Reuters.

With reporting by Reuters and AP