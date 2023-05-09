News
Von Der Leyen Arrives In Kyiv As Russia Launches Missiles At Ukrainian Capital
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has arrived in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on May 9 after Russia launched another missile attack at the Ukrainian capital overnight -- the fifth since the start of the month and the second in as many days.
"Good to be back in Kyiv," von der Leyen said on Twitter. "Where the values we hold dear are defended everyday."
"I welcome President Zelenskiy's decision to make 9 May Europe Day also here in Ukraine," she added.
Von der Leyen's visit -- the fifth since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine -- takes place on a day full of symbolism as the European Union on May 9 celebrates Europe Day, a nod to the Schuman Declaration presented by French Foreign Minister Robert Schuman on the same day in 1950. The declaration is seen as the founding stone of what was to become the present-day 27-member EU.
Von der Leyen is to "reaffirm the EU's unwavering support towards Ukraine," her spokesman said.
Von der Leyen's arrival came hours after Russia launched 25 cruise missiles at Ukraine, 15 of them targeting Kyiv, in a second attack following a wave of drone strikes on May 8.
"In total, during two waves of attacks on Ukraine on the night of May 9, the Russian occupiers launched 25 cruise missiles; 23 of them were destroyed by the air defense of Ukraine," the General Staff of Ukraine's military said in a statement early on May 9.
Earlier, the head of the capital's military administration, Serhiy Popko, reported that Kyiv's air defenses had detected and destroyed about 15 missiles above the city.
No casualties or damages were immediately reported, Popko said.
The attack on Kyiv was the second in hours, after Russia on May 8 launched 35 suicide drones and 16 missiles. The missile strikes targeted the regions of Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolayiv, and Odesa, and inflicted human casualties.
"Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded civilians, and high-rise buildings, private homes, and other civilian infrastructure were damaged," the General Staff said.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that five people were injured overnight on May 8 as a result of a drone strike that damaged buildings and infrastructure.
On the same day, Zelenskiy marked the anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe by saying his nation will be victorious over Russia as Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Kremlin-connected head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, claimed his forces were inching forward in the fiercely contested town of Bakhmut in the eastern region of Donetsk.
Prigozhin had blamed a lack of ammunition for his group’s inability to capture Bakhmut and just days ago threatened to pull out of the city if it did not soon arrive.
On May 8, he said that his forces have begun to receive more ammunition.
Zelenskiy submitted a bill to parliament officially marking May 9 as Europe Day in Ukraine, while Victory Day, May 8, would be celebrated as a "day of remembrance and victory over Nazism." The move was seen as a snub to Russia, which invaded Ukraine to prevent it from integrating with Europe.
Russia and other former Soviet republics celebrate the end of World War II on May 9, while Europe celebrates it a day earlier.
Zelenskiy said in a video statement on May 8 that Russian forces invading his country would be defeated with the help of Western allies just like Nazi Germany was beaten in World War II.
"We destroyed evil together, in the same way as we are now standing together against a similar evil," a direct reference to Russia and its unprovoked invasion.
"Together with all of free Europe, we will mark May 9 in Ukraine as Europe Day -- [the day] of a united Europe, the basis of which should be and will be peace; [a day] of our Europe," Zelenskiy said. "Ukraine has always been, is, and will be a part of [this Europe]."
On the battlefield, Ukrainian defenders repelled 42 attacks over the past 24 hours in the Bakhmut-Avdiyivka-Maryinka direction in Donetsk, the military said on May 9. The fiercest fighting is taking place in Bakhmut and Maryinka, it added.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Bulgarian Prosecutor Rebuked For Allowing Spread Of Disinformation About Explosion
Bulgarian Prosecutor Ivan Geshev was rebuked by a deputy for not quickly addressing media misinformation about a roadside explosion last week involving the nation's top lawman.
Bulgarian media had been reporting that Geshev was traveling in his car with his family on May 1 when a roadside bomb went off as his vehicle passed. Geshev later admitted on May 7 that his family had not been traveling with him at the time of the explosion.
The Prosecutor General’s Office has been investigating the incident -- in which no one was hurt -- as an act of terrorism.
The incident comes as Geshev faces increasing heat at home and abroad for his failure to tackle high-level corruption.
Opponents have speculated that the May 1 explosion could have been staged to create an image of Geshev as a tough lawman facing threats from entrenched mafia figures.
Borislav Sarafov, a deputy prosecutor general and head of the National Investigation Service, said Geshev had indicated to him during a phone call last week that his family was in the car.
In a May 8 statement to media, he said Geshev should have addressed the false media narrative sooner.
"Why is the chief prosecutor silent for a whole week?" Sarafov asked.
The authorities have given other misleading information about the incident, including whether there were any forensic tests and suspects.
Geshev has been prosecutor general since 2019 and has yet to convict any high-profile individuals with crimes.
His nomination to the post triggered street protests at the time.
Geshev has been criticized by members of the U.S. Congress for his failure to tackle endemic corruption. Bulgaria is ranked at or near the bottom of corruption perception in the European Union, according to Transparency International.
Bulgaria’s prosecutor general has broad power with few checks and is hard to fire or investigate.
Many Bulgarians want to reduce the power of the Prosecutor General’s Office and bring it in more line with European norms.
Geshev is currently in the United States, and it is unclear if he will meet with U.S. officials.
Serbia Increases Police Presence In Schools Following Mass Shootings
BELGRADE, May 8 -- Serbia has increased police presence at schools across the country after two mass shootings last week left 17 dead and more than 20 wounded. The shootings happened within 48 hours.
"As of today, the presence of the police has increased in all primary and secondary schools in Serbia," said Police Major Danijela Ostojic from the Police Directorate, adding they will be a "constant presence" during class hours.
She said that more than 120 student threats and posts of inappropriate content on social networks had been reported in Serbia in the past few days.
"For this reason, the ministry once again appeals to all citizens to preserve sanity and stability, especially when it comes to our children who follow information from various sources and media. Their profiles on social networks must be under parental control," Ostojic said.
In an address to the nation on May 5, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced that police would increase patrols in the streets and schools in the upcoming weeks to help the public regain the feeling of security.
"Serbia will employ 1,200 new police officers, and 1,000 of them will be in charge of schools in the next six months," the president said. He expressed confidence that a police presence around schools "will reduce violence by 80 percent in less than a year."
Vucic also announced extensive weapons and ammunition controls. All citizens with weapons -- estimated at about 400,000 -- will undergo an audit, he said.
On May 3 a 13-year-old suspect opened fire at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School in Belgrade, killing eight fellow students and a security guard and injuring six more students and a teacher.
The suspect, who used two guns owned by his father, had been planning the attack for months, officials said.
Two days later, another mass murder took place in Serbia.
At least eight people were killed and 14 wounded on May 5 after a gunman in a moving car opened fire at pedestrians from a moving car in several villages near Mladenovac, 50 kilometers south of Belgrade.
The 21-year-old suspect is alleged to have used an automatic weapon.
After arresting the suspect, police searched carried out a search of premises he used, finding a Kalashnikov assault rifle, four grenades, and loads of ammunition.
Suspect In Car Bomb Attack On Russian Nationalist Writer Charged With Terrorism
Russian investigators on May 8 charged a man suspected of carrying out a car bombing that wounded a prominent Russian nationalist writer with terrorist offenses. The writer, Zakhar Prilepin, an ardent supporter of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, broke both legs in the May 6 attack. His close associate, who was in the car with him, was killed. Aleksandr Permyakov was charged with committing a terrorist act and illegally handling explosives, the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement. A court in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region remanded him in custody for two months.
Uzbekistan Announces Early Presidential Election
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev has announced an early presidential election will be held in a move that follows recent constitutional amendments that extended the presidential term from five to seven years.
No date has been announced for the snap election, but the vote will come within two months of Mirziyoev's May 8 announcement in accordance with Uzbek law.
In making the announcement, Mirziyoev said he was relinquishing the remaining three and a half years of his presidential term on his "own initiative."
Mirziyoev said the decision was necessary to maintain balance among "all branches of power" following the constitutional changes and because of the need to implement the constitutional changes effectively.
A three-month deadline has also been given for extraordinary parliamentary elections, although no decision has been made on the dissolution of the current bicameral body.
A referendum on the constitutional amendments held on April 30 passed by a landslide, paving the way for the extension of the presidential term. Authorities billed the changes as a way to improve governance in the tightly controlled nation, but observers have suggested the main objective of the initiative was to extend Mirziyoev's time in office.
Mirziyoev, 66, was elected to his second five-year term as president in 2021. Winning the early presidential election could give him an extra 14 years in office, meaning he would be 80 years old if he remains president through his second term ending in 2037.
Mirziyoev was first elected president in 2016, succeeding late longtime leader Islam Karimov.
A former prime minister, Mirziyoev undertook a series of reforms to modernize the country’s oppressive bureaucracy, pushing Karimov loyalists out of top government posts and bringing in younger technocrats.
Karimov was elected president four times despite the constitutionally allowed two presidential terms and extended his time in office once through a referendum. During his presidency the presidential term was changed from five to seven years, and then again from seven to five years.
Karimov remained in power until his death in 2016 at the age of 78.
Six Leaders Of Former Soviet Countries To Attend Victory Day Celebrations In Moscow
Six leaders of former Soviet states will attend a parade on Red Square on May 9 to commemorate the end of World War II in Europe in 1945, even as Russian President Vladimir Putin pushes ahead with the continent's largest land war since that time period.
The leaders of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Belarus will be joined by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian at the event.
The six countries were part of the Soviet Union at the time of World War II but declared independence as the Russian-dominated U.S.S.R. collapsed in 1991.
Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev will visit a memorial in Rzhev, a city west of Moscow in Russia's Tver region that was the site of heavy fighting during the war and where many fighters from Central Asia are buried.
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov on May 8 unveiled a memorial in Rzhev, saying it would "serve as a symbol of our eternal memory to all the heroes who fought for our future."
The Kyrgyz president arrived in Russia on May 7 for bilateral talks with Putin and other officials. The other leaders are also expected to hold talks with the Russian leader.
Under Putin, Russia has gone to great lengths to commemorate World War II -- which killed more than 20 million Soviet citizens -- including reviving the pompous military parade held on Red Square during Soviet times.
During his more than 20 years in power, Putin has increasingly tried to unite Russian citizens around what they call the Great Patriotic War, transforming the memory of the four-year struggle against Nazi Germany into an integral part of national identity.
Separately, Putin has called the dissolution of the Soviet Union last century's "greatest geopolitical catastrophe," and his increasing tendency toward authoritarian rule and repression, including the invasion of Ukraine, have evoked comparisons with the former Russian and Soviet empires.
His behavior has alienated many foreign leaders, resulting in a dwindling number of dignitaries willing to attend his nostalgic parade.
In 2021, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, longtime Tajik President Emomali Rahmon was the only head of state to attend the Victory Day parade.
Last year, a little over two months after Russia's unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, no foreign leaders came to the World War II celebrations in Moscow.
Belarusian strongman Alyaksander Lukashenka will attend this year. Lukashenka, who has been in power for nearly 30 years, traditionally leads the May 9 Victory Day celebration in Belarus, which was ravaged during World War II.
Putin is expected to hold talks with the foreign leaders around the May 9 celebration.
Japarov's office said the Kyrgyz leader would hold a bilateral meeting with Putin on May 8 to discuss "current issues on the bilateral and multilateral agenda, as well as the future of further development of mutually beneficial cooperation."
Japarov met with State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin ahead of the memorial unveiling in Rzhev.
Kyrgyzstan's Tulip Revolution took place in 2005 amid street protests demanding political reforms that made it a beacon of fledgling democracy in a region more routinely stocked with postcommunist authoritarians.
Putin dismissed pro-democracy events there and in other former Soviet republics, including Georgia and Ukraine, as "color revolutions" fomented by Western meddling.
Kyrgyzstan is part of the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a military alliance in Eurasia that also includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan.
But Japarov was a surprise no-show at a gathering last year of the Russia-led Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in St. Petersburg on Putin's 70th birthday.
Kyrgyzstan then abruptly canceled CSTO training drills in a move that hawkish Russian lawmaker Konstantin Zatulin suggested was a reflection of Bishkek indulging in a "game" and wishing "not to fall under any spread of Western sanctions."
Kyrgyzstan is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union, a trading bloc dominated by Russia that also includes Belarus, Armenia, and Kazakhstan.
Iran Hangs Two Men For Blasphemy
Iran has executed two men who had been sentenced to death for using social media to promote "atheism and insulting religious and Islamic sanctities."
The executions of Yousef Mehrdad and Sadrollah Fazeli Zare were announced on May 8 by the judiciary's news website, Mizan, which did not say when the two men were executed.
Zare's and Mehrdad's cases reportedly date to 2019, when charges were filed against them in the Arak Revolutionary court. Mehrdad, a father of three young children, was accused of online blasphemy, as well as having burned a Koran. Zare was reported to have confessed to insulting the prophet and Islam.
Their hangings add to a growing list that has seen Iran execute one person every six hours in the past two weeks, according to the Norway-based Iran Human Rights organization.
On May 6, a Swedish-Iranian dissident who went missing from a Turkish airport two years ago before turning up in Iranian custody was executed on terrorism charges.
Habib Chaab, a founder and former leader of a separatist group called the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz (ASMLA), had been accused of leading a terrorist group and sentenced to death for being "corrupt on Earth," a capital offense under Iran’s strict Islamic laws.
The ASMLA was blamed for a bomb attack on an annual military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz in 2018 that killed at least two dozen people and injured scores more.
The raft of executions, coming amid continuing protests against Iran's clerical establishment, has led to an outcry from rights groups and calls by UN experts on Shi'ite-majority Iran to stop the persecution and harassment of religious minorities.
Iran Human Rights, which maintains a running log of executions in Iran, said 205 people have been executed in Iran so far this year, most of them on drug charges. Half of the more than 40 people killed in the past two weeks belonged to the Baluch ethnic minority, according to the rights group.
In March, Amnesty International accused Iran of executing members of ethnic minorities as a "tool of repression."
Maulvi Abdul Hamid, the influential Sunni Baluch leader of Iran, last week condemned the wave of executions said that the Islamic republic had made capital punishment an "art."
On Victory Day In Europe, Zelenskiy Says Ukraine Will Win As Prigozhin Claims Ammunition Arriving
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy marked the anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe by saying his nation will be victorious over Russia as the Kremlin-connected head of a Russian paramilitary group claimed his forces were inching forward in the fiercely contested town of Bakhmut.
Zelenskiy submitted a bill to parliament officially marking May 9 as Europe Day in Ukraine, while Victory Day, May 8, would be celebrated as a "day of remembrance and victory over Nazism." The move is a snub to Russia, which invaded Ukraine to prevent it from integrating with Europe.
Russia and other former Soviet countries celebrate the end of World War II on May 9, while Europe celebrates it a day earlier.
Zelenskiy said in a video statement on May 8 that Russian forces invading his country would be defeated with the help of Western allies just like Nazi Germany was beaten in World War II.
"We destroyed evil together, in the same way as we are now standing together against a similar evil," he said in a direct reference to Russia and its unprovoked invasion.
"Together with all of free Europe, we will mark May 9 in Ukraine as Europe Day -- [the day] of a united Europe, the basis of which should be and will be peace; [a day] of our Europe," Zelenskiy said. "Ukraine has always been, is, and will be a part of [this Europe]."
Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, claiming the Eastern European country is part of the Russian world and that Ukrainians and Russians are “one people.”
Putin has used Russia's May 9 Victory Day celebrations in recent years to promote his argument that Ukraine is gripped by fascism similar to that of Nazi Germany. The accusation is viewed by Kyiv and its allies as a baseless claim used as another pretext for Russia's invasion.
More than 20 Russian cities have canceled Victory Day parades this year, while celebrations in Moscow have been scaled back. Some experts have speculated that Russia is worried about possible social unrest as citizens remember family members killed or severely injured in the war in Ukraine.
IN PHOTOS: Kyiv's military command says it shot down 35 suicide drones and 16 missiles used to attack Ukrainian territory overnight on May 8 as Ukrainian intelligence warned about the possibility of Russian provocations on the occasion of May 9.
Russia has suffered about 200,000 casualties by some estimates during the 14-month war and continues to lose dozens a day in the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, the war’s hot spot. Russia has been besieging Bakhmut in the Donetsk region since last summer and has yet to take the city.
The Russian assault is being led by Wagner mercenaries. Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Group, had blamed a lack of ammunition for his group’s inability to capture Bakhmut and just days ago threatened to pull out of the city if it did not soon arrive. On May 8, he said his forces have begun to receive more supplies.
Ukrainian intelligence has warned about the possibility of Russian provocations on the occasion of May 9, and Kyiv's military command said it shot down 35 suicide drones and 16 missiles used to attack Ukrainian territory ahead of the events.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in its morning update on May 8 that "the enemy again attacked the territory of Ukraine, using Iranian Shahed attack drones," claiming "35 out of 35 drones were destroyed by our defenders."
It said the missile strikes targeted the regions of Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolayiv, and Odesa and inflicted human casualties.
"Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded civilians, and high-rise buildings, private homes, and other civilian infrastructure were damaged," the General Staff said.
Earlier, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said five people were injured overnight as a result of a drone strike that damaged buildings and infrastructure.
On May 7, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate warned of Russian "provocations" ahead of the May 9 World War II victory celebrations.
"The enemy often chooses symbolic dates for this," said Andriy Yusov, a representative of the intelligence body, saying Moscow had employed the tactic since its invasion of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and support for separatists in Ukraine's east in 2014.
"In this situation, provocations can be directed by the Russian special services against the Russian civilian population and timed to certain dates," Yusov said.
Yusov also warned about the possibility of a "false flag" incident that would attempt to draw Belarus into the full-scale war launched by Russia against Ukraine in February 2022.
Ukrainian officials say fighting has intensified in Bakhmut, which Ukrainian and Russian forces have battled over for months, as part of an effort by the Kremlin to capture the eastern Ukrainian city by May 9.
Russians Return At Judo Worlds, Ukraine Boycotts Competition
Russians returned to international judo competition on May 7 for the first time in nearly a year at the world championships in Qatar as Ukraine boycotted the key Olympic qualifier. The Russians competed under the name of “Individual Neutral Athletes.” Seventeen judokas from Russia and two from its ally Belarus were listed as competing at the world championships despite several of them having apparent ties with the Russian military. Ukraine removed its team from the event last week in protest. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Belarusian Opposition Blogger Klimovich Dies In Prison, Says Rights Group
Belarusian blogger Mikalay Klimovich, who was imprisoned for posting an online caricature of the country’s authoritarian ruler, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, has died in a penal colony in the Vitebsk region, the Minsk-based Vyasna (Spring) human rights center reported on May 7. Klimovich had suffered a stroke and had heart surgery before being sentenced to one year in prison on February 28. Lukashenka’s regime instituted a crackdown on dissent following a disputed presidential election in August 2020 that handed him a sixth term in office. Opposition leaders and Western governments have said the poll was rigged. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
World's Expectations For Kyiv Counteroffensive 'Overestimated,' Says Ukrainian Defense Minister
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov told The Washington Post that the world’s expectations for the country’s anticipated counteroffensive are “overestimated” and that it could lead to “emotional disappointment.”
“The expectation from our counteroffensive campaign is overestimated in the world,” Reznikov said in an interview published late on May 6 and conducted earlier in the week. “Most people are…waiting for something huge.”
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the Post in a separate interview that Ukraine will be ready to launch the counterattack “as soon as the weapons that were agreed with our partners are filled.”
Former Judge Shot Dead In Central Afghanistan
A former judge has been shot dead by unknown gunmen in Afghanistan’s central province of Ghor, local media reported on May 7. Two men riding a motorbike targeted Mohammad Nazir Manawi in the provincial capital, Firozkoh, as he was returning home from the local mosque, local broadcaster Salam Watandar reported. The men managed to escape. The motive behind the incident was initially unclear. Following their return to power in August 2021, Taliban authorities replaced all former judges. Some of the judges desperately tried to flee the country, while the situations of those who remain are insecure.
Bulgarian MEP Denied Entry At Border To North Macedonia Over Threat To 'Public Order'
North Macedonia's Interior Ministry said on May 7 that it prevented a Bulgarian member of the European Parliament and four others from entering the country a day earlier because they were "potential violators of public order," as relations between the Balkan neighbors continue to simmer over national and historical differences. MEP Andrey Kovachev was en route to an event in eastern North Macedonia to honor Bulgarians who died during the Balkan Wars early last century. Bulgaria quickly expressed its "strong disappointment" at the snub. Kovachev has stirred the pot before on Sofia-Skopje and other regional relations. To see the original story by RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service, click here.
Moscow-Installed Sevastopol Head Claims Drone Attacks On Annexed Crimea
The Moscow-installed head of the Russian authorities in annexed Crimea's biggest city, Sevastopol, claimed on May 7 that more than 10 drone attacks targeted the peninsula overnight, but nothing in the city itself was damaged. Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on Telegram that air-defense and electronic-warfare units repelled the attack. An adviser to Razvozhayev, Oleg Kryuchkov, claimed a day earlier that Russian air-defense forces downed two Ukrainian Grom-2 ballistic missiles over Crimea. RFE/RL could not confirm the veracity of the reports, which have accompanied Russian accusations of airborne attacks inside Russia, including at the Kremlin, this week. To see the original story by Current Time, click here.
Russian Pro-War Activist, Writer Said To Be 'Conscious,...Cheerful' After Car Bombing
The governor of Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region said on May 7 that the war-backing writer and political activist Zakhar Prilepin is awake and "stable" following an induced coma after his car was hit by an explosion a day earlier, killing the driver and injuring Prilepin. Governor Gleb Nikitin said Prilepin was "conscious" and "his mood is cheerful" at the Semashko Regional Hospital where he is being treated. It is unclear who committed the attack. Once a left-wing dissident, Prilepin has become one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's most outspoken supporters on the right of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Russian Jet Intercepts Polish Plane Over The Black Sea
A Russian combat jet intercepted and came dangerously close to a Polish plane conducting a patrol for the European Union's Frontex border protection agency, Polish border protection officials reported in Warsaw on May 7. The Let L-410 plane was patrolling in international airspace in the Romanian deployment region on May 5 when it was approached by a Russian Sukhoi Su-35, the Polish border protection agency said. It accused the Russian combat plane of conducting "aggressive and dangerous maneuvers."
Memorial's Perm Chief Jailed For 15 Days For 'Hooliganism' In Russian Court
The Memorial human right group says the head of its branch in the Russian city of Perm, Aleksandr Chernyshov, has been ordered to serve 15 days in jail on a hooliganism charge stemming from his appearance in a Khimki court after his detention this week at a Moscow airport. Memorial quoted Chernyshov as saying he couldn't have acted out as he was in security custody the whole time. Memorial, a veteran group that has worked as a nonregistered entity since its official closure under pressure, has said Chernyshov's detention may be linked to a probe into Memorial's archive materials in Perm. To see the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here. To see the original story by Current Time, click here.
Serbian Education Minister Resigns In Wake Of Deadly School Shooting
BELGRADE -- Serbian Education Minister Branko Ruzic announced on Twitter that he had handed his resignation to Prime Minister Ana Brnabic in the wake of a mass shooting at a Belgrade school that killed eight pupils and a security guard.
"At the end of three days of national mourning, as a responsible and educated man, professional in performing all previous public duties, as a parent and citizen of Serbia, I made the only rational and honorable decision in these circumstances," Ruzic said on May 7, referring to the shooting that occurred on May 3.
Ruzic, who expressed condolences to the families of the victims, said he would carry the dramatic images of events from the school for the rest of his life.
Ruzic is an official of the Socialist Party of Serbia, a junior coalition partner of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party led by President Aleksandar Vucic.
The announcement came as shocked Serbians continued to mourn those killed at the school and in a second, separate mass shooting the following day that killed eight other people and raised calls by the opposition for government resignations. A protest march is scheduled for May 8 in Belgrade.
The 13-year-old suspect -- identified by the initials K.K. -- in the country's first-ever mass shooting at a school is thought by authorities to have used two guns owned by his father to kill eight fellow students and a security guard and seriously injure six more students and a teacher at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School in Belgrade on May 3.
He is in custody under psychiatric evaluation, and his father has been detained for up to 30 days. The youth is under the age of criminal responsibility in Serbia.
State television said on May 6 that the suspect in the second series of shootings, identified as a 21-year-old man with the initials U.B., has acknowledged using an automatic rifle and a handgun during what authorities describe as a partly random rampage around Mladenovac and Smederevo outside Belgrade on May 4.
Radio Television of Serbia (RTS) quoted information from the Higher Public Prosecutor's Office in Smederevo as saying U.B. had also said his motives included terrorizing the community.
Eight people were killed and 14 more injured in that shooting spree.
The Interior Ministry released video of that adult suspect's arrest in the central Serbian town of Kragujevac early on May 5 after a massive manhunt.
The rare mass shootings have evoked outrage nearly three decades after bitter conflicts that followed the breakup of Yugoslavia, in a country and region where gun ownership remains high.
Vucic and his governing allies have responded with pledges to impose new controls on gun access and possession, particularly of handguns.
The Interior Ministry said on May 4 that extensive controls will be conducted "in order to determine whether owners keep weapons in accordance with current regulations, separate from ammunition, and locked in adequate cabinets and safes."
Satellite Images Show Tankers Iran Seized Off Bandar Abbas
Satellite images analyzed on May 7 by the Associated Press show two oil tankers recently seized by Iran off the coast of one of its key port cities on the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The photos from Planet Labs PBC showed the Advantage Sweet and the Niovi anchored just south of Bandar Abbas, near a naval base in the port city in Iran's Hormozgan Province. Their capture represents just the latest ship seizure conducted by Iran amid tensions with the West over its rapidly advancing nuclear program, though it appears the two ships may have been taken for different reasons. To see the original story by AP, click here.
Gunpowder Depot On Fire In Russia's Urals, Village Evacuated, Say Officials
A wildfire has spread to a gunpowder depot in Russia's Ural Mountains, setting it ablaze and forcing the evacuation of a small village in the Sverdlovsk region, local officials said late on May 6. According to preliminary information, there have been no casualties in the fire that has spread across 960 square meters, Sverdlovsk's Emergency Situations Ministry said on its Telegram messaging channel. A state of emergency was introduced in the Rezhevsky administrative district of the region to avoid the threat of the fire spreading to other nearby villages. To see the full story by Reuters, click here.
Nuclear Concerns And Mass Evacuations In South Ukraine As Russia Keeps Up Pressure In The East
Russians kept up pressure on eastern Ukraine on May 7 with claims of more ammunition for mercenaries in Bakhmut and Ukrainians sought shelter from possible air attacks, as UN nuclear officials expressed intense concern over risks to Europe's largest nuclear power plant, at Zaporizhzhya in southern Ukraine.
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, said he was "extremely concerned" as Ukrainian forces stepped up shelling to dislodge Russian forces near the Zaporizhzhya plant, which was captured early in the 14-month-old invasion.
"The general situation in the area near the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant is becoming increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous," Grossi said in a statement. "I'm extremely concerned about the very real nuclear safety and security risks facing the plant."
Air-raid alerts sounded overnight on May 6-7 in many regions of Ukraine amid unpredictable Russian bombardments and ongoing fighting for Bakhmut ahead of a patriotic anniversary in Russia.
Late on May 7 and early May 8, Ukrainian media reported explosions in the southern port city of Odesa and that air-raid sirens were again blaring in Kyiv and other cities.
Earlier, in its morning update on May 7, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces cautioned that "the likelihood of missile and air strikes across Ukraine remains quite high."
It said Russian troops were focusing their "main efforts" in the districts of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka, in the eastern Donetsk region, with "heavy fighting for the cities of Bakhmut and Maryinka."
Ukrainian General Oleksandr Syrskiy, the commander of Ukrainian ground forces, said the situation in the east was "tense but under control."
Syrskiy said Russian forces have intensified their shelling and have attempted to reorganize troops in the region in recent days.
"This indicates that the enemy will not change its plans and is doing everything to gain control of Bakhmut and continue its offensive," he said.
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar has said that Russian troops and Wagner mercenaries look to be doing their utmost to capture Bakhmut in a "symbolic" push by May 9, when Moscow celebrates World War II Victory Day.
On May 7, the head of the Wagner group supplying mercenaries to fight alongside regular Russian forces in Ukraine, Yevgeny Prigozhin, also claimed that he had been promised adequate supplies of weapons and ammunition for the ongoing Bakhmut offensive.
Months into Russian forces' furious offensive to capture Bakhmut with an apparently heavy toll in casualties, Prigozhin this week issued graphic, expletive-filled video appeals threatening to pull his fighters out of the area. He blamed failures on the military leadership and its perceived unwillingness to provide sufficient ammunition.
Prigozhin also suggested he would pass control of the occupied areas to troops under pro-Kremlin Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov immediately after the May 9 anniversary.
In his latest comments on May 7, Prigozhin did not specifically say he was reversing his plans to pull his forces from the city but said he had been given permission to “act in Bakhmut as we see fit.”
Ukrainian authorities announced air alerts after 10 p.m. local time on May 6 for most regions of eastern, southern, and central Ukraine and urged citizens to hide in shelters.
The Moscow-installed leader of Russian-annexed Crimea's biggest city, Sevastopol, claimed at least 10 drone attacks had targeted the peninsula overnight in the latest accusation by Russians of a rash of airborne attacks, including on Russian territory that included the Kremlin in Moscow.
Concerns meanwhile mounted around the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant as Russian and international officials cite a Ukrainian push to recapture territory.
Moscow has already ordered families with children and elderly members to evacuate Russian-occupied areas near Zaporizhzhya.
Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of the town of Melitopol, in Zaporizhzhya Oblast, said he was not sure "how voluntary this relocation is."
Fedorov also said it sparked "a mad panic and no less mad queues" at a checkpoint into Russian-annexed Crimea, with buses leaving every half-hour or so and gasoline in short supply, according to AFP. He said he feared Russia might be "preparing for provocations" in the area.
The Ukrainian General Staff said of the Zaporizhzhya events and the Russian-ordered evacuation that "the first to be evacuated are those who accepted [R]ussian citizenship in the first months of the occupation."
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Local Cleric Lynched After Blasphemy Alleged At Pakistani Political Rally
An angry mob lynched a local cleric in northwestern Pakistan on May 6 after what locals claimed was a blasphemous reference during a political rally of ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan's party in the district of Mardan. The chief minister of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region said an investigation was under way. Video on social media showed the victim, identified as Maulana Nigar Alam, being beaten by a mob. Locals said he had referred to a political candidate being as "pious as the Prophet," but that could not be confirmed. A student was similarly killed by a mob in Mardan in 2017. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Three Russian Pilots, 45 Ukrainian Soldiers Returned In Apparent Prisoner Swap
Ukrainian and Russian authorities separately disclosed an apparent exchange of prisoners on May 6, with Kyiv saying 45 of its personnel were being returned while Moscow said three of its pilots were brought back to Russia. Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, wrote on Telegram that 42 of the soldiers being returned were defenders of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol city, the scene of a long siege that ended in May 2022. The Russian Defense Ministry said the return of the pilots was “a result of a complex negotiation process." To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Funeral Held For Security Guard Killed In Mass Shooting At Serbian School
Funeral services were held on May 6 in Belgrade for Dragan Vlahovic, a security guard who was killed along with eight pupils at an elementary school near the Serbian capital three days ago. Police said a 13-year-old pupil, identified only as K.K., was being held after the shooting. The killings, followed the next day by a second mass shooting near the capital that killed eight people, shocked the people of the Balkan nation. President Aleksandar Vucic has promised tough new anti-gun measures in the wake of the killings. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Ukraine Congratulates U.K. On Charles's Coronation, Thanks London For Support During War
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry congratulated the United Kingdom on the coronation of King Charles III and thanked the country for its crucial support during its war with Russia. In a Twitter post, the ministry said, “We'd like to thank our British friends for your friendship. We are grateful for your unwavering support and partnership, especially in the past year!” The post included a video of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s meeting with British leaders. Charles was crowned on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.
