As Ukraine Considers Recruiting Convicts, A Drug Smuggler Wants To Fight Russia

A Ukrainian drug smuggler says he'd rather be in the army than in jail -- and he may get his chance if a law is passed allowing convicts to be recruited for the war with Russia. RFE/RL gained exclusive access to a Ukrainian prison as legislation was being debated in the Ukrainian parliament, where lawmakers are considering what kind of prisoners would be allowed to serve. The Justice Ministry says Ukraine is not forming anything like Wagner, the Russian mercenary group notorious for enlisting rapists and murderers.