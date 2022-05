Kateryna Shelipova confronted the Russian soldier who killed her husband during a war crimes trial in a Kyiv courtroom on May 19. Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a 62-year-old civilian, Oleksandr Shelipov, at the start of Russia’s invasion in the village of Chupakhivka. Shishimarin is the first Russian soldier on trial for war crimes in Ukraine and could be sentenced to life in prison.