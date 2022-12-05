Accessibility links

Russian Soldier Says Commander Stabbed Ukrainian Woman To Death

A Russian commander stabbed an elderly Ukrainian woman to death during the chaotic retreat from Izyum in September, according to a soldier in his unit. Evidence of the alleged war crime first emerged from a phone intercept by Ukrainian intelligence in which the soldier described how he heard that two commanders killed civilians. In a later phone call, arranged by Schemes, the investigative project of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, the soldier expressed the opinion that his commander could have chosen not to kill the woman.

