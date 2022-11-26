Ukrainian Nobel Peace Prize Winner: War Crimes Are Part Of Russia’s War Culture

Committing war crimes has become an integral part of how Moscow wages war and we shouldn’t wait to bring alleged Russian perpetrators to justice, argues Oleksandra Matviychuk, head of the organization that jointly won the Nobel Peace Prize this year. Matviychuk’s Center for Civil Liberties (CCL) shared this year's Nobel Peace Prize with Russian human rights group Memorial and jailed Belarusian dissident Ales Byalyatski, who founded the rights group Vyasna. In an interview with RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service in Kyiv, Matviychuk, a lawyer, says that all crimes allegedly committed by Russian forces invading Ukraine have a systemic nature, but the world is not yet interested in ensuring justice.