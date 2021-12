As reports of Russian military buildups on the Ukrainian border intensify, there has been no letup in the low-level war between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists in the Donbas region. In the trenches near Horlivka, 570 kilometers southeast of Kyiv, a Ukrainian soldier told RFE/RL "you can expect anything." He was speaking on December 4, two days after his 22-year-old comrade was killed by a sniper.