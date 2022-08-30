Ukrainian Foreign Minister Insists EU Drop ‘Illusions’ About Welcoming Russian Tourists

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmyto Kuleba dismissed opposition to an EU-wide visa ban for Russian tourists in an interview with RFE/RL on August 30. He cited a Franco-German argument that travel to the European Union would expose Russians to democratic values and said that despite years of Russian tourism in Europe the country's citizens had broadly supported wars against both Georgia and Ukraine. Kuleba was interviewed by Rostyslav Khotin of RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service at the Ukrainian Embassy in Prague on August 30.