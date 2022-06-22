Former Worker At Besieged Syevyerodonetsk Factory Says This Is Different From Mariupol Battle

The battle for Syevyerodonetsk has an uncanny echo of the fighting in Mariupol, with Ukrainian forces holding out in a huge industrial facility. In Syevyerodonetsk they are holed up in the Azot chemical plant, while in Mariupol the last stand against invading Russian forces was mounted in the Azovstal steelworks. A former worker at Azot said that the two plants are very different, and that there are indications that not all potentially dangerous chemicals were removed from Azot in time. He spoke to Current Time on June 14.