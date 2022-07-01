Broken Ties: 'Painful' Discord Between Brother And Sister On Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
The war in Ukraine reaches well beyond the country's borders. Inside Russia, the war has divided society into two irreconcilable camps: those who oppose the war and those who support what the Kremlin insists on calling a ''military operation.'' Since February 24, many Russian families have members who no longer talk to each other, or who rarely communicate. Parents have severed relationships with their children, husbands with wives, and sisters with brothers.