Fighting Under Way In Eastern Ukraine As Kyiv, Moscow Trade Blame On Shelling At Nuclear Power Plant
Russian forces have launched an offensive on Bakhmut and several other cities in Ukraine's eastern region of Donetsk, where heavy fighting has been going on for weeks, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on August 6, as Kyiv and Moscow traded blame for the shelling of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.
The General Staff said in its morning report that that the Russian attacks were successfully repulsed in Yakovlivka, Vershyn, Kodem, and Zaitseve.
The reports could not be independently verified.
Ukraine's southern frontline city of Mykolayiv has imposed an unusually long curfew from late on August 5 until early on August 8, Vitaliy Kim, the head of the regional military administration, announced on Telegram. Kim said the measure is meant to allow authorities to identify and detain people collaborating with Russia.
In his nightly video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia must take responsibility for an "act of terror" after Kyiv and Moscow traded blame for strikes at Zaporizhzhya -- Ukraine's and Europe's largest nuclear plant.
The plant, located about 200 kilometers northwest of the Russian-held port of Mariupol, has been under Russian supervision since Moscow's troops seized it early in the war.
"Today, the occupiers have created another extremely risky situation for all of Europe: they struck the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant twice. Any bombing of this site is a shameless crime, an act of terror," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.
"Russia must take responsibility for the very fact of creating a threat to a nuclear plant," he said.
The world's response should be harsh sanctions against the entire Russian nuclear industry from Rosatom to all related companies and individuals, he added.
Ukrainian officials said earlier that a high-voltage power line at Zaporizhzhya had been hit by Russian shelling, but the plant was still operating and no radioactive discharges had been detected.
One reactor had been disconnected from the network because of damage to the high-voltage power line, an official said.
The statement came shortly after the Russian-installed administration of the occupied Ukrainian city of Enerhodar, where the plant is located, blamed the damage to the power lines on a Ukrainian artillery strike.
The Russian Defense Ministry also accused the Ukrainian Army of striking the power plant.
"Ukrainian armed units carried out three artillery strikes on the territory of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant and the city of Enerhodar," the ministry said in a statement.
As a result of the strikes, a hydrogen pipeline was damaged, leading to a fire, the ministry said, adding that the blaze was quickly put out.
It claimed that a leak of radiation had been avoided only by luck and said the generating capacity of one unit had been reduced and power supply to another had been cut.
In addition, the city of Enerhodar had problems with power and water supplies, the ministry statement said.
The statement said Zelenskiy's government was committing acts of "nuclear terrorism" and urged international organizations to condemn the actions.
Valentyn Reznichenko, the regional governor in Dnipropetrovsk, said that the day before Russian forces had shelled a city across the Dnieper River from the plant.
Military experts quoted in U.S. media reports say they believe Russia was shelling the area intentionally, knowing that Ukrainian forces cannot risk returning fire because it could damage the reactors or disturb nuclear waste sites.
The shelling has already caused concern at the UN’s nuclear watchdog.
Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on August 3 that “every principle of nuclear safety has been violated” at the plant. “What is at stake is extremely serious and extremely grave and dangerous,” Grossi said.
Britain's Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence bulletin on August 5 that Russia's intentions toward the nuclear plant remain unclear.
However, the bulletin noted, the actions that the Russians have undertaken at the facility have "likely undermined the security and safety of the plant’s normal operations."
With reporting by Reuters, dpa, AFP, and AP
U.S. Ambassador To UN Says Russia's War On Ukraine Will Worsen Food Insecurity
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says Russia’s war in Ukraine has only made an already “horrific” global food crisis even more dire.
Speaking on August 5 in Ghana, Linda Thomas-Greenfield predicted that the war will cause food insecurity for an additional 40 million people and that sub-Saharan Africa will be hardest hit.
Thomas-Greenfield said that the COVID-19 pandemic caused the number of people considered food insecure to nearly double to 190 million. Since Russia's unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the UN estimates that this number could rise to 230 million.
“That would mean that more than 40 million people will have become food insecure since [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin chose to invade his neighbor and steal their land. That’s more people than the entire population of Ghana,” she said.
She linked the increase to Russia’s capture of some of Ukraine’s most productive farmland, its spoiling of fields with mines and bombs, and the theft or destruction of agricultural equipment and infrastructure.
“The fact is, this hurts Africa,” she said, adding that she understands that Africans "don't want to be pressured to pick a side,” but said they need to know the facts.
African governments have largely avoided taking sides in the conflict and have refused to join Western condemnation and sanctions.
Thomas-Greenfield said she wanted to “present the facts” to Africans that Russia’s blockage of the Black Sea kept more than 20 million tons of Ukrainian grain from global markets and threatened food security across the Middle East and Africa. Meanwhile, food prices worldwide are 23 percent higher than a year ago, she said.
Moscow has consistently denied responsibility for worsening the food crisis, blaming Western sanctions for slowing its food and fertilizer exports.
Thomas-Greenfield strongly refuted that claim, calling it “a regular piece of disinformation.”
She said U.S. sanctions do not apply to food and fertilizer and the U.S. has taken extra steps to make sure that companies and financial institutions understand that food and fertilizer are not the target of the U.S. measures.
“The fact is that our sanctions are targeted at Putin and his supporters, not agriculture and food, which are specifically carved out of the sanctions,” she said.
"Regardless of how you feel about Russia, we all have a powerful common interest in mitigating the impact of the war in Ukraine on food security," she added.
With reporting by Reuters
Floods In Historic Iranian City Fuel Concerns Over World-Renowned Monuments
Recent floods in central Iran have fueled concerns about the preservation and restoration of historic monuments in the city of Yazd, a World Heritage Site.
According to Kaveh Mansouri, an expert on the restoration of old monuments, the flooding in Yazd has damaged 240 historic houses and intensified the environmental destruction of the Amir Chakhmaq complex, a site for mourning and religious processions during the Islamic month of Muharram.
Kaveh Mansouri told the ISNA news agency on August 5 that the recent rains caused a large reservoir to form in the western area of the Amir Chakhmaq complex, and water has been gradually absorbed into the basement of the building and has seeped into the bedrock.
Abdul Majid Shakeri, the acting deputy of cultural heritage in Yazd, warned the day before about the possibility of sinkholes and other sinkages in many parts of the historic city, especially if religious gatherings and ceremonies are held in the coming days during Muharram, which started on July 30.
Because of the way it has been adapted to its desert surroundings over the generations, Yazd has a unique Persian architecture. It was recognized as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2017.
The Amir-Chaghmaq complex, built in the 15th century, is a prominent structure in the city, noted for its symmetrical sunken alcoves. Concerns about erosion at the complex had increased even before the recent flooding.
Flooding during the rainy phase known as the "Indian Monsoon" through the end of July affected 24 provinces and 1,432 villages in Iran. According to the latest official statistics, 90 people died and eight people are missing.
In addition to the loss of lives and financial losses, the recent flooding caused serious damage to historic monuments across Iran and in some cases their complete destruction.
Iran has seen repeated droughts over the past decade, but also regular floods.
In 2019, heavy flooding in the country’s south killed at least 76 people and caused damage estimated at more than $2 billion. In Fars Province, a flash flood caused the death of 44 people in March 2018.
Experts say climate change amplifies droughts and floods and that their intensity and frequency in turn threaten food security.
Hijab Protester Beaten Before 'Confession' Aired On TV, Says Rights Group
The Iranian Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) says a woman who confessed on air to violations of the country's hijab law was beaten before making the statement.
Quoting what it called an "informed source," the agency said on August 5 that Sepideh Rashno was taken to a Tehran hospital after making the statement to be examined for internal injuries.
According to eyewitnesses the agency spoke to, Rashno had low blood pressure and had difficulty moving when she was transferred to the hospital. She returned to prison immediately after the examination.
Rashno, a 28-year-old writer and artist, was arrested on June 15 after a video of her arguing with another woman who was enforcing rules on wearing a head scarf on a bus in Tehran went viral. The other woman threatened to send the video -- which showed Rashno riding the bus without the mandatory hijab -- to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).
Rashno was subsequently detained and has been held since without access to a lawyer, nor have the charges against her been made public.
Weeks after widespread concern grew over Rashno's whereabouts, a Twitter storm started with the hashtag "Where is Sepideh?"
Iran's state television subsequently showed her in a video report on July 30 where Rashno's eyes appeared darkened. Witnesses said she was listless and moved slowly.
During a one-sided narrative over the confrontation, Rashno was shown for a few seconds in what looked like a studio setting saying lines that appeared to have been written by authorities.
The confession aired amid recent reports that authorities in Iran are increasingly cracking down on women deemed to be in violation of wearing the hijab, which is mandatory in public in Iran.
Iran's notorious Guidance Patrols, or morality police, have become increasingly active and violent. Videos have emerged on social media appearing to show officers detaining women, forcing them into vans, and whisking them away.
A July 5 order by President Ebrahim Raisi to enforce the hijab law has resulted in a new list of restrictions on how women can dress.
Following the order, women judged not to be in compliance have been barred from government offices, banks, and public transportation.
In response, activists have launched a social media campaign under the hashtag #no2hijab to urge people to boycott companies enforcing the tougher restrictions.
On July 12, women's rights activists posted videos of themselves publicly removing their veils to coincide with the government’s National Day of Hijab and Chastity.
The hijab first became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years in protest and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
HRANA is the media outlet for Human Rights Activists in Iran (HRA), a nonpolitical and nongovernmental organization comprised of advocates who defend human rights in Iran.
With writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Nazarbaev Fund Sues Parent Company Of Investigative Outlet OCCRP
The Kazakhstan-based Nazarbaev Fund has filed a lawsuit against a U.S.-based investigative journalism outlet that runs the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), for libel, claiming a report about the Central Asian nation's former President Nursultan Nazarbaev’s multibillion-dollar wealth damaged its reputation.
The lawsuit, filed on July 29 on behalf of the Nazarbaev Fund by the Washington, D.C. firm Boies Schiller Flexner, names the defendant as the Journalism Development Network, Inc. of Baltimore, Maryland, which operates the OCCRP, a global network of investigative journalists that operates in Eastern Europe, the Caucasus, Central Asia and Central America.
The lawsuit demands compensatory damages "in an amount to be proven at trial in an amount greater than $75,000," as well as punitive damages allegedly caused by the publication of the story: The Nazarbaev Billions: How Kazakhstan’s ‘Leader of the Nation’ Controls Vast Assets Through Charitable Foundations.
The Courthouse News Service online newspaper quoted Drew Sullivan, the Journalism Development Network’s executive director, as saying that the "OCCRP stands by its story," and that the group believes "this suit has no merit."
The OCCRP story, published in January 2022, detailed four separate funds associated with the 82-year-old Nazarbaev, who ran the oil-rich country with an iron fist for almost 30 years before his formal resignation in March 2019.
It says the "assets under the control of charitable foundations include luxury hotels, banks, factories, warehouses, and other possessions amounting to at least $8 billion" and that, while Nazarbayev doesn't formally "own" the fortune, he controls it since he was the founder.
In March 2019, Nazarbaev picked long-time ally Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev as his successor but retained sweeping powers as the head of the Security Council, enjoying powers as "elbasy," or leader of the nation. Many of his relatives continued to hold important posts in the government, security agencies, and profitable energy groups.
Nazarbaev and his clan lost control over the country and Toqaev started distancing himself from his former patron after nationwide protests in early January turned extremely violent and left 232 people dead.
The protests started over a fuel price hike and spread across Kazakhstan amid widespread discontent over the cronyism that has long plagued the country. Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of the Security Council role, taking it over himself.
Since then, several other relatives and those close to the family have been pushed out of their positions or they have resigned. Some have been arrested on corruption charges.
Putin Signs Ban Keeping Investors From 'Unfriendly' Countries From Selling Stakes In Key Companies
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree that bans investors from so-called "unfriendly countries" from selling shares in certain strategic enterprises until the end of the year.
According to the decree, signed on August 5, the ban also applies to stakes in banks and in the Sakhakin-1 oil and gas development in Russia's Far East.
The decree also says that the government and the Central Bank must prepare within 10 days a full list of companies affected by the move. The ban is effective immediately, though Putin can decide to issue a special waiver in certain cases.
International investors have been exiting the Russian market amid Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
An unfriendly countries registry created by the Russian government mostly includes Western nations involved in the sanctions.
With reporting by Interfax, Reuters, and TASS
Putin, Erdogan Agree To Boost Economic Ties At Sochi Meeting
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed during a meeting on August 5 to boost cooperation in the transport, agriculture, and construction industries.
"Despite the current regional and global challenges, the leaders reaffirmed their common will to further develop Russian-Turkish relations," the Kremlin said in a statement. Putin and Erdogan agreed to ramp up trade and boost economic and energy cooperation, the Kremlin added.
They also stressed the need to ensure the implementation of the Istanbul agreement on the export of grain from Ukraine, including unimpeded exports of Russian grain, TASS reported, citing a joint statement by Putin and Erdogan.
The joint statement also said Putin and Erdogan confirmed their determination to work against terrorist organizations in Syria.
The Interfax news agency cited Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying they also agreed to switch part of payments for Russian gas to rubles.
The meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi lasted about four hours. It was the second between Putin and Erdogan in less than a month.
Ending the war in Ukraine and the prospect of a Turkish incursion in Syria were expected to dominate talks, with Erdogan arriving after his diplomatic success in helping orchestrate a UN-brokered deal to resume Ukrainian grain shipments across the Black Sea.
In remarks at the start of the meeting, Putin told Erdogan that he was expecting to sign an agreement to boost trade and economic ties.
"I hope that today we will be able to sign a relevant memorandum on the development of our trade and economic ties," Putin said as the two leaders sat down for talks.
The Turkish leader, who has tried to use his warm relations with both Ukraine and Russia to play a role in ending the war launched by the Kremlin on February 24, told his host that he was hoping the two of them would open "a different page" in bilateral ties.
Ankara's planned military incursion to attack a Kurdish militia in northern Syria is due to be one of the main topics of discussion as well, according to Turkish state broadcaster TRT.
Moscow, which has been backing President Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian civil war, had recently advised against such an offensive.
Ankara considers the U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish militia the People's Defense Units (YPG) to be a terrorist group and suspects it is linked to domestic insurgents.
A Turkish offensive in Syria's north has been on hold since 2019 following two cease-fire deals brokered by Washington and Russia.
According to the Kremlin, the potential sale of unmanned combat drones from NATO member Turkey to Russia is also on the agenda.
Putin has recently suggested that Russia cooperate with Turkey's Baykar drone producer, local broadcaster CNN Türk had quoted Erdogan as saying last month.
The Ukrainian Army has been using Baykar's Bayraktar TB2 drones against Russian forces since start of the invasion in February.
With reporting by AFP, TASS, and dpa
European Commission Rejects Russian Claim That Sanctions Are Holding Up Gas Turbine
A European Commission says Western sanctions against Moscow are not an impediment to the delivery of a gas turbine from Germany to Russia.
Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom cut flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany to one-fifth of capacity as of July 27, saying the move was necessary because it hadn't received the turbine after it was sent out for maintenance. Gazprom says the sanctions make the delivery of a Siemens engine to the Nord Stream Portovaya compressor station impossible.
But both Germany and the EU have said there was no technical justification for slowing the flow of gas and that Russia's moves were politically motivated and linked to EU sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
"There is nothing in the sanctions that prohibits the turbine, which is the Siemens turbine, currently meant for Russia, to go there," Eric Mamer, chief spokesperson of the European Commission, said on August 5.
Some officials in the EU have accused Russia of weaponizing energy supplies, saying the turbine maintenance excuse was another example of Moscow making up excuses in an attempt to break the bloc's unity against Russia over the invasion, which is now in its sixth month.
Since June, Russia has significantly reduced gas deliveries through Nord Stream 1. Gazprom has justified this by blaming the reduction on the absence of the turbine, which had been sent to Canada for repairs.
Siemens Energy has repeatedly rejected the accusations that it has failed to provide the relevant paperwork to ship the turbine.
With reporting by TASS
Religious Cleric In Restive Tajik Region Gets Five Years On Extremism Charges
KHORUGH, Tajikistan -- A noted religious cleric in Tajikistan's restive Gorno-Badakhshan Region (GBAO) has been sentenced to five years in prison on extremism charges that his relatives call "wrong and unjust."
Relatives of Muzaffar Davlatmirov -- one of the most well-known leaders of the Ismaili Shi'ite Muslims in the volatile region, who was detained on July 26 -- told RFE/RL on August 4 that he had been sentenced after a court in the regional capital, Khorugh, found him guilty of public calls for extremist activities.
One of the relatives said the 58-year-old cleric was sentenced for his criticism of local authorities during the deadly dispersal of protests earlier this year.
"In his sermons he called on people to be calm and tolerant, but frequently criticized the illegal actions of the authorities. Law enforcement officers could not stand his fight for justice and the fact that Davlatmirov was well respected both by ordinary people and by informal leaders in the region," the relative said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
A close associate of Davlatmirov suggested that the cleric's imprisonment was most likely "retaliation" by local authorities for his leading of religious services at the funerals of three local informal leaders who were killed in May and June by police during what authorities called special operations against extremists.
Davlatmirov also took part in negotiations between the GBAO's nongovernmental organizations and authorities earlier this year regarding protests in the region bordering with Afghanistan.
Deep tensions between the Tajik government and residents of the GBAO have simmered since a five-year civil war broke out shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Protests are rare in the tightly controlled nation of 9.5 million where President Emomali Rahmon has ruled with an iron fist for nearly three decades.
The latest crackdown on activists in the GBAO followed protests that were initially sparked in mid-May by anger over the lack of an investigation into the 2021 death of an activist while in police custody and the refusal by regional authorities to consider the resignation of regional Governor Alisher Mirzonabot and Khorugh Mayor Rizo Nazarzoda.
The rallies intensified after one of the protesters, 29-year-old Zamir Nazrishoev, was killed by police on May 16, prompting the authorities to launch what they called a "counterterrorist operation."
The escalating violence in the region has sparked a call for restraint from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Western diplomatic missions in Tajikistan, and human rights groups.
Gordo-Badakhshan, a linguistically and ethnically distinct region, has been home to rebels who opposed government forces during the conflict in the 1990s.
While it occupies almost half of the country's territory, its population is a mere 250,000. The region's mountainous terrain makes travel difficult, while its economy suffers from unemployment, difficult living conditions, and high food prices.
Russia Expels 14 Bulgarian Diplomats In Tit-For-Tat Move
Russia says it is expelling 14 Bulgarian consular and embassy staff in response to Sofia's "unfounded" decision to expel Russian diplomatic personnel as tensions rage over Moscow's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued on August 5 that it had summoned Bulgarian Ambassador Atanas Krystin and handed him a note declaring the 14 employees in Russia as personae non gratae.
Several European countries have expelled Russian diplomats after Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine in late February.
Bulgaria said in late June that it was expelling 70 Russian diplomats and temporarily closing Russia's Consulate-General in the northern Bulgarian city of Ruse.
After Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into pro-Western Ukraine on February 24, many Western countries slapped wide-ranging sanctions on Moscow.
These measures included the exclusion of several Russian banks from the SWIFT messaging system, embargoes on Russian exports, restrictions on investments, asset freezes for government officials and their families, and travel bans for many senior Russian officials.
Greece Extradites Russian Suspected In Bitcoin Fraud To U.S.
Greece has extradited a Russian national to the United States where he is wanted for allegedly being involved in a massive bitcoin theft scheme.
Aleksandr Vinnik, known as Mr. Bitcoin, was arrested on a U.S. warrant in 2017 on a Greek beach where he was vacationing with his family, but eventually was extradited to France where he also faced charges.
The 43-year-old was sentenced to five years on money-laundering charges. He was released on August 4 but immediately sent back to Greece, which had requested his return so it could execute the original U.S. warrant for allegedly operating a digital-currency website that was used by cybercriminals worldwide to launder money. Russia had also sought Vinnik on lesser, unrelated criminal charges.
According to the relatives and Vinnik's French lawyer, he is currently being held in San Francisco, California, and may face up to 50 years in prison if convicted in the United States.
The timing of Vinnik's transfer to the United States, which coincided with a Moscow court sentencing U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison on drugs smuggling charges, has given rise to speculation Vinnik may be used in a possible prisoner swap.
Last week, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed by phone a proposal that Blinken said involved Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison term in Russia on espionage charges that he and his supporters reject.
He did not say who Russia would receive, but media reports said the swap would likely include Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who is being held in the United States.
Lavrov and Blinken said on August 5 that they were now ready to further discuss a prisoner exchange.
The United States accused Vinnik of operating BTC-e, one of the most popular websites for buying and selling bitcoin.
Vinnik has claimed he is innocent of the charges but also admitted he was involved in hacking and money laundering in Russia and would cooperate with Moscow on his extradition to Russia.
Vinnik was one of seven Russians detained or indicted worldwide in 2018 on U.S. cybercrime charges.
With reporting by RIA Novosti and Interfax
Russia, U.S. Say They're Ready For Talks On Prisoner Swap After Griner Sentenced
Moscow and Washington appeared ready to discuss a possible prisoner exchange after U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was found guilty of drug smuggling and sentenced to nine years in prison, a punishment that U.S President Joe Biden called "unacceptable."
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on August 5 that Moscow is ready to discuss prisoner exchanges with Washington through an existing diplomatic channel agreed to by Biden and President Vladimir Putin at a summit in Geneva in June 2021.
"We are ready to discuss this topic, but within the framework of the channel that was agreed upon by Presidents Putin and Biden," Lavrov told a news conference on the sidelines of an ASEAN meeting in Cambodia on August 5.
In response, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on August 5 that Washington will "pursue" Russia's offer to discuss a possible prisoner swap.
"[Russian] Foreign Minister Lavrov said this morning...that they are prepared to engage" on a swap for Griner, Blinken said at the foreign ministers' meeting in Cambodia. "And we'll be pursuing that."
Biden told reporters at the White House that his administration was striving to secure Griner's release.
"I'm hopeful. We're working hard," he said.
The court's sentencing of Griner on August 4 was expected to spur talks since a conviction is usually needed before arranging a prisoner exchange. Meanwhile, even with diplomatic relations between Moscow and Washington at lows not seen since the Cold War due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Biden has been under pressure to bring home Americans held in Russia.
White House national-security spokesman John Kirby said after Griner's sentencing that the United States had made Russia a "serious" proposal when Blinken and Lavrov spoke by phone on July 29.
Blinken said the talks, the highest level direct communication between the two countries since Russia launched its war on Ukraine in late February, also involved former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan.
Whelan, a corporate security executive, was sentenced to 16 years in prison on espionage charges in 2020. He denies the charges.
News reports quoting U.S. sources have said the Russian swapped for the two would be jailed arms dealer Viktor Bout.
The two countries have shown that despite their poor relations, agreements are still attainable.
In April, they staged a prisoner swap that saw former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed traded for Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was serving a 20-year sentence in the United States.
Griner's lawyers have said they are appealing the court ruling.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and TASS
Three More Ships Carrying Grain Leave Ukrainian Ports, Turkey Says
Three ships filled with grain have left Ukrainian ports under a UN-backed agreement to resume exports of grain and other agricultural products through ports on the Black Sea, Turkey's Defense Ministry said on August 5.
The Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul, which groups Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and UN personnel, said two ships were setting off from Chornomorsk and one from Odesa.
The three vessels carrying a total of about 58,000 tons of corn have been authorized to leave Ukrainian ports as part of a deal to unblock grain exports.
The Turkish Defense Ministry said on Twitter the Panama-flagged Navistar, carrying 33,000 tons of corn and going from Ukraine to Ireland, departed from Odesat. The ship will be inspected by the Joint Coordination Center to the north of Istanbul.
The second ship, the Maltese-flagged Rojen, carrying 13,000 tons of corn, departed from the port of Chornomorsk bound for Britain. The Joint Inspection Team was monitoring it.
The Turkish-flagged ship Polarnet set off from Chornomorsk for the Turkish Black Sea port of Karasu. Once the ship -- carrying 12,000 tons of corn -- reaches Karasu, it will be inspected by the Joint Inspection Team to the north of Istanbul.
The Razoni, the first ship loaded with Ukrainian grain to set off from a Ukrainian port since the beginning of the Russian invasion, departed earlier this week.
Moscow and Kyiv agreed in a deal brokered last month by Turkey and the United Nations to resume shipments of wheat and other grain from three Ukrainian ports for the first time since Russia invaded in February.
Based on reporting by Reuters and TASS
Ukraine, Russia Trade Blame On Shelling At Nuclear Power Plant As Fighting Rages In Donetsk
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia must take responsibility for an "act of terror" after Kyiv and Moscow traded blame for strikes at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant in Ukraine.
"Today, the occupiers have created another extremely risky situation for all of Europe: they struck the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant twice. Any bombing of this site is a shameless crime, an act of terror," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.
"Russia must take responsibility for the very fact of creating a threat to a nuclear plant," he said.
The world's response should be harsh sanctions against the entire Russian nuclear industry from Rosatom to all related companies and individuals, he added.
Ukraine's Energoatom state nuclear power company said earlier that a high-voltage power line at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant had been hit by Russian shelling.
The statement said the plant was still operating and no radioactive discharges had been detected. It said one reactor had been disconnected from the network because of damage to the high-voltage power line.
The statement came shortly after the Russian-installed administration of the occupied Ukrainian city of Enerhodar, where the plant is located, said power lines at the plant had been damaged by a Ukrainian artillery strike.
The Interfax news agency cited the city administration as saying fire had broken out on the plant's premises, and that power necessary for the safe functioning of reactors had been cut off.
The power plant, located about 200 kilometers northwest of the Russian-held port of Mariupol, has been under Russian supervision since Moscow's troops seized it early in the war.
The Russian Defense Ministry also accused the Ukrainian Army of striking the power plant.
"Ukrainian armed units carried out three artillery strikes on the territory of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant and the city of Enerhodar," the ministry said in a statement.
As a result of the strikes, a hydrogen pipeline was damaged, leading to a fire, the ministry said, adding that the blaze was quickly extinguished.
It claimed that a leak of radiation had been avoided only by luck and said the generating capacity of one unit had been reduced and power supply to another had been cut.
In addition, the city of Enerhodar had problems with power and water supplies, the ministry statement said.
The statement said Zelenskiy's government was committing acts of "nuclear terrorism" and urged international organizations to condemn the actions.
Valentyn Reznichenko, the regional governor in Dnipropetrovsk, said that Russian forces shelled a city across the Dnieper River from the plant the day before.
Reznichenko said Russia fired 60 rockets at Nikopol, damaging around 50 residential buildings and leaving some residents without electricity.
Military experts quoted in U.S. media reports say they believe Russia is shelling the area intentionally, knowing that Ukrainian forces cannot risk returning fire because it could damage the reactors or disturb nuclear waste sites.
The shelling has already caused concern at the UN’s nuclear watchdog.
Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on August 3 that “every principle of nuclear safety has been violated” at the plant. “What is at stake is extremely serious and extremely grave and dangerous,” Grossi said.
Britain's Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence bulletin on August 5 that Russia's intentions toward the nuclear plant remain unclear.
However, the bulletin noted, the actions that the Russians have undertaken at the facility have "likely undermined the security and safety of the plant’s normal operations."
Elsewhere on the battlefield, more than 10 people were injured and an unknown number of people were killed as a result of the shelling of Mykolayiv, Vitaliy Kim, the head of the regional military administration, said on Telegram.
Kim warned earlier that a curfew would be introduced on the territory of Mykolayiv from 11 p.m. on August 5 to 5 a.m. on August 8. He urged people to take appropriate measures, adding that three evacuation buses would be leaving the city accompanied by a police escort.
Fierce fighting was under way in Ukraine's eastern region of Donetsk, while Ukrainian military officials said Russia may launch a fresh offensive in the south
Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, was shelled by the Russians, Ukraine's presidential office said.
Several industrial sites were hit in the city, and in the nearby city of Chuhuiv a rocket hit a five-story residential building.
Ukrainian forces successfully fought off Russian attacks northeast and east of the Donetsk region towns of Soledar and Bakhmut, while fighting was ongoing to the south of Bakhmut, Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov, deputy chief of the Ukrainian General Staff, said on August 4.
However, Hromov confirmed that Ukrainian troops had been forced to withdraw from the village of Semyhirya and their positions southeast of Avdiyivka.
Hromov told a news conference that Ukrainian forces had recaptured two villages around the eastern city of Slovyansk but had been pushed back to a nearby town after being forced to abandon a coal mine regarded as a key defensive position.
He said Moscow may launch an offensive in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson to try to win back momentum in the war and it has been building up forces there.
With reporting by Reuters, dpa, and AP
Orban Tells U.S. Conservatives His Government Is 'Under Siege By Progressive Liberals'
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on August 4 urged a gathering of U.S conservatives in Texas to join forces with Hungarian conservatives in 2024 to take back institutions in Washington and Brussels from liberals.
Orban said Hungary and his government were "under the siege of progressive liberals” whom he accused of seeking to separate Western civilization from its Christian roots, while his government's pro-family policies, anti-immigration stance, and rejection of gender ideology resist those efforts.
"This war is a culture war," Orban said, speaking to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas. "We have to revitalize our churches, our families, our universities, and our community institutions."
Orban also said the United States needs a strong leader to negotiate a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine.
"Only a strong leader can negotiate peace," Orban said. "We need a strong America with a strong leader."
Orban didn't specifically refer to former U.S. President Donald Trump, who has hinted that he will run for president again in 2024.
He and Trump had warm relations when Trump was in office, and the Hungarian leader endorsed Trump ahead of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
Orban has been widely criticized in Europe, most recently for comments he made about racial mixing, which were condemned as racist and rooted in Nazi ideology.
He told CPAC attendees that those who accused him or his government of racism were "idiots." He said his government had adopted a "zero-tolerance" policy on racism and anti-Semitism.
The right-wing nationalist also has been slammed by European Union leaders who say he has undermined democracy with measures that restrict immigration and give his government control over the media and nongovernmental organizations.
Orban, who was reelected for a fourth consecutive term in April, said the stakes are high for 2024. In addition to the U.S. election, Europeans will vote on European Parliament seats that year.
"These two locations will define the two fronts in the battle for Western civilization," Orban said.
With reporting by Reuters
Former Pro-Russian President Of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych, Son Hit With EU Sanctions
EU member states have imposed sanctions on the former president of Ukraine, Viktor Yanukovych, and his son for their alleged role in threatening Ukraine's security.
A European Council statement on August 4 said the two were added to an existing EU sanctions list “for their role in undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine and the state’s stability and security.”
The council said it was taking the action in response to “the ongoing unjustified and unprovoked Russian military aggression against Ukraine."
Yanukovych was president of Ukraine for four years until his ouster in February 2014 in a popular uprising against his government's turn away from the West and toward Moscow.
Russia responded to the defeat of its ally by seizing Ukrainian territory on the Crimean Peninsula and in the eastern Donbas region. Moscow launched its current full-scale invasion in February.
The EU argues that Yanukovych, 72, still plays a "role in undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine and the state's stability and security."
The sanctions document published in the EU's Official Journal accused Yanukovych, 72, of plotting to return to power in Ukraine if the Russian invasion succeeds in toppling President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Yanukovych was part of a Russian special operation aimed at replacing the Ukrainian president during the first phases of the invasion, the journal said, citing “different sources.”
The sanctions against Yanukovych’s son, Oleksandr Yanukovych, were for the same reasons and for “conducting transactions with the separatist groups in the Donbas region of Ukraine.”
As sanctioned individuals, the father and son are subject to an EU visa ban and a freeze on any assets they hold inside the bloc.
With reporting by AFP
Turkish Defense Minister Says Three More Ships Filled With Grain Set To Depart Ukraine
Three more ships filled with grain will depart Ukraine on August 5 under a UN-backed agreement to resume exports of grain and other agricultural products through ports on the Black Sea, Turkey's defense minister said.
"It is planned that three ships will set sail tomorrow from Ukraine," the Anadolu state news agency quoted Defense Minister Hulusi Akar as saying.
He also said that an empty ship was expected to head toward Ukraine after being inspected in Istanbul.
Akar held talks with Ukraine's defense and infrastructure ministers to discuss the situation around grain deliveries, the statement added.
The statement came one day after the first ship passed Istanbul since the grain export deal was agreed. It had set off from the Ukrainian port at Odesa on August 1 for the Lebanese port of Tripoli.
Moscow and Kyiv agreed in a deal brokered last month by Turkey and the United Nations to resume shipments of wheat and other grain from three Ukrainian ports for the first time since Russia invaded in February.
The agreement calls for an international team that includes officials from Turkey, the United Nations, Russia, and Ukraine to oversee inspections and passage through the Bosphorus.
The team said in a statement that the first ship's successful passage offered "proof of concept" that the agreement can hold.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the agreement's implementation by phone with UN chief Antonio Guterres, Ankara said. Details of the conversation were not disclosed.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Iran Arrests 10 Alleged Islamic State Militants On Suspicion Of Plotting Attacks On Religious Processions
Iran says it has arrested 10 militants affiliated with the extremist Islamic State (IS) group who were planning to carry out attacks on religious processions during the Islamic month of Muharram, which started on July 30.
In a statement on August 4, Iran's Ministry of Intelligence identified the people arrested as "Takfiri-Zionist terrorists" and accused Israel of hiring them.
The ministry did not provide the names of the alleged IS militants or say where they were being detained.
The statement, published by the Fars news agency, which is affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), said the people arrested were found with explosive equipment, communication devices, and weapons.
The arrests were made in two locations -- one in the west and one in the south of the country -- in the last three days, the statement added.
The ministry said a clash occurred at one of the locations that resulted in the alleged militants wounding two Iranian intelligence agents in an exchange of gunfire before they were arrested.
In recent years, especially after the armed attack on the Iranian parliament and on Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's tomb in 2017, the security institutions of the Islamic Republic of Iran have occasionally reported the arrest of IS members before they carried out sabotage operations.
With writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Former Russian Deputy Education Minister Remanded In Custody On Embezzlement Charges
Former Russian Deputy Education Minister Marina Rakova has been remanded in custody on embezzlement charges.
On August 4, the Tver district court in Moscow rejected a request by Rakova's lawyers, who had asked the court to transfer their client from detention to house arrest, saying that she had pleaded guilty and expressed a willingness to provide financial compensation for the damage caused.
The court ruled that Rakova must stay in pretrial detention until at least October 9.
Rakova was arrested last fall along with the rector of Moscow's School of Social and Economic Sciences, Sergei Zuyev. The two were charged with embezzling 50 million rubles ($950,000) from the ministry.
A day earlier, the same court transferred Zuyev from a detention center to house arrest.
Amnesty Accuses Ukrainian Forces Of Endangering Civilians, Sparking Angry Response From Kyiv
Ukrainian forces have been accused by Amnesty International of endangering civilians by basing themselves in residential buildings, schools, and hospitals, sparking a strong response from Kyiv.
Amnesty International Secretary-General Agnes Callamard said the group’s researchers documented “a pattern of Ukrainian forces putting civilians at risk and violating the laws of war when they operate in populated areas" as it released its report on August. 4.
The report, which the Kremlin and Russian media have already quoted extensively, is an attempt to "shift responsibility from the aggressor to the victim," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.
"There is not and cannot be, even hypothetically, any condition under which any Russian strikes become justified. Aggression against our state is unprovoked, invasive, and frankly terroristic," he said.
Earlier on August 4, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the rights group had drawn a "false equivalence" between the actions of Russia's invading forces and Ukrainians defending their homeland.
"This behavior of Amnesty International is not about finding and reporting the truth to the world, it is about creating a false equivalence -- between the offender and the victim, between the country that destroys hundreds and thousands of civilians, cities, territories, and a country that is desperately defending itself," he said.
Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov called the report a "perversion" for questioning the right of Ukrainians to defend their country.
“Any attempts to even in passing equate the unprovoked Russian aggression and Ukraine's self-defense, like it is done in the Amnesty International report, is evidence of losing adequacy and a way to destroy one's authority,” he wrote.
Callamard said being in a defensive position “does not exempt the Ukrainian military from respecting international humanitarian law.”
She tweeted later on August 4 that Ukrainian and Russian "social media mobs and trolls" were attacking Amnesty International.
"This is called war propaganda, disinformation, misinformation. This won't dent our impartiality and won't change the facts," she said.
The human rights organization said it found evidence of Ukrainian forces launching strikes from within populated residential areas and basing themselves in civilian buildings in 19 towns and villages in three regions of the country. It said its researchers collected the data between April and July.
The report said survivors and witnesses of Russian strikes in the Donbas, Kharkiv, and Mykolayiv regions told Amnesty International researchers that the Ukrainian military had been operating near their homes around the time of the strikes, exposing the areas to retaliatory fire from Russian forces.
"Amnesty International researchers witnessed such conduct in numerous locations," the report said.
Amnesty also said it found Ukrainian forces using hospitals as military bases in five places, which the human rights group called “a clear violation of international humanitarian law,” which requires the parties to a conflict “to avoid locating, to the maximum extent feasible, military objectives within or near densely populated areas.”
But the report also stressed that the “Ukrainian military’s practice of locating military objectives within populated areas does not in any way justify indiscriminate Russian attacks.”
It also said that in locations where Amnesty International concluded that Russia had committed war crimes “the organization did not find evidence of Ukrainian forces located in the civilian areas unlawfully targeted by the Russian military.”
Presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak on Twitter accused Amnesty International of participating in Moscow's disinformation campaign to discredit Ukraine's armed forces.
"Today, Moscow tries to discredit the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the eyes of Western societies and disrupt weapons supply using the entire network of influence agents," Podolyak said. "It is a shame that the organization like @amnesty is participating in this disinformation and propaganda campaign."
The report aligns with the narrative that Russia is justified in launching attacks on civilian areas because Ukrainian fighters have set up positions there.
“We’re talking about it all the time, calling the actions of Ukraine’s armed forces the tactics of using the civilian population as a ‘human shield,’” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram.
With reporting by AP and AFP
Russian-Imposed Court In Crimea Launches Case Against RFE/RL Journalist
A court in Crimea set up by Russian-imposed authorities says it has launched a probe into RFE/RL journalist Olena Yurchenko for "activities discrediting Russia's armed forces."
The court in the Russian-controlled Crimean city of Kerch said it had registered an administrative case against Yurchenko, who has been working as an editor at RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities project after she fled Crimea in 2014 following the Ukrainian peninsula's illegal annexation by Russia.
The case does not specify what Yurchenko did to warrant the charges.
The administrative punishment for "publicly discrediting the Russian Army's activities" is a fine of up to 50,000 rubles ($820). According to Russian law, further similar infractions committed within a year may lead to criminal charges that are punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
RFE/RL President Jamie Fly condemned the move, calling the charges "ridiculous."
“We stand by Olena Yurchenko as she faces yet another attempt by the Kremlin to silence and intimidate those who speak truth to power,” Fly said in a statement on August 4.
“These ridiculous charges will not stop journalists like Olena from reporting on the horror [Russian President Vladimir] Putin has unleashed upon the people of Ukraine," he added.
After Moscow launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine in late February, Russia's Roskomnadzor media regulator blocked Crimea.Realities and RFE/RL's several other websites in Russian.
Russia took control of Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014 after sending in troops, seizing key facilities, and staging a referendum dismissed as illegal by at least 100 countries, including the United States and most European nations.
Jailed Russian Opposition Politician Kara-Murza Hit With New Charge Over Event For Political Prisoners
MOSCOW -- A new charge has been brought against jailed Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza stemming from his role in organizing an event to support political prisoners in Russia.
Kara-Murza's lawyer, Vadim Prokhorov, said on August 4 that his client had been charged with carrying out activities of an undesirable organization. The noted Kremlin-critic was already in jail after he was arrested in April for allegedly spreading false information about the Russian Army's activities in Ukraine.
According to Prokhorov, Kara-Murza is accused of holding a conference in Moscow in October to support political prisoners in Russia that was sponsored by the foreign-based Free Russia Foundation. That group has been deemed "undesirable" in the country.
The "undesirable organization" law, adopted in 2015, was part of a series of regulations pushed by the Kremlin that squeezed many nonprofit and nongovernmental organizations which received funding from foreign sources -- mainly from Europe and the United States.
Russian lawmakers have since dramatically widened the scope of the law, including barring Russian nationals and organizations anywhere in the world from taking part in activities of such "undesirable" groups.
Russia's Investigative Committee has been conducting an initial probe into allegations that Kara-Murza distributed false information about the army while speaking to lawmakers in the U.S. state of Arizona.
Kara-Murza has rejected the charge, calling it politically motivated.
His arrest came amid a mounting crackdown by Russian authorities on opposition figures and any dissent to the ongoing war in Ukraine, which Moscow launched against its neighbor on February 24.
In early March, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian Army that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a possible penalty of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
A close associate of slain opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, Kara-Murza is best known for falling deathly ill on two separate occasions in Moscow -- in 2015 and 2017-- with symptoms consistent with poisoning.
Tissue samples smuggled out of Russia by his relatives were turned over to the FBI, which investigated his case as one of "intentional poisoning."
U.S. government laboratories also conducted extensive tests on the samples, but documents released by the Justice Department suggest they were unable to reach a conclusive finding.
Griner Sentenced To Nine Years By Russian Court; Biden Calls It 'Unacceptable'
A Russian court has found U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner guilty of drug smuggling and sentenced her to nine years in prison, a punishment that sparked anger from teammates and athletes around the world and which U.S. President Joe Biden called "unacceptable."
A handcuffed Griner, a two-time Olympic champion, was led out of the courtroom in the Moscow suburb of Khimki on August 4 after Judge Anna Sotnikova handed down the sentence, which also includes a fine of 1 million rubles ($16,300). Griner has 10 days to appeal the ruling, which her lawyers said they would do.
Even though a remorseful Griner took responsibility for what she called in her final statement "an honest mistake" by packing vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her bags, prosecutors requested that the court sentence her to 9 1/2 years in prison. The maximum sentence allowed under Russian law is 10 years.
During her final statement, Griner made an emotional apology to her family, teammates and the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, where she plays in the off-season of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), “for my mistake that I made and the embarrassment that I brought on them.”
With her voice cracking, she added: “I hope in your ruling it does not end my life.”
"I love my family," the 31-year-old said quietly to reporters as she was being led away.
Cannabis is illegal in Russia for both medicinal and recreational purposes.
Griner, an eight-time all-star recognized as one of the greatest players in the history of the WNBA, has been detained since February 17 after police said they found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage upon landing at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport. She was returning to Russia, where she has competed since 2014.
Her detention was made public only after Russian troops moved into Ukraine, as relations between Russia and the United States hit new lows after Washington led the West in bringing sanctions against Moscow.
In a rare move, U.S. President Joe Biden issued a statement minutes after the sentence was announced, saying the case was "one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney."
"It’s unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates," the statement said.
White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said later that Russia should accept a U.S. offer for the release of Griner and another American imprisoned in Russia.
"We have made a substantial offer to bring her and Paul Whelan home. We urge Russia to accept that proposal," said Jean-Pierre.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke by phone on July 29 to discuss the proposal, which Blinken said involved Griner and Whelan in a prisoner swap. News reports quoting U.S. sources have said that the Russian swapped for the two would be jailed arms dealer Viktor Bout.
Outside the courtroom, Griner's lawyers promised an appeal would be filed with the court, adding that some of the case files had been drawn up in violation of the law.
"The court has completely ignored the defense’s arguments and the defendant’s admission of guilt. Considering all that, we view the penalty term assigned by the court as totally unjustified. We will file an appeal," one of Griner’s lawyers, Maria Blagovolina, said.
The case comes during the most strained U.S.-Russian relations since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis and has put Biden under pressure to intervene on behalf of Americans detained in Russia, including Griner and Whelan. The U.S. government has deemed both of them to have been "wrongfully detained."
"My administration will continue to work tirelessly and pursue every possible avenue to bring Brittney and Paul Whelan home safely as soon as possible," Biden's statement after the sentence added.
Detained en route to join her Russian team, UMMC Ekaterinburg, after a brief trip home to the United States, Griner had pleaded guilty to the charge of being in possession of the cannabis-oil cartridges, saying she must have accidentally packed them while rushing to the airport for her flight to Russia.
Griner's WNBA team, the Phoenix Mercury, was scheduled to play a game later on August 4. It called the verdict a "sobering milestone" in Griner's "nightmare," while the league, in a joint statement with the National Basketball Association, said the ruling was "unjustified and unfortunate."
A conviction is usually a prerequisite to arranging a prisoner exchange and also allows Griner to apply for a pardon from Russian President Vladimir Putin.
With reporting by CNN and Reuters
Another Tajik Man Goes Missing In Moscow, Relatives Fear Abduction By Tajik Authorities
Another native of Tajikistan's restive Gorno-Badakhshan Region (GBAO) has reportedly gone missing in Moscow and may have forcibly been taken to Tajikistan where he could face illegal incarceration and an arbitrary trial.
Relatives of Ruslan Pulodbekov told RFE/RL on August 3 that he went incommunicado after he was briefly detained by immigration police in the Russian capital on July 29, the same day two other GBAO natives -- who are now Russian citizens -- went missing from a Moscow airport before emerging later in a video on a YouTube channel saying that they had "decided to return to Tajikistan" by their "own will."
Pulodbekov's relatives told RFE/RL that he was most likely taken into Tajik custody over his close ties with Amriddin Alovatshoev, who was sentenced to 18 years in prison in Dushanbe in April, four months after he was arrested in Russia and later showed up in custody in Tajikistan.
Alovatshoev, known as an informal leader of GBAO youth in Russia, was found guilty of hostage-taking, illegally depriving others of their freedom, and "other crimes," charges his relatives call trumped-up.
Deep tensions between the Tajik government and residents of the volatile GBAO have simmered since a five-year civil war broke out shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Protests are rare in the tightly controlled nation of 9.5 million where President Emomali Rahmon has ruled with an iron fist for nearly three decades.
The latest crackdown on activists in GBAO followed protests initially sparked in mid-May by anger over the lack of an investigation into the 2021 death of an activist while in police custody and the refusal by regional authorities to consider the resignation of regional Governor Alisher Mirzonabot and Khorugh Mayor Rizo Nazarzoda.
The rallies intensified after one of the protesters, 29-year-old Zamir Nazrishoev, was killed by police on May 16, prompting the authorities to launch what they called a "counterterrorist operation."
The escalating violence in the region has sparked a call for restraint from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Western diplomatic missions in Tajikistan, and human rights groups.
Gordo-Badakhshan, a linguistically and ethnically distinct region, has been home to rebels who opposed government forces during the conflict in the 1990s.
While it occupies almost half of the country's territory, its population is a mere 250,000. The region's mountainous terrain makes travel difficult, while its economy suffers from unemployment, difficult living conditions, and high food prices.
NATO Chief Says Ukraine War Poses Greatest Danger For Europe Since WWII
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says Russia must not be permitted to win in the war it launched against Ukraine, which has given rise to the most dangerous moment for Europe since World War II.
Speaking in Norway on August 4, Stoltenberg said the alliance and its member countries may have to continue to support Ukraine with arms and other assistance for a long time in order to keep Russia from succeeding after it launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
"It's in our interest that this type of aggressive policy does not succeed," Stoltenberg said.
"This is the most dangerous situation in Europe since World War II," he said, adding, "what happens in Ukraine is terrible but it would be much worse if there was a war between Russia and NATO."
Stoltenberg then reaffirmed the alliance's resolve to defend all its 30 member countries.
"If (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin even thinks of doing something similar to a NATO country as he has done to Georgia, Moldova or Ukraine, then all of NATO will be involved immediately," Stoltenberg said.
The war has led previously nonaligned Finland and Sweden to seek NATO membership, with the request so far ratified by 23 of the 30 member states, including the United States.
"This is not just an attack on Ukraine, an independent democratic nation with more than 40 million people, it's also an attack on our values and the world order we want," the NATO chief said of the war.
Following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the two traditionally neutral Nordic countries, Finland, which shares a border of more than 1,000 kilometers with Russia, and Sweden applied to join NATO as soon as possible.
Under the fast-track admission process, the U.S. Senate voted 95-1 in favor of the two countries' membership on August 3, making the United States the 23rd of the 30 NATO countries to formally endorse the move so far, after Italy approved it earlier this week.
According to a NATO list, seven member countries have yet to formally agree: the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, and Turkey.
Only Turkey has raised a challenge, demanding the intensification of work on extraditing dozens of government opponents it labels "terrorists" from both countries in exchange for its support.
Turkey has said that a special committee would meet Finnish and Swedish officials this month to assess whether the two nations are complying with its conditions.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
