Ukraine 'Cannot Afford Any Stalemate' In War With Russia, Zelenskiy Says

The Foreign Ministry of Bosnia-Herzegovina confirmed on November 15 that 42 Bosnian citizens or members of their families had crossed into Egypt from Gaza.

Their arrival in Egypt was the result of "several weeks of efforts by all actors and institutions involved in the complex evacuation process," the Foreign Ministry said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The message added that due to the difficulty of reaching the border, “one part did not manage to evacuate."

The ministry said it would continue to monitor the development of events in the evacuation process from Gaza through members of its staff and ambassadors.

There are 54 people on the list to be evacuated from Gaza, 19 of whom are Bosnian citizens, while the rest are their relatives, according to the ministry.

The Bosnian ambassador to Egypt, Sabit Subasic, confirmed earlier to RFE/RL that he was heading to the Gaza Strip due to the evacuation of Bosnian citizens and that he expected to accept the initial 42 people who crossed into Egypt and was trying to accept two more.

It is not yet known when the group will arrive in Sarajevo.

Previously, the Association of the Palestinian Community in Bosnia-Herzegovina, which represents Palestinians who live in the country, stated that the evacuation of Bosnian citizens was proceeding according to plan and that they had "crossed over to the Egyptian side."

Bosnian Security Minister Nenad Nesic told reporters on November 15 that "all those persons who are in Gaza and have valid Bosnian documents and do not pose a danger to Bosnia-Herzegovina" will be evacuated in accordance with his competences.

Those without Bosnian citizenship will have to pass security checks, Nesic said.

He also said that before their evacuation it will be important to see if they have any other basis allowing them to return to Bosnia.

He also said that he sent the Foreign Ministry’s list to the State Investigation and Protection Agency (SIPA).