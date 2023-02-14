Russian Flash Drive Identifies Key Figures In Occupation Of Ukraine

Accessibility links

A flash drive left behind by fleeing Russian forces in Ukraine contains hundreds of documents, including citations for medals, which identify key officials involved in handling civilians who allegedly hold anti-Russian views in occupied areas. Many of those civilians say they have been tortured. Schemes, the investigative news project of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, obtained the flash drive and has exclusive details about the Russian officials involved.

