Latvian Defense Minister: The War In Ukraine Exposes Who Is Whom In Europe

Speaking to Current Time in Riga on October 22, Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks said Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot change the course of war in Ukraine by dropping nuclear bombs. In his words, such an act or some sort of sabotage of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhya will only aggravate Russia’s position in a war that “it has already lost.” Pabriks insisted that by fighting Russian aggression, Ukraine is not only defending itself but also Europe’s values and freedom. In his words, those in Europe “who do not understand that, not only go against the interests of Ukraine, but also against the interests of Latvia,” which is nothing short of “betrayal.”