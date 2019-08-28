Russian Journalist Vyshinsky Freed Pending Trial In Kyiv

A Ukrainian court ruled on August 28 to release Russian journalist Kirill Vyshinsky pending trial on charges of high treason. The head of Russia's state-run RIA Novosti's office in Ukraine, Vyshinsky was arrested in May 2018 amid accusations that the news agency was involved in a "hybrid information war" waged by Russia against Ukraine. As he left the court in Kyiv, Vyshinsky again voiced suspicions that he was being prepared for a prisoner exchange, saying such a deal would not make sense because he is innocent.