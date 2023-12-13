News
Fresh Russian Missile Attack On Kyiv Wounds Dozens, Including Nine Children
At least 53 people, including nine children, were wounded in the latest Russian missile attack on Kyiv early on December 13, officials said, despite all incoming missiles being shot down.
Injuries were caused by debris from the downed missiles, emergency services said, adding that 18 of the victims, including several children, were hospitalized.
Ukraine's air defense earlier said it had shot down all 10 ballistic missiles launched by Russia at Kyiv, and authorities said debris fell in four districts of the capital.
In the capital's Dnipro district, water supply was interrupted temporarily because of damage caused by missile debris, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.
As President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is touring Western countries to ramp up more military aid, his chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, hailed the work of Ukraine's air defense and highlighted the need for more Western-made air-defense systems.
"The effectiveness of Western weapons in the hands of Ukrainian soldiers cannot be doubted," Yermak said on the Telegram messaging app.
Separately, 10 Iranian-made drones were shot down over the southern region of Odesa, the air defense said.
Falling debris from one drone fell on an auto repair shop in Odesa, causing a fire and injuring two people, it said, adding that several vehicles and the shop were destroyed.
Debris from another downed drone damaged one of the buildings of the Odesa port infrastructure, without causing injuries, regional authorities said.
On the battlefield, Russian forces continued their relentless pounding of Ukrainian positions in the Donetsk city of Avdiyivka, which Moscow's forces have unsuccessfully been attempting to encircle for months.
The General Staff of Ukraine's military said that out of a total of 73 close-quarter battles fought by the Ukrainian forces over the past 24 hours, 37 took place in the Avdiyivka area.
EU Must Give Ukraine What It Needs To Be 'Strong': Von Der Leyen
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on December 13 urged the bloc's 27 leaders to back massive financial aid for Ukraine and Kyiv's ambitions for membership talks, ahead of a crunch summit. "We must give Ukraine what it needs to be strong today. So it can be stronger tomorrow at the table when it is negotiating a long-lasting and just peace," she told MEPs. EU leaders will meet in Brussels on December 14. They face a major challenge overcoming opposition from Hungary -- Russia's closest ally in the bloc -- to fresh support for Kyiv almost two years after Russia's all-out invasion.
Zelenskiy In Norway To Ramp Up Nordic Support For Ukraine, Mentions 'Powerful Agreements' With U.S.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is in Oslo for talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere and other Nordic leaders on further support for Ukraine in its war against Russia's invasion that is close to entering its third year.
Zelenskiy is also due to attend a summit that brings together the leaders of the five Nordic countries -- Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden -- who are among Ukraine's main donors.
Zelenskiy, whose trip came as Russia launched another missile attack on Kyiv early on December 13, wounding dozens of people, including children, arrived in Norway after meetings with U.S. President Joe Biden and American lawmakers in Washington to make the case for continued U.S. military support for his embattled country.
From Oslo, Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram that he and Biden would work to step up the number of air-defense systems for Ukraine to repel attacks such as the one of Kyiv.
"Ten ballistic missiles. All shot down!" Zelenskiy wrote, referring to the number of missiles destroyed by Ukraine's air defense, adding, "Just yesterday President Biden and I agreed to work on increasing the number of air defense systems in Ukraine, the terrorist country (Russia) demonstrated how important this decision is."
"We will continue to work on building up our defense capabilities. And we already have new powerful agreements," he wrote.
Stoere, meanwhile, said in a statement that he and Zelenskiy will discuss stepping up Norwegian support for Ukraine.
"I am pleased to have the opportunity to welcome Volodymyr Zelensky to Norway. I look forward to our constructive talks. Norway will continue to support Ukraine's fight to defend itself. We are providing targeted, long-term support to assist Ukraine in its battle for freedom and democracy. Ukraine’s efforts are important to safeguarding freedom and security here in Norway as well," Store was quoted as saying.
WATCH: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on December 12 in a last-ditch effort to press for more military aid that experts say is crucial for the nation's survival.
Later on December 13, Zelenskiy will join Stoere, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Icelandic Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson for the Nordic summit. The six leaders will then hold a news conference, the Norwegian government announced.
On December 12, Biden and Zelenskiy displayed their close relationship seeking to bolster the alliance of their two countries, even as Biden struggled to convince opposition Republicans of the need to further aid Kyiv in its fight against the Russian invasion that is close to entering its third year.
Biden told a joint news conference with Zelenskiy that Russia "has failed" to wipe Ukraine from the map and hailed Kyiv's ability to hold out against Moscow’s full-scale invasion as a "victory" already.
Biden urged the U.S. Congress to pass a supplemental budget bill containing billions of dollars in additional aid for Ukraine, saying it was the best way to assure Kyiv’s eventual triumph in the war.
Zelenskiy said Russian President Vladimir Putin has not won any victory in his war against Ukraine and added that any peace deal that would require Ukraine giving up any of its territory would be "insane."
He told Biden that Ukraine's fighting forces "prove every day that Ukraine can win," amid concerns by some critics over what they say is the slow progress being made by Kyiv's troops.
Zelenskiy also met with U.S. senators and had private talks with House Speaker Mike Johnson, whose Republican colleagues have blocked a bill that includes tens of billions of dollars in military aid for Ukraine.
Following that meeting, Johnson maintained his opposition to further aid for Ukraine, telling reporters that "what the Biden administration seems to be asking for is billions of additional dollars with no appropriate oversight, no clear strategy to win, and none of the answers that I think the American people are owed."
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Bulgaria Tells Austria It Wants Full Schengen Membership
Bulgarian Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov has told Austria that Bulgaria insists on becoming a full member of the open-travel Schengen area, after Vienna agreed only on partial membership for Bulgaria and Romania. Austria on December 10 said it would allow the two Eastern European countries to join Schengen for air travel only and in exchange for tighter security at the EU's external border. "Bulgaria and Romania have fulfilled all the criteria for full Schengen membership," Stoyanov said at a meeting with Austrian and Romanian counterparts Gerhard Karner and Catalin Predoiu on December 12 in Slovenia.
Hungarian Parliament Approves 'Sovereignty' Law Assailed By Critics, West
The Hungarian parliament passed legislation on "protecting national sovereignty" on December 12 -- a move nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban says will prevent political interference by foreign persons but which domestic critics and Western officials say will restrict dissent much the way Russia's "foreign agent" law does. The Hungarian law provides for harsh penalties for parties accepting foreign money for election campaigns and creates a Sovereignty Protection Office with broad investigative powers. It is to take place February 1. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Hungarian Service, click here.
WHO Says Hundreds Of Afghan Children Dying Because Of Respiratory Diseases
A new report by the World Health Organization (WHO) says respiratory diseases have killed more than 2,000 children under the age of 5 this year in Afghanistan, a problem that may grow due to the country's underfunded health-care system.
The December 11 report said that from the beginning of this year to earlier this month, the suspected cases of respiratory diseases in the mountainous country exceeded 1.2 million, higher than the average number of cases reported during the three preceding years.
The infections have killed 2,513 people in total, of which more than 80 percent were children under the age of 5.
WHO said the increase was likely linked to cold weather and the organization's ability to better observe the spread of diseases in Afghanistan.
Since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, health care across Afghanistan has deteriorated because of a lack of funding and the exodus of qualified professionals. Almost all health-care services the previous pro-Western Afghan Republic offered were funded by international donors.
In August, the WHO warned of “dire consequences” if health care remains underfunded in Afghanistan.
“The health sector is facing significant barriers to delivering holistic services to the Afghan people, especially women and children, resulting in fragmentation and increased vulnerability, particularly in underserved areas,” an alert by the group said.
For impoverished Afghans, respiratory infections and allergies are major worries during the long winters when temperatures frequently dip below freezing.
"We get sick more often when the air becomes dry and cold,” said Abdul Moeed Hashemi, a resident of the capital Kabul.
He says that the dusty and polluted air in the city of 5 million residents is a major hazard.
“My 10-year-old son has been allergic to dust all his life,” he added.
In the western city of Herat, Anita Kakar has asthma, which she says worsens with the cold weather.
"During the winter months [November through March], our health condition is not good," she told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
Elias Ghafurzai, a physician in Kabul, says improved healthcare and diet and greater awareness about how to prevent respiratory diseases from spreading can avoid the high incidence of respiratory infections.
“Wearing a mask and staying away from people with acute respiratory diseases are among the most basic steps to prevent such diseases,” he told Radio Azadi.
“Once infected, going to the doctor quickly, keeping warm, and good nutrition can help,” he added.
Georgian President Says No EU Green Light Means A Win For Russia
PRAGUE -- As the European Union heads toward a crucial summit in Brussels this week, Georgia President Salome Zurabishvili says she's under no illusion as to what it will mean if her Caucasus nation fails to be given the green light to become a candidate for membership in the bloc: a loss for Georgians and a win for Russia.
The EU's 27 leaders were meeting in the Belgian capital on December 14-15 to discuss what could be a historic enlargement agreement. The key decision will be whether to give Moldova, Ukraine -- and possibly Bosnia-Herzegovina -- the go-ahead to start EU accession talks.
But they will also discuss Georgia becoming an official EU candidate country after the European Commission recommended last month that it be granted such status if and when it fulfils remaining conditions set out by the bloc.
Asked in an interview at RFE/RL headquarters in Prague on December 12 on how failing to get that status would be greeted by her compatriots, Zurabishvili, a career diplomat who became Georgia's first female president in 2018, didn't hesitate.
"Very bad...because it would mean very deep frustration, in the public opinion, even deeper after the recommendations made by the commission.... The frustration would be enormous," she said.
Just as dire, she added, would be what such a decision would mean for Moscow, which has long considered Georgia, a former Soviet republic, part of its sphere of influence.
Such a decision would hand Russia "huge satisfaction."
"Because of course, and we all know that, frustration is what can be best exploited by people that manipulate propaganda, fake news and all of that, and they will start blaming the European Union for, once again, forgetting Georgia, letting Georgia down. And all these themes will of course, come from and play for Russia," said Zurabishvili, the daughter of refugees who fled Georgia in 1921 for Paris after the country was annexed by Moscow's Soviet rulers.
"Russia will consider that Georgia remains in a gray zone. And we all know, again, that for Russia to consider any country as being completely in a gray zone means that they consider that it's theirs to play with."
The EU decision comes at a time of deep polarization in Georgian politics.
After the Rose Revolution in 2003, the country became a close ally of the United States, and its enmity with Russia deepened to the point that the two fought a war in 2008 over the breakaway territories of South Ossetia and Abkhazia.
But the current government led by the Georgian Dream party has taken a less confrontational approach toward Russia, even as it continued moving closer to the West at the same time.
In the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Georgian Dream has doubled down on its policy of accommodating Moscow. Just how Georgia should deal with Russia has become the sharpest point of contention in the country's politics.
Meanwhile, Georgian Dream has also taken a sharp turn toward social conservatism, embracing rhetoric of "family values" and identity, inspired by the example of Viktor Orban's Hungary.
With parliamentary elections coming up in Georgia next year, the country may be at a crossroads in its post-Soviet path.
Zurabishvili, who has been at odds with Georgian Dream -- which in October spearheaded a failed drive to impeach the president over her visits to European Union countries -- has accused the party of attempting "to kill Georgia's European future and democracy."
She said she plans to see out her term, which runs past the elections, and bring political consensus back to the country.
But, when asked if Georgia's EU future is on the line, would she enter the race in some way, she said: "If Georgia's European future is on the line, I would consider anything."
Finland To Reopen Two Border Crossings With Russia But Will Maintain Other Closures
The Finnish government on December 12 said it plans to reopen two border crossings with Russia by January 14. Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said the large Vaalimaa crossing in southeast Finland and one near Niirala further north will be reopened to traffic. He told a news conference, however, that the crossings could be closed again if necessary. Finland in November shut its border crossings to travelers from Russia after it experienced an influx of asylum seekers arriving at its eastern border. Finland accused Moscow of sending migrants to the crossings in retaliation for its decision to join NATO, an allegation the Kremlin denied.
U.S. Intelligence Assesses Ukraine War Has Cost Russia 315,000 Casualties
A declassified U.S. intelligence report assessed that the Ukraine war has cost Russia 315,000 dead and injured troops, or nearly 80 percent of the personnel it had when the conflict began, a source familiar with the intelligence said on December 12. The report also assessed that Moscow's losses in personnel and armored vehicles to Ukraine's military have set back Russia’s military modernization by 18 years, the source said.
EU's Michel Still Working On 'Plan A' For Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia
BRUSSELS -- European Council President Charles Michel said he is still working on "Plan A" when it comes to giving the green light to opening accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova and granting Georgia EU candidate status, along with providing further financial aid to Kyiv, at a crucial EU summit in Brussels this week despite a repeated threat by Hungary to block the process.
Heading into the December 14-15 summit, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has demanded EU leaders avoid any decision on Ukraine's coveted goal of getting a green light for membership talks even as the country fights Russia's full-scale invasion.
Orban insists that a "strategic discussion" is needed first about Ukraine's EU membership and warned that forcing a decision could destroy EU unity.
Decisions on the enlargement of the bloc and a review of its long-term budget, which includes 50 billion euros ($54.1 billion) in aid for Kyiv, must be agreed unanimously by all 27 member countries. Ukraine is counting on the EU funds to help its economy survive in the coming year.
"Everyone can see what is at stake and what are the positions expressed by the different countries," Michel told RFE/RL in an exclusive interview.
"I think it must be possible to make an additional step. And I'm working on Plan A, not on other plans," he added.
Talks on providing further economic and military aid to Kyiv and pressing forward on EU accession negotiations for Ukraine and other regional countries are expected to take the spotlight in the crucial two-day gathering of the bloc's leaders.
Michel said all of the other 26 member states support further assistance to Kyiv, including the economic aid package, and he was quick to dismiss the suggestion that accession talks be postponed for the "strategic debate" Orban has floated.
"It will be a difficult meeting, and we must tell the truth because we have the support of 26 leaders out of 27, which is very good news," he said.
"It's the good news, the positive news: support from 26 leaders for more money for Ukraine, more financial support, and more military equipment for Ukraine. At the same time, we have one country, Hungary, which is expressing some doubts and some reluctance. We need to convince Hungary, and we are working on that day and night to prepare the European Council, and I hope we can deliver."
"Today...there is [a] proposal on the table...the opening EU accession negotiations with Ukraine and with Moldova and granting the candidate status for Georgia and making some additional steps. It is important for the Western Balkan countries."
The move could also mean the potential opening of accession talks with Bosnia-Herzegovina, something that Austria, Croatia, Hungary, and Slovenia have been pushing to take place concurrently with talks regarding the three other eastern EU hopefuls.
Michel admitted that it is "legitimate to ask for strategic debates" but added: "Since Day 1 following [Russia's] full-scale invasion, we have had many strategic debates at the European Council level on Ukraine on the concrete modalities for our action to protect the European Union's interests and values."
Speculation has surfaced that the Hungarian veto might be lifted if Budapest secures a 10-billion-euro package from the EU budget that the commission has frozen over rule-of-law concerns in the Central European country, possibly giving Budapest the leverage it needs to get access to the funding.
The use of vetoes is something Michel also wants to discuss in more depth, he said, without providing details.
He acknowledged there are times when "the temptation to abuse the veto right and take hostage EU institutions and the EU decision-making process" arises.
"In my opinion, it is very important to take into account all the sensitivities around the table to include all the member states to guarantee European unity. But that shows what we are facing today."
As for Ukraine financial aid, Michel said there is hope for progress, even if Hungary cannot be brought along.
As an example, he said, loans can be made to Ukraine -- as opposed to outright grants -- with the 26 EU governments backing those loans on a monthly or quarterly basis.
"I am very confident on the 50 billion for Ukraine," he said.
But, he added, "I don't say this is easy. We have still some conversations to make sure that we make a decision."
"I'm very confident because I feel very strong support. I feel that European leaders do understand this...to make very clear with this decision that we support Ukraine in the long run."
Russian Lawmakers Approve In Final Reading Bill Allowing National Guard To Hire Volunteers
Russian parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, on December 12 approved in its final reading a bill allowing the National Guard to have its own volunteer groups that can take part in Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The bill also would allow the recruiting of young soldiers to the Federal Security Service and criminalize the distribution of "fake" information about National Guard troops involved in the war in Ukraine. The bill amends existing laws on the distribution of fake news about Russian armed forces and discrediting them. The laws envision a punishment of up to 15 years in prison. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Massive Cyberattacks Target Ukraine's Largest Mobile Operator, Online Banking
Ukraine's largest mobile phone operator, Kyivstar, is down after being targeted by a massive hacker attack on December 12 that brought down its cellular and Internet signal, causing serious disturbances in communications across the country and leaving millions without service in the war-torn country.
"This morning we were the target of a powerful hacker attack. It caused a technical failure that made mobile communication and Internet access temporarily unavailable," Kyivstar said in a statement, while its chief executive officer, Oleksandr Komarov, told Ukrainian television that the network had to be shut off in order to ban what he called "enemy access."
The cyberattack reportedly left more than 24 million subscribers without service. Card payments were disturbed throughout Ukraine, as Kyivstar's system is critical for card payments in most commercial outlets.
"(The attack) significantly damaged the (IT) infrastructure and limited access. We could not counter it at the virtual level, so we shut down Kyivstar physically to limit the enemy's access," Komarov told state TV.
Law enforcement agencies including Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) were looking into the incident, Komarov said, adding, "This is a war, waged not only on the battlefield but also in virtual space and, unfortunately, we are targeted in this war."
The SBU's press service confirmed to RFE/RL that it launched an investigation into the cyberattack, saying the probe was looking into "unsanctioned interference into the activities of social networks, the creation of malware, encroachment of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, high treason, sabotage, the conducting of an aggressive war, the violation of the law of war, and taking part in a criminal group's activities."
Russia has been repeatedly attempting to use cyberattacks against Ukraine since the start of its unprovoked full-scale invasion in February last year, while Kyiv has done likewise.
The Main Directorate of Ukraine's Military Intelligence (HUR) said in a statement on December 12 that it conducted a "successful" cyberattack on Russia's Federal Tax Service.
Kyivstar said its clients' personal data had not been compromised while Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov told the media that Kyivstar would resume operations within four to five hours.
However, Kyivstar was still down in the early afternoon local time, and authorities in Sumy said the air-raid alert system in the northeastern city "was temporarily out of order," AFP reported.
In the western city of Lviv, Ukraine's fifth-largest, street lighting controlled through Kyivstar's network remained on through the morning but had to be managed manually.
Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said mobile numbers for emergency services continue to operate normally.
Meanwhile, Monobank, one of Ukraine's largest online banks, said it had repelled a massive distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack.
"Repelled. Mono is impenetrable," Mono's co-founder Oleh Horokhovskiy said on Telegram.
A DDoS attack is one in which hackers flood a website with requests for information, making it unavailable to legitimate users.
With reporting by AFP and Kyiv Post
EU Must Convince Hungary Over Ukraine Aid At Summit, German Official Says
The European Union aims to convince holdout Hungary to back its proposed 50 billion-euro ($54 billion) aid facility for Kyiv at its summit to send a clear signal to Russia, a German government official said. All but one of the bloc's 27 member states support the Ukraine facility, the official said, referring to Hungary, whose Prime Minister Viktor Orban has touted his ties with Moscow and threatened to veto the aid. Ukraine needs planning stability as it enters its second winter fighting off a Russian invasion, the official told a briefing in Berlin ahead of the December 14-15 summit.
Request For Early Release Of Chechen Opposition Bloggers' Mother Denied
A court in the Russian North Caucasus region of Chechnya has rejected a request for early release filed by Zarema Musayeva, the imprisoned mother of three self-exiled outspoken Chechen opposition activists.
The Shali City Court ruled on December 12 that Musayeva cannot be granted an early release because the administration of the correctional facility she is held in opposed it, claiming that Musayeva failed to be rehabilitated.
Musayeva is the mother of Ibragim, Abubakar, and Baisangur Yangulbayev, all of whom have fled the country citing harassment from the Chechen authorities over their online criticism of Kremlin-backed Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.
Chechen police and security officers detained Musayeva in January 2022 in her apartment in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod, some 1,800 kilometers from Chechnya, and forcibly returned her to Grozny.
In July, a court in Chechnya sentenced Musayeva to 5 1/2 years in prison on charges of fraud and attacking a police officer, which Musayeva and her supporters have denied.
In September, the Supreme Court of Chechnya shortened Musayeva's prison term by six months and said Musayeva must serve her term in a colony settlement instead of a normal prison.
A colony settlement is a dormitory-like penitentiary located near an industrial facility where convicts work alongside regular employees. The court reasoned that Musayeva's medical condition, diabetes, warranted the change in sentence.
Kadyrov, other Chechen officials, and a member of the Russian Duma have publicly vowed to kill all members of the Yangulbayev family, calling them "terrorists."
Journalists, rights activists, and other Russians have urged the government to punish those who issued the threats.
Abubakar Yangulbayev has accused Kadyrov's law enforcement and security officers of "lawlessness on a daily basis in Chechnya" and says the case against his mother is Kadyrov's retaliation for his activities.
Ibragim and Abubakar have said they faced years of pressure from Chechen authorities over their criticism of Kadyrov and the rights situation in Chechnya.
Many of their relatives have been similarly harassed in Chechnya and even deprived of their homes since Kadyrov and his people vowed to kill them and their family.
The activists' father, Saidi Yangulbayev, a retired federal judge, and a sister fled Russia in January 2022, following the threats.
Russian and international human rights groups have for years accused Kadyrov of overseeing grave human rights abuses, including abductions, torture, extrajudicial killings, and persecution of the LGBT community.
Kremlin critics say Putin has turned a blind eye to the abuses because he relies on the former rebel commander to control separatist sentiment and violence in Chechnya.
With reporting by SOTA
Azerbaijan's Ruling Party Nominates President Aliyev For Snap Election
Azerbaijan's ruling New Azerbaijan Party officially proposed on December 12 the oil-rich South Caucasus country's incumbent leader, Ilham Aliyev, as its candidate in the snap presidential election to be held on February 7. The announcement came five days after Aliyev signed a decree announcing the early presidential poll. Aliyev has been president of the tightly controlled former Soviet republic since 2003, when he succeeded his father, Heydar Aliyev, and has stayed in power ever since through a series of elections marred by irregularities and accusations of fraud. Under his authoritarian rule, political activity and human rights have been stifled.
Ukraine's Largest Phone Operator Says Huge Cyberattack Disrupted Services
Ukraine's largest mobile phone operator, Kyivstar, says it was targeted on December 12 by a massive cyberattack that brought down its cellular and Internet signal. "This morning we were the target of a powerful hacker attack. It caused a technical failure that made mobile communication and Internet access temporarily unavailable," Kyivstar said in a statement. Kyivstar said its subscribers' personal data had not been compromised. Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov told the media that Kyivstar will resume work in four or five hours. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said mobile numbers for emergency services continue to operate normally. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Russian Political Analyst Who Was Charged With Online Calls For Terrorism Fined
A court in Russia's Komi region on December 12 fined sociologist Boris Kagarlitsky 600,000 rubles ($6,660) on a charge of making online calls to justify terrorism and ordered his release from custody. The charge stemmed from Kagarlitsky's online comments in October 2022 on reports about an attack on the Kerch bridge built by Moscow after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea in 2014. The 65-year-old Kagarlitsky told RFE/RL earlier that he considered the charge against him politically motivated. In recent months, scores of Russian citizens have been charged with extremism and terrorism for expressing their thoughts about Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
After Refusing To Extradite Russian Ultranationalist To Kyiv, Finland Extends His Detention
After refusing to extradite to Kyiv a Russian ultranationalist and former commander of the Rusich sabotage group that fights alongside Russia's armed forces in Ukraine, a court in Finland extended his detention on December 11. Finland's border guard service said Voislav Torden (aka Yan Petrovsky) may be tried in Finland for alleged crimes committed in Ukraine. Last week, Finland's Supreme Court refused to extradite Torden to Kyiv, citing the poor conditions in Ukrainian penitentiaries and saying Torden may face humiliation and torture while in Ukrainian custody. Torden is wanted in Ukraine for alleged crimes committed there in 2014-15. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
At Least 22 Security Personnel Killed In Attack In Northwest Pakistan
A suicide attacker detonated a car bomb at the gates of a police station in northwestern Pakistan, killing 23 security personnel and wounding 34, officials said. The attack occurred in Daraband, in the Dera Ismail Khan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province that borders Afghanistan. Daraband police chief Zishan Iqbal told RFE/RL that some attackers also opened fire. Three attackers were killed in the ensuing shoot-out with security forces, local police officer Kamal Khan said. Tehrik-e Jihad Pakistan, a lesser-known militant group, claimed responsibility for the attack. The group has committed several attacks in the area recently. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Iranian Students Face Disciplinary Action After Protests Over Faculty Comments
The Tehran University disciplinary committee has reportedly initiated proceedings against at least 30 students from its Faculty of Social Sciences, according to information released by the country's Student Guild Councils via their Telegram channel.
The move comes in the wake of a significant Student Day protest rally on December 7, where the students in question are alleged to have participated.
One of the reasons for the protest was the university's handling of an incident involving Gholamreza Jamshidi, the head of the Faculty of Sciences. Last month, a video emerged on social media showing Jamshidi engaging in what was described as "profanity" directed at students and faculty.
Following the video's release and subsequent student demonstrations, including a sit-in at the Faculty of Social Sciences, there has been no formal apology or acceptance of responsibility from Jamshidi, the student groups said.
"Despite the public outcry and the evident distress caused to the students, the university has yet to take any action against Jamshidi,” the Guild added, highlighting what it calls a lack of accountability from university officials.
In the video in question, Jamshidi publicly insults students who had objected to the confiscation of another student's identification card. He allegedly referred to the students as "prostitutes" and the Faculty of Social Sciences as a "brothel."
The Iranian Teachers Union's Coordination Council reported that, following a standoff with university security forces during a protest over the issue, the students' demands were partially met.
Student activists have highlighted the increasingly oppressive atmosphere within Iranian universities since the start of the new academic year. This includes widespread summonses issued by intelligence and security agencies, disciplinary actions, temporary suspensions, and even expulsions of students and faculty members.
Universities and students have long been at the forefront of the struggle for greater social and political freedoms in Iran. In 1999, students protested the closure of a reformist daily newspaper, prompting a brutal raid on the dorms of Tehran University that left one student dead.
Over the years, the authorities have arrested student activists and leaders, sentencing them to prison and banning them from studying.
The activist HRANA news agency says at least 700 university students have been arrested during the nationwide protests sparked by the September 2022 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly breaking the country's hijab rule.
Many have faced sentences such as imprisonment and flogging, and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Biden Hails Ukraine's Fight Against Russia As 'Victory,' Urges Congress To Speed Additional Aid
U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy displayed their close relationship on December 12 and sought to bolster the alliance of their two countries, even as Biden struggled to convince opposition Republicans of the need to further aid Kyiv in its fight against the Russian invasion that is close to entering its third year.
Biden told a joint news conference with Zelenskiy that Russia "has failed" to wipe Ukraine from the map and hailed Kyiv's ability to hold out against Moscow’s full-scale invasion as a "victory" already.
Biden urged the U.S. Congress to pass a supplemental budget bill containing billions of dollars in additional aid for Ukraine, saying it was the best way to assure Kyiv's eventual triumph in the war.
Biden, in response to a reporter's question about Ukraine's potential NATO membership, said that "NATO will be in Ukraine's future, there is no question about that." But he also said the country would join the alliance only when the time was right and if all member nations agreed upon it.
Zelenskiy said Russian President Vladimir Putin has not won any victory in his war against Ukraine and that "we have freed 50 percent of territory Russia took following the invasion."
Zelenskiy added said that any peace deal that would require Ukraine giving up any of its territory would be "insane."
The comments at the White House came as the Democratic U.S. president continued to struggle to convince many opposition Republican lawmakers of the need to press forward with further military and economic aid to Kyiv.
Earlier, Biden told Zelenskiy that if Congress fails to approve additional military aid to Kyiv, it would represent a "Christmas gift" to Putin.
"Congress needs to pass supplemental funding for Ukraine...before they give Putin the greatest Christmas gift they can possibly give him," Biden added.
Zelenskiy told the U.S. president that Ukraine's fighting forces "prove every day that Ukraine can win," amid concerns by some critics over what they say is the slow progress being made by Kyiv's troops.
Despite the top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell’s support for Ukraine, many Republicans in the chamber and in the House have expressed doubts and even outright opposition to further aid to Kyiv.
Following Zelenskiy's meeting with senators, Chuck Schumer, the chamber's top Democrat, told reporters that the Ukrainian leader had made it clear that Kyiv needs help-- "but if [Zelenskiy] gets it, he can win this war" against Russia.
However, Republican Senator Ron Johnson said, "I know everyone wants Ukraine to win. I just don't see it in the cards."
Zelenskiy, on the second day of his U.S. visit, did not make any formal remarks after the Senate meeting – saying only that the talks were "friendly and candid."
McConnell later told reporters that it was unlikely Congress can pass a supplemental funding package containing Ukraine aid before Christmas, even if Democrats and Republicans reach a deal in the next few days.
"[It] is practically impossible, even if we reach an agreement, to craft it, get it through the Senate, get to the House, before Christmas," McConnell said.
Zelenskiy also met privately with Speaker Mike Johnson, whose Republican House colleagues have blocked a bill that includes tens of billions of dollars in military aid for Ukraine.
Following that meeting, Johnson told reporters that "what the Biden administration seems to be asking for is billions of additional dollars with no appropriate oversight, no clear strategy to win, and none of the answers that I think the American people are owed."
Zelenskiy's U.S. visit comes after he on December 5 canceled a video address to U.S. senators as debate heated up on Biden's nearly $106 billion request for funding for the wars in Ukraine and Israel.
The Biden administration asked Congress in October to pass the aid package, which would cover not only funds for Ukraine and Israel but also border security, but the Republican-controlled House rejected the request, saying the bill lacked immigration reforms.
Zelenskiy met with leaders of U.S. defense companies and advanced a proposal to establish a European defense hub in his country that would speed up and increase the production of military equipment and ammunition, he said on X, formerly Twitter, early on December 12.
"I met with leaders of U.S. defense companies and expressed my gratitude to every American worker who manufactures weapons that help us safeguard our people and defend our land," Zelenskiy said.
"I also proposed establishing a European defense hub in Ukraine. We are prepared to make all essential decisions, cut red tape, and allocate orders. We are ready to produce more ammunition and military vehicles, but we require support. It is important to develop joint production of artillery ammo, air defense systems, and artillery and missile systems," Zelenskiy said.
On December 11, Zelenskiy told military leaders and students at the National Defense University in Washington that Ukraine was counting on U.S. support and that it "won't give up" as the war moves closer to the two-year mark.
"Putin must lose. We know what to do. You can count on Ukraine, and we hope just as much to be able to count on you," Zelenskiy told the military gathering.
In his introduction of the Ukrainian leader, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin promised "unshakable" support for Kyiv and warned that Putin still had hopes of winning his war against in Ukraine, despite the Kremlin's heavy losses in the conflict that begin in February 2022.
"Despite his crimes and despite his isolation, Putin still believes that he can outlast Ukraine and that he can outlast America. But he is wrong," Austin said as the crowd of military leaders and students applauded.
"America's commitments must be honored," he added.
Zelenskiy said that "if there's anyone inspired by unresolved issues on Capitol Hill, it's just Putin and his secret clique. Ukrainians haven't given up and won't give up."
Meanwhile, sources close to U.S. intelligence services on December 12 said the war in Ukraine has resulted in 315,000 dead and injured Russian troops -- some 80 percent of the personnel it initially put into the conflict. The report also estimated that the Kremlin's military modernization efforts had been set back by some 18 years because of the losses in the Ukraine war.
With reporting by Reuters,AP, and AFP
Russia To Expel Families Of Uzbek Boys Who Put Out Eternal Flame In St. Petersburg
Three Uzbek boys who extinguished the Eternal Flame at a monument in St. Petersburg are to be expelled together with their families, Russia's Interior Ministry has said. The decision came after video footage was posted by the Fontanka website showing one boy throwing armfuls of snow at the Eternal Flame, putting it out, while two others cheer him on. Police identified the three boys -- two brothers, aged 10 and 14, and a 12-year-old boy -- as citizens of "one of the neighboring countries" who are in Russia without proper documentation. Fontanka and Baza reported that the boys' families are from Uzbekistan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
RFE/RL's Kurmasheva Faces New Russian Charge, To Remain In Custody
Russian investigators have reportedly filed another case against veteran RFE/RL journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, who is already being held in Russian custody on a charge of violating the so-called "foreign agent" law's regulations.
The state-controlled Tatar-Inform news agency in Russia's Tatarstan region and the Baza Telegram channel reported on December 12 that Kurmasheva is now accused of distributing "fake" news about Russia's armed forces, a charge that comes with a punishment of up to 10 years in prison.
The case was launched over a book titled Saying No To War. 40 Stories Of Russians Who Oppose The Russian Invasion Of Ukraine that was published in November 2022 by RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service.
The book was based on 40 stories of residents of Russia's Volga region from March to August 2022 that were shared with RFE/RL and published by the Tatar-Bashkir Service.
Investigators say Kurmasheva took part in the book's distribution.
"We strongly condemn Russian authorities' apparent decision to bring additional charges against Alsu," said RFE/RL acting President and board member Jeffrey Gedmin.
"Journalism is not a crime. It is time for this cruel persecution to end. Alsu has already spent 56 days unjustly detained and separated from her family."
Kurmasheva, a Prague, Czech Republic-based journalist with RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service who holds dual U.S. and Russian citizenship, traveled to Russia for a family emergency in May.
She was temporarily detained while waiting for her return flight on June 2 at the airport in Kazan, where both of her passports were confiscated. She was not able to leave Russia since then, as she awaited the return of her travel documents.
Authorities on October 11 fined Kurmasheva 10,000 rubles ($103) for "failure to inform Russian officials about holding a second citizenship."
Kurmasheva was detained again on October 18 and this time charged with failing to register as a foreign agent, a crime that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
The Investigative Committee said its investigation found that while the Russian Justice Ministry did not add her to the list of foreign agents, she failed to provide documents to be included on the registry.
The committee said Kurmasheva was being charged under a section of the Criminal Code that refers to the registration of "foreign agents" who carry out "purposeful collection of information in the field of military, military-technical activities of Russia," which, if received by foreign sources, "can be used against the security of the country."
Kurmasheva and RFE/RL have both rejected the charge.
Earlier on December 12, the Supreme Court of Tatarstan confirmed a lower court's December 1 decision to extend Kurmasheva’s pretrial detention, though by one day less, until February 4.
On December 4, a court in Kazan rejected an appeal filed by Kurmasheva's lawyers against the decision in October to fine her 10,000 rubles for failing to register her U.S. passport with Russian authorities.
Russia's detention of Kurmasheva, the second U.S. media member to be held by Moscow this year, triggered a wave of criticism from rights groups and politicians saying the move signals new level of wartime censorship.
On December 10, a protest was held in Kazan against the crackdown inside Russia on independent journalists, including Kurmasheva.
Protesters held placards including, "Alsu Kurmasheva is a journalist, not a criminal," and "No one should die for the right to tell the truth," before security forces moved in and removed any signs mentioning the detained RFE/RL journalist.
On November 30, Kurmasheva was recognized by leading Russian human rights group Memorial as a political prisoner.
In March, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was arrested for allegedly spying -- a charge he and the newspaper vehemently deny.
Moscow has been accused of detaining Americans to use as bargaining chips to exchange for Russians jailed in the United States.
Kurmasheva is one of four RFE/RL journalists -- Andrey Kuznechyk, Ihar Losik, and Vladyslav Yesypenko are the other three -- currently imprisoned on charges related to their work. Rights groups and RFE/RL have called repeatedly for the release of all four, saying they have been wrongly detained.
Losik is a blogger and contributor for RFE/RL’s Belarus Service who was convicted in December 2021 on several charges including the “organization and preparation of actions that grossly violate public order” and sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Kuznechyk, a web editor for RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, was sentenced in June 2022 to six years in prison following a trial that lasted no more than a few hours. He was convicted of “creating or participating in an extremist organization.”
Yesypenko, a dual Ukrainian-Russian citizen who contributed to Crimea.Realities, a regional news outlet of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, was sentenced in February 2022 to six years in prison by a Russian judge in occupied Crimea after a closed-door trial. He was convicted of “possession and transport of explosives,” a charge he steadfastly denies.
U.S. Imposes Sanctions On Two Former Bosnian Officials Over 'Significant Corruption'
The United States on December 11 imposed new sanctions against the former head of the intelligence agency of Bosnia-Herzegovina and the country's former state prosecutor over allegations of "significant corruption." The State Department cited former intelligence chief Osman Mehmedagic and prosecutor Diana Kajmakovic as it expanded the list of persons banned from entering the United States. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
EU Looks To Raise 15 Billion Euros From Frozen Russian Assets To Aid Ukraine
The European Union on December 12 will unveil a plan to set aside profits generated from frozen Russian assets in the EU with the aim of eventually raising 15 billion euros ($16.1 billion) to benefit Ukraine, The Financial Times reported on December 11. The report said the European Commission's plan had previously been delayed after several EU members and the European Central Bank raised legal and financial concerns about it. "It's important to look at how we can use Russian immobilized assets and proceeds from those immobilized assets to support Ukraine," Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told the newspaper.
