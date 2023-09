At least 17 people were killed and many others were wounded on September 6 when a Russian missile struck a busy market in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kostyantynivka. The attack came hours after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit. RFE/RL correspondent Serhiy Horbatenko spoke to eyewitnesses at the scene of the attack.