Russia Hits Ukraine With Barrage Of Rockets
Russia launched a barrage of missiles against Ukraine on November 15, hitting energy infrastructure facilities in regions across the country and plunging Kyiv and other cities into darkness. The bombardment, which struck targets from east to west, killed at least one person in the Ukrainian capital. RFE/RL spoke to residents of a Kyiv apartment block rendered uninhabitable by a rocket strike with nighttime temperatures already plunging close to freezing point.