Ukraine's Main Parliamentary Coalition Breaks Up Ahead Of President-Elect's Inauguration

KYIV -- Ukraine's main parliamentary coalition has broken up after the People's Front party withdrew from it, Parliament Speaker Andriy Parubiy has said.



The May 17 announcement comes after Maksym Burbak, the leader of the People's Front, the second largest faction in parliament, said his party was withdrawing from the ruling European Ukraine coalition.



The move comes three days before the inauguration of President-elect Volodymyr Zelenskiy.



According to the constitution, parliament now has 30 days to form a new governing coalition.

The president also has the right to dissolve the legislature and announce a snap parliamentary election if a new coalition is not formed.



The next parliamentary elections are scheduled for October 27.



The European Ukraine coalition was created in November 2014.

